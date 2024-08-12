55 movies leaving netflix this month

The month of August is very emotional because it marks the end of the summer season and the beginning of the fall season. And just like this, Netflix is also bidding farewell to some of the popular movies as the calendar flips to the next month. Whether you are someone who likes horror, action movies, sports movies, treasure hunt, mafia, or romantic movies, this might be your last chance to watch some movies before they actually disappear. So, in this article, we will tell you about 55 amazing films leaving Netflix this month.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

On 3rd August 2024, Lyle Lyle Crocodile has left the streaming platform Netflix. It is an animated musical comedy film, directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. The movie revolves around a family who move to NYC where their son becomes friends with a crocodile who communicates by way of singing. In the film, the son tries to protect his friend, Lyle from the whole world.

The Woman King

The Woman King is an action-adventure film that will be exiting the movie catalog of Netflix. The 2022 movie, which is based on true events, is about Agojie, the all-female warrior unit, which protected the West African Kingdom of Dahomey. The popular film is set in the 1820s and is leaving the streaming platform on 12th August 2024. The film is directed by Gina Prince Bythewood and has received a positive response from the audience.

Paddington

The animated comedy film, which is directed and written by Paul King, is leaving Netflix this month. On 13th August 2024, the 2014 movie will be leaving Netflix, so gear up and do not miss the chance to watch it today. The movie tells the story of Paddington, a lovable young bear who migrates from the jungles of Peru to the busy streets of London, where he is adopted by a brown family. The movie received a positive response from the audience and Paddington 2, a sequel of the first film was released in 2017.

Dumb and Dumber To

Dumb and Dumber To is the third film in the Dumb and Dumber franchise. Also, it is a sequel to the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber. On 15th August 2024, the film is leaving the streaming platform Netflix, so go and do not miss the chance to watch it. The film tells the story of two adults, Harry Dunne, and Llyod Christmas, who go on a road trip to find a kidney donor for Harry and also his daughter, who was adopted a long time ago. Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey star in the movie 20 years after the first movie in the franchise was released.

Walk of Shame

Another movie that is leaving Netflix on 15th August 2024, is the American comedy film Walk of Shame. The 2014 film was directed and written by Steven Brill and proved to be a box-office flop. In this film, a local newscaster named Meghan Miles finds herself stranded on the streets of Los Angeles just before a very important interview, after having a crazy and boozy night.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once is leaving Netflix soon. The 2022 comedy-drama film, tells the story of Evelyn Quan Wang. She is a Chinese-American immigrant who discovers that she should connect with the parallel universe versions of herself to stop a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. On 22nd August 2024, the movie will be exiting the catalog of Netflix, so go and watch it because the time is ticking.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

The mockumentary, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On is a 2021 film which was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. The film revolves around Marcel, a shell who lives with his grandmother Connie. Marcel earns millions of dollars and fans after he uploads a short film online. This fame also ignites his hope of reuniting with his long-lost family. Marcel The Shell With Shoes On is leaving Netflix on 23rd August 2024, so go and binge-watch it already.

Berlin Syndrome

The Cate Shortland-directed film, Berlin Syndrome was released in the theatres in 2017 and is inspired by a 2012 novel of the same name. On 23rd August 2024, the horror thriller film is leaving the streaming platform Netflix, so go and watch it as soon as possible. The movie follows a young photographer named Teresa Palmer who travels to Germany, where she meets a handsome English teacher, Max Riemelt. After a passionate one-night stand with him, Teresa finds herself locked in an apartment by her would-be lover.

The Accountant

The Accountant is a 2016 action and thriller film, which received mixed reviews from critics. On 26th August 2024, the Ben Affleck-starrer film is leaving the online platform of Netflix so go watch it already. The film follows the character of Christian Wolff who is a certified public accountant with autism. He makes his living through terrorist and criminal organizations that are experiencing internal embezzlement. Not only he is an accountant, but also he is an expert killer.

The Amazing Spider-Man

The superhero film, The Amazing Spider-Man was released in the year 2012 and is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. The movie received mostly positive reviews from the audience as well as critics, who praised the performance of Andrew Garfield and also his chemistry with Emma Stone. In this superhero movie, Andrew Garfield stars as Peter Parker or Spider-Man, a high school student who learns to wield new powers while finding out his family secrets and fighting a powerful enemy. On 31st August 2024, the movie is leaving Netflix, so watch it before it disappears.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Another superhero movie which is based on the Marvel Comics character, Spider-Man is The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which is also exiting Netflix on 31st August 2024. It is the sequel to the first film which was released in 2012 and stars Andrew Garfield as the superhero, Spider-Man. In this film, Peter Parker tries to protect his lover, Gwen Stacy while investigating his parents’ death. Also, he fights the powerful villain Electro in the film and deals with the return of Harry Osborn.

