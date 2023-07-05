What Was Nicolas Coster Net Worth When He Died?

Nicolas Coster’s net worth is estimated at $4 to 5 million. The late actor has accumulated significant wealth and fame during his extended acting career.

Quick Links Nicolas Coster’s Beginnings

Nicolas Coster’s Beginnings

Born in Hampstead, United Kingdom, on December 3, 1934, Nicolas Coster worked as a soap opera actor. He was raised in the United States by an American mother and his father, who hailed from New Zealand. His father was a marine commander and worked as a critic in a theatre in London. They seemed to have come from a humble background.

Thus, much of Nicolas Coster’s net worth was built through his acting career. He took on bigger, higher-paying projects in his lifetime, including The Little Foxes, which performed on Broadway and at the Victoria Theatre in London.

He dedicated his time and energy to learning about the craft. Most importantly, he learned method acting with Lee Strasberg while he was a student in New York. Undoubtedly, his efforts were fruitful, and as of June 1, 2023, Nicolas Coster’s net worth has been recorded at four to five million dollars. Additionally, Nicolas Coster seems to come from a privileged background since he could afford to go to college. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. He then went on to polish his skills in New York.

Related: What is Kevin Costner’s Net Worth?

Nicolas Coster’s Family Life

Nicolas Coster’s net worth can be weighed in numbers, but he was a lucky man blessed with a loving family. But it only happened after he divorced Candace Hilligoss in 1981. He married Beth Pantel in 1982 and raised a son and two daughters from his previous marriage. Unfortunately, his son died of a drug overdose.

Related: What is Justin Chatwin’s Net Worth?

Nicolas Coster’s Net Worth and Acting Career

The primary source of income for the late actor was through the acting projects he took up. He was well-known for the roles he took up later in life, which significantly boosted Nicolas Coster’s net worth. These include Somerset, Santa Barbara, and All My Children.

He debuted with Twigs and later went on to bag roles in Seesaw, Otherwise Engaged. His soap opera career also kicked off with Young Doctor Malone on NBC. He later worked on The Secret Storm and the drama serials, Our Private World and As the World Turns. He was also famously known for his role in the television show, Facts of Life.

Hence, with so many acting gigs lined up, it’s no wonder Nicolas Coster’s net worth is more than an average actor’s. He also earned a significant amount of fame.

Nicolas Coster’s Net Worth and Assets

Nicolas Coster’s net worth has been garnered over the years as a soap drama actor. In his later years, he also worked as a scuba diving instructor. Furthermore, he had a captain’s license and a philanthropic spirit – hence, he organized sailing expeditions and taught scuba diving to disabled individuals.

He also worked as a producer and crew member on several movie projects. Hence, evaluating Nicolas Coster’s net worth through his salary isn’t possible. But his assets also have a hefty price, including his house. It is estimated that Nicolas Coster’s net worth was also built through the revenue generated through his book, Another Whole Afternoon. It is a memoir that was published on March 31, 2021.

Nicolas Coster’s Cause of Death

After the actor’s demise, Nicolas Coster’s net worth shall be inherited by his two daughters and loving wife. The actor died on June 26, 2023, due to complications of cancer. He was seeking treatment at a Florida, United States hospital and passed away at 88.

The actor left his mark on the world, and several fans grieved his loss. His daughter broke the news of his demise through a Facebook post. She remembered him as a great actor who inspired others. Nicolas Coster’s net worth and impact on fans of his death news is a testament to his successful career.

Related: Is Oprah Winfrey’s Net Worth Really $2.5 Billion?