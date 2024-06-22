Squid Game Season 2: Who is in the Cast of the New Season?

The very loved Netflix show, Squid Game, captivated many people all over the world with its strong, sharp story and talk on society. As fans wait with big hope for Squid Game Season 2, the talk about the cast and new faces has hit a high point. So, which fresh faces will you encounter in season 2? Here’s a close look at who will come back and who may come into the mix in the much-waited-for-next season.

Many characters died at the end of the first season, but the survival of a few key players has fans excited about their return in Squid Game Season 2.

Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun (Player 456)

The main guy, who was the last one to survive the scary games, will be back. Lee Jung-jae’s acting as Seong Gi-hun was very real and strong. Many can’t wait to see how his character changes in the next part. He wants to find out more about the Squid Game secrets, and this means more wild things will happen.

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

Even though we don’t know if he made it, it looks like Hwang Jun-ho, the cop who keeps trying, will be back. Wi Ha-joon’s guy, who was last seen shot and falling into the water, knows a lot that could show the bad stuff about the Squid Game group.

The news that new people are coming to Squid Game Season 2 has made a lot of talk and joy. Even though we don’t know much for sure, there are many cool guesses and things that could happen.

Gong Yoo

Famed for his part as the secret man who gets people in Season 1, Gong Yoo looks set to get a bigger job in the next season. We don’t know much about his person or why he does things, which makes him an interesting thing to add to the main story.

Im Si-wan

Talk says that Im Si-wan, who can act in many ways, may come into the group. His place is not sure yet, but fans guess he might be a fresh player in the games or a big person in the group.

Lee Byung-Hun as the Front Man

Lee Byung-Hun’s cool show as the Front Man, the man in charge of the masked crew, will surely be back. His mix-up tie with his brother, Hwang Jun-ho, and his job in the group are set to get more light.

Kang Ha-neul

A new face said to join the show is Kang Ha-neul. Talk of him coming on has made many ask if he’ll help or fight Seong Gi-hun in his hunt for the truth.

Squid Game’s next run looks to be just as full of thrills and deep thoughts as the first. With some old stars back and maybe some new ones, the team is ready to add more to the tale. The show will go on to show more of its dark world. Fans should get ready for a wild ride of feelings and big news that will make them sit tight. The wait for the next fierce play is on, and the risks are bigger than ever.