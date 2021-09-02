Where Can I Watch Money Heist Season 5?

The final season of the non-English title on Netflix, Money Heist season 5 is about to air very soon. And all fans of the series are impatiently waiting for it. The last season will be airing this week and everyone wants to know at what time will Netflix premiere it.

The season has been split up into two parts. The first part will air on September 3, 2021, while the second part will air on December 3, 2021. Each part will consist of 5 episodes. These episodes will bring an end to the heist of the Bank of Spain. And are expected to break all the records that were set by Season 4, which has around 65 million views on Netflix as of August 2021. It is also the most-watched season from a series that is non-English.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date and Time

Season 5 volume 1 is releasing on September 3 at 12:01 am PT on Netflix. All you have to do to be able to binge-watch the series is stay a little late on Thursday and enjoy all the five episodes past midnight. This timing is for the west coast.

For people on the east coast, the timings for season 5 are 3:01 am ET. It will probably be a bit hard to stay up this late but if you really want to watch the season, we are sure you will make it through the night.

Producer Alex Pinas has said the following regarding the last season of Money Heist:

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Trailer

If you are counting every minute of the day waiting for volume 1 to release, you can have a look at the trailer of Money Heist Season 5. The trailer is available on Youtube and Netflix. This trailer was unveiled on August 2, 2021, and shows how this season is going to be fierce, exciting and make all viewers sit on the edge of their seats.