American Hustle

The black comedy film, American Hustle was released in theatres in 2013 and is based on the FBI Abscam operation of the late 1970s and 1980s.On 31st August 2024, the David O Russel-directed movie is leaving the streaming platform Netflix. The film follows two con artists, who are forced by an FBI agent to set up an elaborate sting operation on the corrupt politicians including the Mayor of Camden, New Jersey. The FBI agent manipulates the con artists to help him expose corruption in the present government.

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Dennis Dugan-directed martial arts comedy film, Beverly Hills Ninja is leaving the movie catalogue of Netflix on 31st August 2024. The storyline of the movie revolves around a white orphan boy named Haru, who is found by a group of ninjas as an infant. The clan of ninjas finds him in an abandoned treasure chest and raises him as one of them. But Haru never adapts to their culture and never acquires the skills of a ninja.

The Blind Side

Another film that is leaving the streaming platform, Netflix is the 2009 sports drama film The Blind Side. The John Lee Hancock-directed film is inspired by a 2006 novel of the same name. The commercially successful film tells the story of Michael Oher, a professional football player who overcame an improvised upbringing to grab a chance to play in the National Football League. He finds success after he’s taken in by an ambitious mother and her family. On 31st August 2024, the film is leaving Netflix, so go watch it now.

Burn After Reading

Burn After Reading is a comedy film that was released in theatres in 2008 and performed well at the box office. The film revolves around a jobless CIA analyst, whose misplaced memoirs are found by two gym employees. They mistakenly think that the memoirs are confidential government documents and try to get some benefit out of them. In doing so they undergo a series of misadventures and land themselves in a dangerous world of trouble. On 31st August 2024, the film will be exiting the streaming platform, Netflix.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The horror film, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released in the year 2021 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film revolves around two paranormal investigators who risk their lives to prove the existence of demonic forces to free a young man, who was accused of murder. The film is a sequel to 2013’s The Conjuring and 2016’s The Conjuring 2. Just like other films, this movie is also leaving Netflix on 31st August 2024.

The Edge Of Seventeen

The 2016 comedy-drama film, The Edge Of Seventeen is a directional debut of Kelly Fremon Craig. The American coming-of-age film received positive reviews from the audiences as well as critics when it hit the big screen. The film is based on the story of a troubled teenager who finds her school life unbearable when she finds out that her childhood best friend is hooking up with her big brother. The Edge Of Seventeen is exiting the movies section of Netflix on 31st August 2024, so go and binge it as soon as possible.

First Knight

First Knight is a historical drama movie which is based on King Arthur and was released in the year 1995. The Jerry Zucker-directed film is praised in the Arthurian cinema for having no magical elements. Instead, it uses the stories of Chretien de Troyes for its plotline. On 31st August 2024, the popular film is leaving the online streaming platform Netflix, so do not miss the chance to watch it. In the film, Lancelot falls in love with Lady Guinevere of Leonesse who is set to get married to King Arthur, despite her attraction to Lancelot. Also, Malagant rises up against the King, so Lancelot does everything to protect Arthur’s kingdom.

First Sunday

The 2008 crime comedy film, First Sunday is leaving the movie catalogue of Netflix on 31st August 2024. The David E. Talbert-directed movie revolves around two petty thieves, Durel Washington and LeeJohn Jackson, who are desperate for money. In order to become rich, they make a plan to rob the neighborhood church which soon becomes a hostage crisis. When it was released in theatres, the movie received mostly negative reviews both from the audience as well as critics.

The Gift

The Gift is a physiological thriller film that was released throughout the world in 2015 and received a positive response from critics and audiences. The Joel Edgerton-directed movie is leaving the streaming platform Netflix on 31st August 2024, so do not miss the chance to watch it now. The storyline of the thrilling film revolves around Simon Callem and Robyn Callem, a couple who are intimidated by a person from Simon’s past.

Liar Liar

The Tom Shadyac-directed film, Liar Liar is a comedy film that came out on the silver screen in 1997. The film tells the story of a lawyer played by Jim Carrey, who built his entire career by lying. But one day, he gets cursed to speak only the truth and due to this, he struggles to maintain his professional career. Also, he finds it difficult to reconcile with his ex-wife and son, who are hurt by his constant lying. On 31st August 2024, the film is leaving Netflix so go and watch it with your loved ones.

