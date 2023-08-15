Will There Be Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

As fans eagerly await the third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” anticipation is already building for the possibility of a fourth season. While Hulu has yet to confirm the renewal, several factors suggest a positive outlook for the show’s future. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the potential fourth season of this beloved murder mystery series.

Renewal Status and the WGA Strike

While Hulu hasn’t officially announced the renewal of “Only Murders in the Building” for a fourth season, the delay in renewal announcements could be attributed to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The strike has caused disruptions in various aspects of the industry, including production and renewals. Despite the lack of a formal announcement, the show’s strong ratings and positive audience response bode well for its future.

Considering the WGA strike’s impact on the entertainment industry, fans may have to exercise patience before receiving news about a potential fourth season. However, the overall prospects remain promising.

Related: Will There Be Barbie 2? Release Date, News, Cast and Spoilers

Previous patterns of Hulu’s renewal announcements suggest that the decision to renew a show often occurs midway through the ongoing season’s run. With this in mind, fans can hope for news about a potential fourth season while enjoying the third season’s episodes.

As for the release date of a fourth season, if the show follows the timeline of its previous instalments, a potential summer 2024 release could be in the cards. However, the WGA strike may influence the production timeline, making it advisable for fans to manage their expectations.

Related: Alien Movie Release Date Set By Disney

Expected Cast for Only Murders in the Building Season 4

The core cast members of “Only Murders in the Building” have been a consistent presence throughout the show’s three seasons. Assuming a fourth season is confirmed, fans can look forward to the return of Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver), Selena Gomez (Mabel), Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard), Ryan Broussard (Will), Jackie Hoffman (Uma), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams).

While Nathan Lane (Teddy Dimas) opted out of the third season due to conflicting schedules, there is a promising possibility of his return for the fourth season. Lane’s interest in returning to the show adds an exciting element to the potential cast lineup.

Related: Will There Be Insatiable Season 3?

Plot and Character Development

The characters’ fate and the plot’s direction in a potential fourth season remain mysterious. As the third season’s episodes unfold, fans can expect twists, turns, and unexpected developments that may set the stage for the next instalment.

The outcome of the characters’ decisions, whether they choose to move out of Arconia, will likely play a significant role in shaping the narrative of a fourth season.

Conclusion

While the official confirmation of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 is yet to be announced, there are promising signs that the show’s journey may continue. As fans eagerly await further updates, it’s advisable to keep an eye out for news and developments related to the show’s renewal and potential fourth season. Until then, fans can enjoy the ongoing intrigue and humour of the third season as the mystery unfolds in the iconic Upper West Side apartment building.