14 Best G-Rated Movies On Netflix

When you’re in the mood for something heartwarming and suitable for the whole family, there’s nothing better than binge-watching the best G-rated movies on Netflix. The platform has something for everyone to enjoy, from heartwarming stories featuring adorable animals to laugh-out-loud animated films that reignite your belief in magic.

With so many options for the best G-rated movies on Netflix, you’re sure to find the perfect pick for your next movie night on Netflix. So, why wait? Grab your popcorn, snuggle up with your favorite blanket, and get ready for a cozy family movie night filled with laughter, tears, and plenty of unforgettable moments.

Robin Robin

‘Robin Robin’ Stop-Motion Animation Musical Comedy Short Rotten Tomatoes

100%

IMDb

7/10

“Robin Robin” is a wonderful 32-minute short film on Netflix. It follows the story of Robin, voiced by Bronte Carmichael, who is raised by mice and starts to wonder about her identity and place in the world. With voices from Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant, the film features stunning stop-motion animation.

Just like many children’s films, “Robin Robin” explores important themes using animals and captivating storytelling. It touches on growing up with an adoptive family and discovering your true self. Critics and audiences alike appreciate how well these messages are conveyed in the short but sweet runtime of the film.

Rescued by Ruby

‘Rescued By Ruby ‘ Comedy Melodrama Rotten Tomatoes

100%

IMDb

7.1/10

“Rescued by Ruby” tells the heartwarming true story of a state trooper and a mischievous shelter dog who team up to join the elite K-9 unit. Inspired by the real-life bond between Rhode Island State Police Officer Dan O’Neil and Ruby, a shelter dog with a turbulent past, the film follows their journey of finding home and pursuing their dreams.

While the film takes some creative liberties, its core message about resilience and friendship shines through. With a TV-G rating, both critics and audiences appreciate the heartfelt tale. The canine stars, Bear and Shiloh, are rescue dogs just like Ruby, adding an extra layer of authenticity and emotion to the story. So, be prepared for a touching movie night with your family with this spectacular best Netflix G Rated movie.

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

‘Headspace Unwind Your Mind’ Documentary Films Special Interest Sports & fitness lifestyle IMDb

7.2/10

“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind” is a special documentary on Netflix that offers an interactive mindfulness experience. It explores the power of practices like mindfulness and meditation in helping people cope with stress and anxiety in their everyday lives.

In this Netflix docuseries, you are first greeted by the familiar smiling sun and CEO Andy Puddicombe’s warm introduction, “Hi, I’m Andy.” Following Puddicombe’s welcome, you are presented with a series of choices tailored to your needs. From meditation to stress relief, sleep assistance, and more, the series offers a variety of mindfulness exercises led by Puddicombe or Evelyn Lewis Prieto, Headspace’s “director of meditation.”

The film simplifies complex psychological concepts so even younger audiences can understand them, using the excellent visuals that Headspace is famous for. While older viewers may find this experience more enjoyable and helpful, it’s a great way to introduce important ideas to the whole family. So, gather everyone around and unwind your mind with this unique documentary!

My Octopus Teacher

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Nature Documentary Rotten Tomatoes

93%

IMDb

8.1/10

“My Octopus Teacher” is a touching documentary that explores the deep bond between humans and the ocean. Narrated by Craig Foster, the film follows his diving adventures as he forms a unique connection with an octopus residing in the kelp forests off the coast of South Africa. Through their interactions, Foster gains insight into the mysterious world of this fascinating creature.

The documentary, which won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards, focuses on Foster’s relationship with the octopus. It highlights the wonders of nature and the importance of understanding and respecting marine life.

With its runtime of one hour and twenty-five minutes, the film triggers a range of emotions in viewers and has received acclaim from both critics and audiences for its heartfelt storytelling.

The Beginning of Life

‘The Beginning of Life’ Documentary Family IMDb

75/10

“The Beginning of Life,” directed by Estela Renner, is a wonderful documentary that explores the journey of early childhood development through the lens of caregivers worldwide. This top pick amongst the best G-rated movies on Netflix highlights the profound impact caring adults have on shaping children’s futures during their crucial early years.

With informative interviews and easy-to-understand explanations of studies, the film offers a unique opportunity for parents and children to bond while learning together. While adults may learn more from the lessons shared, having the whole family present reinforces the importance of the parent-child relationship and enhances the learning experience for everyone.

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

‘Mr. Bean’s Holiday’ Comedy Animation Adventure Rotten Tomatoes

51%

IMDb

6.4/10

If you’re in the mood for a nostalgic and lighthearted comedy, look no further than “Mr. Bean’s Holiday” on Netflix! Starring Rowan Atkinson as the lovable Mr. Bean, this movie follows his misadventures after winning a trip to Cannes, France, where he gets mistaken for a kidnapper and a famous filmmaker.

Packed with Mr. Bean’s trademark hilarious antics, physical comedy, and absurd situations, “Mr. Bean’s Holiday” is a classic feel-good film perfect for the whole family to enjoy. While it may feel a bit dated compared to modern movies, it still delivers plenty of laughs and entertainment.

Chicken Run

‘Chicken Run’ Animation Comedy Adventure Rotten Tomatoes

97%

IMDb

7.1/10

Get ready for a blast from the past with “Chicken Run,” the beloved stop-motion animated film from 2000. Created by the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation, this movie portrays the life of a group of chickens confined to a life of egg-laying on a Yorkshire farm. Their hope for freedom is ignited by the arrival of a charismatic American rooster. However, with the looming threat of a chicken-pie making machine, they must urgently devise a plan to escape their fate.