Miami Vice

Another film that is exiting the movie catalogue of Netflix, is the 2006 action crime film named Miami Vice. The film is an adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name. The thrilling film revolves around two MDPD detectives, James Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Rico Tubbs who go undercover to fight the ongoing drug trafficking cartels. On 31st August 2024, the film is leaving Netflix, so do not miss the chance to watch it before it disappears.

The Nutty Professor

The Eddie Murphy starrer comedy film, The Nutty Professor, is a remake of the 1963 film of the same name. The film tells the story of a university professor, who is an obese but kind-hearted and intelligent man. After being made fun of for his weight and obesity, he takes a dose of revolutionary medicine, which not only changes his weight but also alters his entire appearance. The film was praised around the world for its storyline and Eddie Murphy’s performance. On 31st August 2024, the sci-fi film is leaving Netflix.

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps was released in 2000 and is the sequel to the 1996 film The Nutty Professor. The film is directed by Peter Segal and received mixed reviews at the box office. The film revolves around the story of Professor Sherman Klump, who after getting engaged to his love, prepares for getting married to her. But his evil alter ego, Buddy Love tries to mess up everything and wants to ruin the wedding of Sherman. The comedy film is leaving Netflix on 31st August, so watch it as soon as possible.

Pineapple Express

The 2008 action comedy film, Pineapple Express was written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. The film revolves around a process server and his good-natured marijuana dealer friend, who are forced to run away from a hitman or drug lord who is out to kill them. The hitman wants to kill the two because they saw him committing a murder. When the film was released in theatres around the world, it received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. However, this month on the 31st the movie is leaving Netflix, so grab your popcorn and binge it already.

Spider-Man

The superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of Spider-Man was the first installment in Spider-Man’s film trilogy. The movie is based on a shy teenager named Peter Parker who gains some superhero abilities and powers after being bitten by a genetically engineered spider. He begins to fight the criminals present in New York City after donning a masked personality. During the process of fighting his foes, he also gets into a battle with the powerful Green Goblin. On 31st August 2024, the spectacular film is leaving Netflix.

Spider-Man 2

The second installment in the Spider-Man film trilogy was released in the year 2004 and was directed by Sam Raimi. The film is set two years after the events of the first Spider-Man movie. In this film, Peter Parker struggles to stop the scientist Dr. Otto Octavius who is recreating a dangerous experiment that killed his wife and left him connected to mechanical arms. Also, he struggles to balance between his normal life and his life as a Spider-Man. The Marvel movie is exiting the movie catalog of Netflix on 31st August 2024.

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 was the final installment in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film trilogy and was released in the year 2007. The film is set years after the events of Spider-Man 2 and revolves around Peter Parker who prepares for his future with Mary Jane Watson while getting face-to-face with Uncle Ben’s killer. The killer of Uncle Ben, Flint Marko becomes a sandman after an accident. In Spider-Man 3, Peter Parker pushes away the people close to him as he deals with enemies and strange forces that change the color of his suit and make him more aggressive. On 31st August 2024, the film is leaving Netflix, so go and watch it soon.

Total Recall

The 2012 sci-fi action film was a remake of the 1990 film of the same name, which was based on the 1966 story, We Can Remember It For You Wholesale. The film, when released in theatres in 2012, received negative reviews and proved to be a box-office flop. Total Recall revolves around the story of a man who is forced to run for his life when a life-threatening procedure goes horribly wrong. The movie can be currently streamed on Netflix, but it will leave the online platform on 31st August 2024.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a superhero film that was released in 2014 and received negative reviews from critics. The Jonathan Liebesman-directed movie follows the story of some turtles, who with the help of April O’Neil, fight a battle with the powerful Shredder and his Foot Clan and also protect their home in New York City. On 31st August, 2024 the beloved turtle saga is leaving the streaming platform Netflix, so go and grab your seats to watch it.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadow

Released in 2016, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadow, is a sequel to the first film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Dave Green-directed film follows the story of some turtles, who after defeating their enemy Shredder, face the more powerful villain named Krang. The American superhero film is leaving the online streaming platform, Netflix on 31st August 2024, so do not miss the chance to watch it right now.

