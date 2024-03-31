The Best Romance Movies on Netflix in April 2024

Are you interested in finding an excellent romantic tale to make you believe in love again? Well, here’s a roundup of the best romance movies on Netflix that are currently available for streaming. On our list, you’ll find everything from romantic comedies to heartwarming dramas to films with a bit more spice!

Netflix has been creating more original romantic content lately, so there’s a wide variety of new releases to explore. But fear not-there are also timeless classics, award-winning picks, and blockbuster hits in the mix. So, let’s dive right in and prepare for those adorable first encounters, grand declarations of love, playful banter, sweet gestures, tender embraces, alluring seductions, and all the quintessential moments that make romance movies irresistible.

The Perfect Find

‘The Perfect Find’ Romance Comedy Drama Rotten Tomatoes

70%

IMDb

5.2/10

In “The Perfect Find,” Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna Jones, a heartbroken woman in her 40s navigating life after a very public breakup and job loss. Directed by Numa Perrier and based on Tia Williams’ novel, the film follows Jenna’s journey to rebuild her career and find love. Along the way, she meets a younger man, played by Keith Powers, who challenges her perspective on life. However, things get complicated when she discovers he’s the son of her intimidating new boss.

Premiering at the Tribeca Festival in 2023, “The Perfect Find” stole the hearts of audiences and bagged the Audience Award for Narrative Feature. Critics praised the film, especially the genuine chemistry between Union and Powers. If you’re craving a feel-good romance with a dash of intrigue, “The Perfect Find” is a must-watch.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ Adventure Comedy Romance Rotten Tomatoes

68%

IMDb

5.7/10

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love” features Rachael Leigh Cook, known for “She’s All That,” and Scott Lý in the lead roles under the direction of Steven Tsuchida. The film follows Amanda Riley (Cook), as an executive who travels to Vietnam to explore the country’s tourism industry. There, she encounters Sinh Thach (Lý), a charming tour guide. The cast also includes Ben Feldman and Missi Pyle, adding humor to this adorable romantic comedy.

Written by Eirene Donohue, “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” weaves a heartwarming tale of resilience, touching on themes of heartbreak and second chances. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film’s lovable characters and catchy soundtrack are sure to grab your attention.

Love Is in the Air

‘Love Is in the Air’ Romance Drama Rotten Tomatoes

25%

IMDb

5.6/10

“Love Is in the Air,” directed by Adrian Powers and written by Cara Bradshaw and Katharine McPhee, is an excellent romantic comedy filled with laughter. It follows seaplane pilot Dana Randall (Delta Goodrem), who unexpectedly finds love with her partner William (Joshua Sasse) despite his initial plans to disrupt Dana’s business. The talented cast also includes Mia Grunwald and Roy Billing.

In “Love Is in the Air,” whimsical romance takes center stage as Dana and William’s spicy chemistry lights up the screen. It’s a light-hearted story that is perfect for a cozy romantic movie night and checks all the boxes for a classic romance.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ Musical Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

64%

IMDb

6.5/10

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is the perfect pick for those looking for a quirky yet heartwarming Netflix Original. Starring Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell, this comedy follows two Icelandic singers dreaming of Eurovision glory. Directed by David Dobkin and written by Ferrell and Harper Steele, the film also features Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato, Graham Norton, and Pierce Brosnan.

Despite its comedic premise, the Eurovision Song Contest surprised fans by being one of the most romantic movies of 2020. Rachel McAdams shines, showcasing her comedic chops once again. While the film delivers plenty of laughs, the memorable original songs and the genuine tenderness make it unique. It takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, from laughter to tears, as you root for the quirky duo to achieve their dreams and find love.

The Half Of It

‘The Half Of It’ Romantic Comedy Melo-drama Rotten Tomatoes

97%

IMDb

6.9/10

Alice Wu’s adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac introduces us to Ellie Chu, a bright but socially isolated teenager who earns money by ghostwriting love letters for her classmates. When she starts composing letters for Paul Munsky, a famous but not-so-bright athlete, to Aster Flores, the girl Ellie secretly has feelings for, an unexpected bond forms between them. With its beautiful visuals, clever dialogue, and many film references, “The Half of It” is a heartfelt coming-of-age romance that offers insights beyond its years.

13 Going on 30

’13 Going On 30′ Romance Drama Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

64%

IMDb

6.3/10

In “13 Going on 30,” Jennifer Garner steals the show as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who magically turns 30 after a birthday disaster. It’s like a mix of “Big” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” following Jenna’s wild journey from her childhood home to a fancy NYC apartment and her dream job at a magazine. She’s stuck in an adult body but still feels like a kid inside, questioning whether growing up is as great as it’s said to be.

Garner’s performance is a complete switch-up from her usual butt-kicking roles in “Alias,” brimming with infectious energy and a childlike spark. This rom-com classic from the early 2000s is an absolute joy to watch, no matter your age.