Overall, this is a hilarious film that your family and you are sure to love! It brings together whimsical characters and comedic charm that’s hard to forget.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ Comedy Romance Rotten Tomatoes

56%

IMDb

5.4/10

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again” is one of those adorable Netflix films that’s sure to warm your heart. Starring Vanessa Hudgens, this sequel to the charming original has all the elements of a feel-good movie, with a hint of “Parent Trap” vibes thrown in for good measure.

In this installment, Duchess Margaret finds herself unexpectedly inheriting the throne of Montenaro, while also navigating a rocky patch in her relationship with boyfriend Kevin. It’s up to her look-alike, Princess Stacy, to step in and help mend their relationship.

With its holiday feel and enchanting storyline, “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” is a delightful watch any time of the year. Get ready to be swept away by the magic of love and fairy tales all over again!

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

‘Puff: Wonders of the Reef ‘ Documentary Rotten Tomatoes

89%

IMDb

7.2/10

Dive into the enchanting world of the ocean with ‘Puff: Wonders of the Reef.’ This mesmerizing film takes you on a journey through the mysterious underwater realm, where every creature plays a vital role, no matter how small. From the fascinating creatures that inhabit the Great Barrier Reef to the profound impact of human activity on their environment, this movie is both educational and attention-grabbing.

In the movie, you’ll be charmed by the adorable baby pufferfish as he embarks on an adventure to find his place in the vast ocean. With its mesmerizing visuals and heartwarming storyline, ‘Puff: Wonders of the Reef’ is sure to leave you with a newfound appreciation for the beauty and wonder of marine life. And who knows? You might just find yourself longing for a baby pufferfish of your own after watching this remarkable film.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

‘ A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon ‘ Family Sci-fi Rotten Tomatoes

96%

IMDb

6.8/10

Join Shaun the Sheep on an out-of-this-world adventure in ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon!” Originally introduced in the beloved British television series ‘Shaun the Sheep,’ which aired from 2007 to 2020, Shaun has become an iconic character beloved by audiences worldwide. Voiced once again by the talented Justin Fletcher, Shaun leads the charge in this fifth installment of the series.

The story follows a mischievous space creature crash-landing near Mossy Bottom Farm. Now, it’s up to Shaun to rally his flock to help her return home safely before she falls into the wrong hands. With its charming stop-motion animation and spectacular humor, this film is a treat for viewers of all ages!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always’ Action Adventure Rotten Tomatoes

78%

IMDb

5.7/10

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” is a movie celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers. It brings back some of the original cast members from the ’90s series for a nostalgic adventure. The story is action-packed as the Power Rangers battle a robotic Rita Repulsa and her minions. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes when Trini is vaporized, leaving her daughter Minh with Zack. Minh wants to join the fight, leading to tensions among the team. As chaos erupts, former Rangers join the battle, Minh learns the importance of being a Ranger, and they defeat Robo-Rita at the end.

Overall, the movie is extremely thrilling and will keep you on the edge of your seat. While it’s most enjoyable for ’90s kids, new fans will also find it super entertaining.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ Animation Adventure Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

98%

IMDb

7.8/10

You can find almost all Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix, from hidden treasures like “Castle in the Sky” and “Whisper of the Heart” to beloved classics like “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke.”

While any of these films would make for a fantastic family movie night, a great place to start is with one of their most family-friendly and visually stunning titles: Hayao Miyazaki’s 1989 film “Kiki’s Delivery Service.”

Follow the adventures of Kiki, a 13-year-old witch, and her trusty black cat, Jiji, as they embark on a one-year journey far from home. Settling in a charming coastal town, Kiki starts her own delivery service in a bustling bakery. It’s a heartwarming tale that’s sure to enchant audiences of all ages.

Orion and the Dark

‘Orion and the Dark’ Comedy Animation Rotten Tomatoes

62%

IMDb

6.4/10

“Orion and the Dark” offers a fun exploration of childhood fears, particularly the fear of the dark, in a visually stunning and family-friendly way.

In this heartwarming tale, Orion, a young boy plagued by his fear of the dark and the creatures that may dwell within it, is invited by the personified Dark itself to spend 24 hours together. Through this unique experience, Orion learns about the nature of darkness, hoping to overcome his fears.

Adapted by Charlie Kaufman, known for his work on “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” from Emma Yarlett’s picture book, “Orion and the Dark” adds layers of depth and meaning to the story, making it an impactful and enriching experience for viewers of all ages.

Canvas

‘Canvas’ Drama Animation Short Rotten Tomatoes

74%

IMDb

6.4/10

“Canvas” is an excellent American animated short film directed and written by Frank E. Abney III. It tells the story of a grieving grandfather who struggles to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss but finds inspiration to create again with the help of his granddaughter. It’s a beautiful and heart-touching movie that you and your family are sure to enjoy.

The movie has been received incredibly well. It won the award for Outstanding Short Form (Animated) category during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards and also received recognition at the 21st Annual Black Reel Awards, winning in the Outstanding Independent Short Film category.

Superlópez

‘Superlópez’ Action Comedy Rotten Tomatoes

67%

IMDb

5.4/10

Superlópez is a funny superhero movie from Spain based on a comic book character. It’s about López, who lives in Spain but secretly fights crime as the superhero Superlópez. When a bad guy threatens the world, Superlópez has to save the day. Superlópez is similar to Superman in many ways, but it’s more kid-friendly than recent Superman movies. It’s a good choice for kids who want to watch a superhero movie with a different cultural twist.