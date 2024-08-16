Netflix Launched First Look And Release Date Of ‘The Helicopter Heist’

The highly anticipated Swedish series ‘The Helicopter Heist’ is finally picking up pace! Netflix has unveiled loads of information about the upcoming show which includes a bunch of pictures and release date. As the name suggests, the plot is based on a heist, but will it full of thrills like money heist? Hence, be prepared for a lot of thrilling and suspenseful moments.

Remember the ground-breaking news headlines of 4 young Swedish robbers and a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter, pulling off one of the most notorious heists? Well, the upcoming series will show you the entire story about how the gang managed to steal millions of dollars in cash.

The Helicopter Heist will debut globally on 22nd November 2024. It has a total of 8 episodes. For those who don’t know, the show is actually based on Jonas Bonnier’s novel “The Helicopter Heist.”

Ronnie Sandahl has helmed the series along with Johannes Åhlund serving as the producer. On the other hand, the cast members include:

Mahmut Suvakci

Ardalan Esmaili

Iskra Kostic

Dejan Milacic

Erik Svedberg-Zelman

Vic Carmen Sonne

Johanna Hedberg

Wim Elfwencrona

While talking about the series, Ronnie Sandahl talked about how he has always wanted to tell a story about ‘great dreams and even greater risks.’ Finally he has won this chance through ‘The Helicopter Heist.’

The ‘Midsommar’ producers have collaborated with Ronnie on this project. B- Reel Films, the Swedish banner will now work on the thriller series. Quite strategically they acquired the rights for creating the series from Swedish literary agency Salomonsson. Previously the rights were under Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories banner. However, due to unknown the reasons the project was abandoned.

Be prepared to find all your answers about the original heist in the Netflix original series.

The Helicopter Heist Plot

The series will focus on the events that led to the robbery and unfolded as the world was dumbfounded by the heist. In September 2009, when everything was running its course an unusual helicopter lands on top of the safest cash depot in Sweden.

It is a well-planned heist which makes the robbery even more interesting. The robbers do their job as fast as possible and manage to leave before the police can take any necessary actions. The heist is the main plot, however, there’s more to the story. As the story will progress, the show will introduce viewers to intricate relationships which bloomed along the process. It is an emotional story about being a brother and fatherhood.

According to Netflix, it is based on true events. For those who are interested in finding out about the actual events can stream the 8-parts series to get an idea about how the actual plan might have unfolded.

Given the risky task, now there is one question to ask; will the team survive the aftermath of the heist? Guess we will have to wait until the show goes on air in November!

The Helicopter Heist Trailer

The 20 seconds long footage has given us a rough estimate of how much suspense the series will entail. Every single episode will surely keep you on the edge of your seat and wanting to watch more and more. Well, set the reminder for November as you can’t afford to miss out on this cinematic excellence.

B-Reel has worked on promising projects like “I Am Greta,” “Thunder In My Heart,” “The Congregation” and “I Am Zlatan.”

Johannes Åhlund talked about B-reel being in contact with him since quite some time to make the project happen. Additionally, he mentioned that the series required a high budget but at the same time it has potential to pay off the hardwork.

That was everything that you needed to know about The Helicopter Heist. Remember to bookmark this page, for more such information!