The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society

‘The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society’ Historical Fiction Rotten Tomatoes

81%

IMDb

7.3/10

Historical romance fans will be smitten with the Netflix original “The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society.” Released in 2018, the film stars Lily James as a writer who forms connections with the inhabitants of Guernsey, an island that endured German occupation during World War II. In the midst of the story, the protagonist finds herself torn between two suitors: her American fiancé (Glen Powell) and a local man from Guernsey (Michiel Huisman).

Overall, it’s a captivating tale that beautifully intertwines love, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a community facing the aftermath of war.

Always Be My Maybe

‘Always Be My Maybe’ Romance Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

89%

IMDb

6.7/10

“Always Be My Maybe” tells the story of two childhood pals who reunite, portrayed by Ali Wong and Randall Park. Despite considering romance as teenagers, they took different paths in life. Now, she’s a successful chef while he’s still finding his way with his dad’s business and his band. As they navigate their rekindled connection, they must confront their past and present feelings, all while grappling with her fame and his insecurities.

The film is filled with quirky moments, including Keanu Reeves playing a unique version of himself as Wong’s love interest, and Wong’s fantastic wardrobe adds an extra flair.

Happiness For Beginners

‘Happiness For Beginners’ Romance Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

33%

IMDb

6.1/10

“Happiness For Beginners” is based on Katherine Center’s beloved novel directed by Vicky Wight. It is a heartwarming tale about self-discovery and second chances. Ellie Kemper, known for her role in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” stars Helen, a recent divorcee determined to reinvent herself. She joins a survivalist hike along the Appalachian Trail and hopes to escape her past and find a new identity. Along the journey, she reconnects with an old acquaintance (played by Luke Grimes), sparking a fresh outlook on life.

While critics had mixed opinions, this romantic comedy is undeniably an excellent watch for romance lovers. Kemper and Grimes share a unique electric chemistry that draws you in from the start. Moreover, we particularly loved the movie as it was refreshing to see Kemper in a role that’s different from her usual bubbly characters.

Greenberg

‘Greenberg’ Drama Slice of Life Romance Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

77%

IMDb

6.1/10

If we were to look at Ben Stiller’s comedy journey, we’d see Zoolander and Greenberg at different ends. While Zoolander is all about fun and silliness, Greenberg is more introspective and serious, like a grown-up version of “Girls” for men.

Stiller stars as Roger Greenberg, a man in his forties recovering from a tough time and crashing at his brother’s house in Hollywood while they’re away. He’s in Los Angeles with no real plans but ends up getting caught up between his brother’s gorgeous personal assistant (Greta Gerwig), reconnecting with an old friend (Rhys Ifans), and trying to sort things out with his ex-girlfriend (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

Co-written by Noah Baumbach and Jennifer Jason Leigh, Greenberg fits perfectly into Baumbach’s style as it explores the world of privileged people and their messy lives.

Your Place or Mine

‘Your Place Or Mine’ Romance Comedy Melo-drama Rotten Tomatoes

30%

IMDb

5.7/10

In the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna’s “Your Place or Mine,” we follow best friends Debbie Dunn (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter Coleman (Ashton Kutcher) as they switch cities to experience each other’s daily lives. While Peter cares for Debbie’s son in Los Angeles, Debbie pursues her dreams in New York. However, their relationship changes unexpectedly when Debbie falls for the charming Theo Martin (Jesse Williams). The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn.

With echoes of beloved romantic comedies like “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’ve Got Mail,” this cross-country rom-com is full of heart and humor, thanks to its fantastic ensemble of comedians.

Where The Crawdads Sing

‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Mystery Historical Fiction Rotten Tomatoes

35%

IMDb

7.2/10

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on Delia Owens’ novel, combines mystery, thriller, and genre-breaking elements into a captivating tale. The film follows Kya from her challenging childhood to adulthood as she grows up in a neglected North Carolina marshland. When a local man is found dead, Kya becomes the prime suspect in the murder. While dealing with this, she must also navigate a love triangle with the town’s golden boy, Chase, and her supportive friend, Tate.

The film’s stunning cinematography and gripping storyline make it a compelling romance with a thrilling twist that’s a must-watch for everyone who loves mystery and romance.

Comedy Romance Action Rotten Tomatoes

45%

IMDb

6.1/10

In the Netflix original holiday rom-com “Holidate,” Emma Roberts (known for American Horror Story) teams up with Luke Bracey (Elvis) in a charming tale directed by John Whitesell and penned by Tiffany Paulsen. The story follows Sloane Benson (Roberts), who strikes a unique deal with Jackson (Bracey) to be each other’s holiday date without any romantic strings attached. But as the festive season goes on, their initial pact crumbles and Sloane begins craving something more profound.

This spectacular movie offers all the classic ingredients of a romantic comedy, combining laughter with heartwarming moments. It explores singles’ pressures and expectations during the holiday season, and we find it highly relatable!