That’s My Boy

Another popular film that is leaving the movie catalog of Netflix is the American comedy film, That’s My Boy. The 2012 movie was directed by Sean Anders and proved to be a critical and commercial failure. In the film, tensions between a father and son arise when a disagreeable and multi-aged alcoholic father moves in with his son and his son’s fiancee, just right before their wedding. This month on the 31st, the American film is leaving Netflix, so do not miss the chance to watch this light-hearted comedy film.

Unthinkable

The Greg Jordan-directed film was released in the theatres in 2010 and stars Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie Anne Moss, and Michael Sheen as the main leads. In this thrilling film, an FBI agent and a Black Ops interrogator try to make a man speak before he detonates three nuclear bombs hidden in three large cities in the United States. On 31st August 2024, the American thriller is exiting the streaming platform Netflix, so go and experience the thrill before it vanishes away.

Battleship

The American sci-fi action film, Battleship is leaving the online streaming platform Netflix in August 2024. In the Peter Berg-directed movie, the crews of a small group of warships are forced to fight a battle against alien ships, whose motive is to cause massive destruction. When the film was released in theatres, it received negative reviews from the audience and proved to be a flop.

Conan The Destroyer

Conan The Destroyer is an epic sword and sorcery movie, which was released in the theatres in 1984. The Richard Fleischer-directed movie follows the story of Conan, a warrior king who is asked by Queen Taramis to accompany her niece, Princess Jehnna, and help her find the magic gem that is kept in the fortress of a powerful and intelligent wizard. The adventurous film is leaving Netflix this month, so do not miss the chance to watch it right now.

Enough

The 2002 thriller film is based on a 1998 novel Black and Blue, which was once a New York Times bestseller. The movie tells the story of an abused wife, Slim, who ultimately learns to fight back after seeing that she has no other choice. In the film, the main character of Slim Hiller was played by Jennifer Lopez. In August 2024, the Michael Apted-directed movie will be leaving the online streaming platform Netflix, so watch it now.

Fatal Attraction

Just like many other American movies, the 1987’s Fatal Attraction is also leaving the streaming platform Netflix. The psychological thriller film is based on a short film named Diversion which was released in 1980. The film follows the story of a married man, whose memories of a one-night stand come to haunt him when his mistress starts to stalk him and his beloved family. In 1987, the film proved to be a commercial success and grossed millions at the box office.

Glass

The 2019 superhero film, Glass was directed by M. Night Shyamalan and was a sequel and crossover of 2000’s Unbreakable, 2016’s Split, and the final installment in the Unbreakable trilogy. In this film, David Dunn who is known as the Overseer, and Wendell Crumb are forcibly taken to a mental hospital. There they meet Elijah Price and begin to question whether their superhero powers are real or not. In August 2024, the film is exiting the movie catalog of Netflix.

Hulk

Hulk is a superhero film that was released throughout the world in 2003 and is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The Ang Lee-directed movie revolves around the character of Hulk or Bruce Banner which is played by Eric Bana. After a lab accident takes place with gamma radiation, Bruce Banner turns into a giant, green creature called Hulk whenever he gets angry and tensed. However, the thrilling film is leaving the streaming platform, Netflix in August 2024, so go and binge it as soon as possible.

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story is a popular American film that premiered around the world in 2010. The comedy-drama film, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden revolves around the story of Craig Gilner who checks himself into a psychiatric ward after he finds out that he has suicidal tendencies. During his time there, he transforms into a good person after seeing the people who are less fortunate than him. In August 2024, the film is leaving the streaming platform of Netflix.

King Richard

The 2021 film is a biography of Richard Williams, who was the father and coach of popular tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Though the film was a box-office flop, but it received positive reviews from the critics. The title role of Richard Williams in the sports drama film was played by Will Smith. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film is exiting Netflix this month, so do not miss the chance to watch it right now.

Anaconda

The American adventure film, Anaconda was released in the year 1997 and received negative reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The film follows a documentary film crew led by a snake hunter, who goes into the Amazon rainforest to hunt down a giant and legendary green anaconda. Though the film received negative reviews, it became a cult classic and fan favorite. In August 2024, the film is leaving the online streaming platform, Netflix.

Fun With Dick & Jane

The crime comedy film, Fun With Dick & Jane was released throughout the world in 2005 and is a remake of the 1977 film of the same name. The film revolves around the story of a middle-class couple, who resort to robberies when the husband’s employer goes bankrupt. The young couple is played by Jim Carrey and Tea Leoni. The film is exiting the streaming platform of Netflix in August 2024, so do not miss the chance to watch it online.

