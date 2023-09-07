My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Is in Production, Says Producer

My Adventures With Superman’s first season premiered on July 7, 2023, on Adult Swim, after which the episode aired on Max the following day. The episodes continued to be released in the same pattern, with the finale airing on August 31 on Adult Swim and the next day on Max. Overall, the animated series was a huge hit and received positive reviews. It managed to get a 100% on the average Tomatometer and an 82% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, viewers are wondering what the future holds for My Adventures With Superman season 2.

Luckily, Jake Wyatt has confirmed that My Adventures With Superman Season 2 is definitely happening. So, if you are wondering what all the producers had to say and how soon we can watch My Adventures With Superman season 2, keep reading!

DC Producer Jake Wyatt Confirms My Adventures With Superman 2

The creator Jake Wyatt, thanked all the creatives for their efforts in making the animated series on Twitter. The DC producer also replied to a fan who questioned about a second season, saying, “Yep, they ordered two!” Jake’s reply was a sign of relief for viewers who had been looking forward to My Adventures With Superman season 2.

Yep, they ordered two!

Co-Producer Josephine Campbell Talks About The Show My Adventures With Superman 2

Josephine Campbell got candid about season 2 in an interview with Superman Homepage. In the interview, she was questioned about when fans could expect My Adventures With Superman season 2 to release. She replied, “So, it’s not announced yet. And there’s nothing I can say until it’s announced.”

Josie Campbell added that My Adventures With Superman season 2 was quite ready by saying, “So, I was going to say, the season premiere is coming out. Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time, and I’m very excited for this. There’s so much stuff in Season 2 that I think is going to blow people’s minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching.”

Besides this, the co-producer for the show also confirmed that My Adventures With Superman season 2 would have ten episodes, just like the first one. She also said that My Adventures With Superman season 3 hadn’t been greenlit by Adult Swim yet, and for this to happen, fans would have to watch the animated series as many times as they could. She shared that they had many plans for the series and added, “We’ve got seasons upon seasons figured out. [Storyboard artist Brendan Clogher]’s got a whole board in his house with all these ideas, so we could keep going.”

More About My Adventures With Superman

Created by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, My Adventures With Superman is different from other Superman movies as most previous movies just showed him as a superhero with remarkable powers who always fought for truth and justice. However, this animated series is a coming-of-age story that shows Clark Kent in a different light. It is a modern retelling and shows Clark Kent as someone with career goals who, besides saving the world from danger, also wants to progress as a journalist. The series also shows the twenty-somethings of Clark Kent as an imperfect human who sometimes gets confused and has difficulty believing in himself. Nevertheless, even with this spin on the original story, Jack Quaid’s Clark Kent will continue to save the city of Metropolis as Superman.

Additionally, Jack Quaid voices the character of Clark Kent, Alice Lee voices the character of Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid voices the character of Jimmy Olsen. Other cast members are Darrell Brown, Reid Scott, Kari Wahlgren, Jason Marnocha, Vincent Tong, and Melanie Minichino.