The Incredible Jessica James

‘The Incredible Jessica James’ Romantic Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

89%

IMDb

6.5/10

Jessica Williams made waves as The Daily Show’s youngest correspondent. After departing the show in 2016, she shifted her focus to the film industry, starting with her role as Executive Producer and lead actor in the rom-com The Incredible Jessica James.

In the movie, Jessica is an aspiring playwright working at a children’s theater workshop who struggles to navigate life after her recent devastating breakup. When her friend Tasha (Noël Wells) sets her up on a date with Boone (Chris O’Dowd), Jessica must weigh the possibilities of romance and decide on her future direction in her personal and professional life.

“The Incredible Jessica James” brings a fresh and contemporary take on the romantic comedy genre. It’s witty, charming, and full of unapologetically modern elements, avoiding clichés and earning praise from critics for its originality.

Someone Great

‘Someone Great’ Romantic Comedy Drama Rotten Tomatoes

83%

IMDb

6.2/10

In the charming romance flick Someone Great, Gina Rodriguez plays a young woman who embarks on a whirlwind adventure with her closest friends before bidding farewell to town. The twist? She’s just been dumped by her beau of seven years. Written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson in her debut as a director, the film also features Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, and Peter Vack.

Although the film is filled with humorous moments, the heart of the film lies in the genuine connection between Rodriguez and Stanfield. This leaves audiences rooting for their love story despite its inevitable end. With its blend of comedy and heartfelt moments, “Someone Great” is a must-watch for anyone craving a feel-good romantic comedy on Netflix.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Romance Drama Rotten Tomatoes

86%

IMDb

6.6/10

If Fifty Shades of Grey and Bridgerton had a baby, it’d be Lady Chatterley’s Lover. This scandalous D.H. Lawrence novel, banned for years, gets a modern makeover in Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s adaptation, diving into female desire.

In this steamy romance, a discontented noblewoman (Emma Corrin) breaks societal norms by pursuing her desires and engaging in a secret affair with the estate’s gamekeeper (Jack O’Connell). While some critics note a lack of intense drama, they praise the film’s passionate romance, the perfect pairing of characters, and the luxurious atmosphere, complete with gorgeous costumes.

Set It Up

‘Set It Up’ Comedy Romance Drama Rotten Tomatoes

92%

IMDb

6.5/10

In Claire Scanlon’s spectacular romantic comedy Set It Up, we follow two overwhelmed assistants who hatch a plan to set up their bosses to gain some much-needed free time away from their demanding jobs. However, amidst their plotting, they unexpectedly fall for each other instead.

Penned by Katie Silberman, Set It Up received several positive reviews from critics. If you’re craving a beautiful romantic comedy but don’t want to revisit a classic for the umpteenth time, this movie is worth a watch. While the typical rom-com plot points are predictable, they are executed with finesse and effectiveness that you’ll find yourself thoroughly entertained.

Phantom Thread

‘Phantom Thread’ Romance Drama Crime Rotten Tomatoes

91%

IMDb

7.4/10

If you’re in the mood for a darker romantic movie on Netflix, Phantom Thread might catch your interest. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis as a fashion designer and Vicky Krieps as a waitress who becomes his muse, the film explores their tumultuous relationship set in the 1950s. Their rocky relationship is further worsened by poisonous mushrooms that significantly add tension to the film. Overall, the intricate web of passion woven throughout the movie will surely keep viewers hooked.

Plus One

‘Plus One’ Romantic Comedy Melo-drama Rotten Tomatoes

88%

IMDb

6.6/10

Tired of going solo to weddings, two college friends, Ben and Alice, decide to accompany each other as platonic dates to all the events. Plus One, a charming comedy that won Tribeca’s Audience Award in 2019, evolves into a heartfelt story of friendship turning into love. Ben and Alice, played by Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine, portray relatable characters dealing with loneliness and societal pressures to find a partner.

Plus One stands out from typical romantic comedies by embracing human connection’s messy, fundamental aspects. It celebrates friendship, where authenticity shines even when characters are at their least glamorous.

Marriage Story

‘Marriage Story’ Romantic Comedy Drama Rotten Tomatoes

95%

IMDb

7.5/10

Warning: Marriage Story will tug at your heartstrings.

Directed and written by Noah Baumbach, the film follows the journey of divorce from start to finish. Adam Driver plays the accomplished theater director’s husband, and Scarlett Johansson plays the successful actress’s wife. The excellent ensemble cast features Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta.

Highly praised and nominated for six Academy Awards, it’s not just one of the standout films 2019 — it’s among Baumbach’s finest works. What makes the film exceptional is its portrayal of the divorce from both perspectives, ensuring viewers empathize deeply with both characters. Driver and Johansson deliver outstanding performances, portraying complex, fully fleshed-out individuals. Moreover, Baumbach skillfully depicts how the couple’s voices and once-shared love are drowned out in divorce.

Heart-wrenching and profoundly human, Marriage Story is a must-watch for every romantic movie lover.