God’s Not Dead

God’s Not Dead is a Christian drama film that came out on the silver screen in 2014. The film is based on the book named, God’s Not Dead: Evidence for God in an Age of Uncertainty. The Harold Cronck-directed movie follows the story of a young Christian college student Harper, whose faith is challenged by a philosophy professor, who says that god is just fictional. In August 2024, the American movie is leaving the online platform of Netflix, so got and watch it already.

Knocked Up

Another American film that is exiting the streaming platform of Netflix this month is Knocked Up, released in 2007. It is a romantic comedy film which was directed by Judd Apatow and received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. The film follows the story of a one-night stand between a lazy man and a well-known media personality, which results in a pregnancy.

Looper

Looper is an American sci-fi action film that was released in the theatres in 2012. The Rian Johnson-directed film is about the modern-day hitmen known as Loopers. In the film, they work for several criminal organizations from the future, who send their targets back in time for the Loopers to kill them. When the movie was released, it received a positive response and became a success. However, in August 2024, the film is leaving the streaming platform of Netflix.

Lucy

The Luc Besson-directed movie, Lucy is a 2014 sci-fi action film, which was shot in the English language in France. The film follows the story of a woman who attracts special powers to move things with her mind when a powerful drug enters her bloodstream. In 2014, the film proved to be a massive success amongst the audience and grossed millions of dollars. In August 2024, the film is leaving the online platform Netflix, so do not miss the chance to watch it online.

Moneyball

The sports drama film, Moneyball was released in theatres around the world in 2011 and was based on a 2003 book, Moneyball: The Art Of Winning An Unfair Game. In this film, Beane and his assistant have to build a baseball team with a very low budget. So to do this, they use improved statistics to choose and locate the players who are not often selected but can perform well.

Public Enemies

The 2009 crime drama film, Public Enemies is another American film that will disappear from Netflix this month. The Michael Mann-directed movie is an adaptation of a 2004 book titled, Public Enemies: America’s Greatest Crime Wave and The Birth Of The FBI 1933-34. The film revolves around the story of three gangsters John Dillinger, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Baby Face Nelson who terrorize a city. The federal agents in the film try their best to catch them. In August 2024, the film is exiting the streaming platform of Netflix.

Resident Evil

The 2002 action horror film was the first installment in the Resident Evil film series and was based on the video game series of the same name. The film follows the story of a heroine named Alice who has lost her memory and a group of commandoes from the Umbrella Corporation. By working together, they try to stop the spread of a deadly virus at an underground facility. The American film is leaving the online platform, Netflix in August, so watch it asap.

Resident Evil: Retribution

Another film from the Resident Evil film franchise, which is leaving the online streaming platform of Netflix this month is Resident Evil: Retribution. It is a 2012 action horror film, which is the sequel to 2010’s Resident Evil: Afterlife. The film follows the story of a heroine named Alice who is captured by the Umbrella Corporation. She tries to escape the underground facility located far in the northern region, where a deadly virus is being tested.

Ride Along

Ride Along is an action comedy film, which was released in theatres in 2014. The Tim Story-directed movie follows the character of Ben Barber who is a security guard, who must prove to his girlfriend’s police officer brother that he is worthy to marry her. During a 24-hour patrol in Atlanta, Ben Barber unintentionally gets involved in James’ mission to catch a deadly weapons dealer named Omar. The adventurous film is leaving the online streaming platform Netflix this month, so don’t miss the chance to catch up.

Role Models

The 2008 American comedy film, Role Models was directed by David Wain and received a positive response from the audience when it hit the theatres. The film follows the story of two energy drink salesmen, Danny and Wheeler who are ordered to perform community service for 150 hours, as punishment for various offenses. In the service, the two men are given the task of pairing children with adult role models. The light-hearted movie is soon leaving the platform of Netflix this month, so go and grab your popcorn to binge-watch it.

Shrek

Shrek is a 2001 animated comedy film which is based on the 1990 kids’ picture book of the same name. This is the first installment in the Shrek film series and received a positive response from the audience around the world. In this film, an ogre named Shrek finds his swamp filled with fairy-tale creatures who have been kicked out by Lord Farquaad. To gain control of his swamp back, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona.

Smokey And The Bandit

The 1977 action comedy film, Smokey And The Bandit was a directional debut of Hal Needham. The film follows the story of two truck-driving bootleggers, who attempt to illegally transport 400 cases of Coors bear to Atlanta. One of them drives the beer vehicle whereas the other one drives the blocker in order to distract the law enforcement from catching them. In August 2024, the adventurous film is leaving the online streaming platform, Netflix, so go and watch it right away.