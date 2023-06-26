What is Justin Chatwin Net Worth?

Justin Chatwin, a Canadian actor with a devoted fan base, has made a name for himself through his work in numerous TV shows and films. His talent has earned him several awards, including the London Movie Award for Best Actor, and helped him amass a significant fortune. Let’s explore Justin Chatwin’s net worth and his journey into the world of acting.

Justin Chatwin Net Worth

As of 2023, Justin Chatwin’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. He has been actively involved in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s, appearing in a variety of movies and shows.

Early Life of Justin Chatwin

Born on October 31, 1982, in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Justin Chatwin is the eldest child of Suzanne and Brian. He grew up in a Catholic family with two siblings.

His mother, Suzanne, worked as a documentary filmmaker and artist, while his father, Brian, was an engineer. In 1982, his father founded Chatwin Engineering, where he assumed the role of President and CEO. Unfortunately, Justin Chatwin’s parents separated in 2010.

Initially, Chatwin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue a career in engineering after graduating from high school. He enrolled at the University of British Columbia with engineering as his major. However, within the first week, he realized that engineering was not the right path for him. He switched his major to commerce, aiming for a different direction.

A Twist of Fate: From Engineering to Acting

Shortly after joining the University of British Columbia, one of Chatwin’s friends dared him to audition for a TV show that was being filmed in Vancouver at the time. Chatwin took the audition and was later called back and offered a role. This opportunity proved to be a turning point for him, prompting him to drop out of university after just one semester to pursue an acting career.

He then relocated to Los Angeles in the early 2000s, sharing an apartment with Noel Fisher. Before renting the apartment, he spent a month living in a travel trailer with a friend. Reflecting on that experience, Chatwin said, “We didn’t have girlfriends; we were reading Kerouac and Ginsberg, driving up to the desert, walking in the dunes, and showering at 24-Hour Fitness. It was an exciting time, but would I do it again? No.”

Justin Chatwin’s Career and Increasing Net Worth

At the age of 19, Chatwin made his acting debut in the film “Josie and the Pussycats” in 2001, portraying an enthusiastic teenage fan. While the movie initially had a lukewarm reception, it later gained a cult following.

He went on to appear in the miniseries “Christy: Choices of the Heart” as John Spencer and made guest appearances in various TV shows such as “Smallville,” “Night Visions,” “Glory Days,” and “Taken.” In 2005, Chatwin achieved significant recognition for his role as Robbie Ferrer in the blockbuster movie “War of the Worlds.”

Throughout his career, he took on both small and lead roles in movies and shows. Notable appearances include “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2” (2004), where he played Zack, and “Taking Lives” (2004), alongside Angelina Jolie.

In 2007, he landed a lead role as Nick Powell in “The Invisible,” but the movie received mixed reviews. That same year, he showcased his acting skills at the Dairy Arts Center in Colorado, performing in Jamie Wollrab’s “The Mistakes Madeline Made.” Chatwin also starred as Billy in “The Chumscrubber” and portrayed Goku in 20th Century Fox’s live-action film “Dragonball.”

From 2011 to 2015, Chatwin’s net worth saw considerable growth as he became a series regular in the TV show “Shameless,” playing the role of Steve/Jimmy Lishman. Additionally, from 2019 to 2021, he starred as Erik Wallace in “Another Life,” a Netflix series.

Beyond acting, Justin Chatwin has a passion for motorcycles. In 2020, he released a documentary series titled “No Good Reason,” which documented his motorcycle journey from Vancouver to Patagonia.

Looking ahead, Justin Chatwin’s net worth is likely to increase further as he continues to work on various projects in the entertainment industry.