Be ready to enter the world of mobsters, betrayal, and gunfights with some of the best mafia movies ever produced and released on Netflix!

Netflix is a streaming platform full of entertainment with different genres, so there is a little something for everyone. And if you are planning to sit on your couch, switch off the lights, and enjoy a good mafia movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, then there’s nothing better than to log in to Netflix and get streaming. However, the selection of mafia movies on Netflix is huge, and choosing a mafia movie from it is definitely a task. Hence, we have compiled some of the best mafia movies of all time available on the streaming giant here.

Top 14 Best Mafia Movies On Netflix

From Robert De Niro and Al Pacino’s The Irishman, which gives a modern twist to the mafia movies genre, to the gritty underworld of New York City featured in Goodfellas, we have jotted down the best of the best top 14 mafia movies on Netflix below. While you cannot watch all of them in a single day, we insist that you watch every single one over time and do not leave any of the movies out. After all, these movies offer captivating screenplays, unforgettable characters, and compelling moments that today form the genre of mafia cinema.

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

‘The Equalizer 3’ Action Crime Thriller Rotten Tomatoes

76%

IMDb

6.8/10

Whether you have watched The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2 or are watching this threequel as a standalone, The Equalizer 3 will not disappoint. The movie delves deeper with its depiction of the Camorra, an Italian mafia. In the movie, Marco Quaranta, played by Andrea Dodero, and his older brother, Vincent Quaranta, played by Andrea Scarduzio, are depicted as utterly ruthless individuals who resort to extreme violence, such as car bombings and impromptu amputations, to spread terror and control a small town in Italy.

However, this time, the Quaranta brothers have picked the wrong town to mess with as Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington, is recovering here after a serious injury. McCall has developed a soft corner for the people of this town, and seeing them mistreated deeply angers him. When the Quaranta brothers ignore McCall’s warning to leave the town, he decides to take matters into his own hands once again and teach them a lesson.

Emily The Criminal (2022)

‘Emily The Criminal’ Crime Drama Mystery Rotten Tomatoes

94%

IMDb

6.7/10

Starring Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal” is a John Patton Ford crime drama that focuses on the character Emily and her journey into credit card scams. It is a refreshing crime story that provides a unique viewing experience not typically seen before. The young millennial starts off her journey in the movie as someone trying to lead an honest life and find a job so that she can dig herself out of the student loans she is currently buried in. But, finding a job is not easy, especially one that pays well. So, Emily finds herself drawn into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles with people who show her the way into credit card scams.

Emily the Criminal offers a sharp critique of America’s competitive job market and the challenges faced by young people who are burdened with debt and limited employment opportunities. Aubrey Plaza delivers a standout performance, making this film one of the top mafia movies available on Netflix.

The Irishman (2019)

‘The Irishman’ Biography Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes

95%

IMDb

7.8/10

Released in 2019, The Irishman is one of the best mafia movies ever to be released, and it just had to make its way to our list. After all, the movie is a masterpiece in which Martin Scorsese has teamed up with Robert De Niro after almost two decades. The pair had previously worked together in Goodfellas, which was also a hit.

This movie follows the life of Frank Sheeran, a truck driver turned hitman associated with the Bufalino crime family. It spans multiple decades, from the 1950s to the 2000s, and chronicles Sheeran’s participation in some of the most notorious crimes in American history.

Now, some might find the three-hour run time of the movie extremely long, but trust us, it is definitely worth it, and you will enjoy every minute of it as the crimes that took place in Frank Sheeran’s lifetime play on your screens. These crimes are unforgettable, and Scorsese has done an excellent job of portraying them in such a way that it will capture the attention of the audience.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Action Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes

92%

IMDb

7.3/10

El Camino is a sequel to AMC’s hit series Breaking Bad, following Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, after the events of the show. As a fugitive on the run from the law and newly liberated from a drug cartel that held him captive, Jesse strives to rebuild his life while encountering various familiar figures from his past.

El Camino is a continuation of the Breaking Bad story after the series finale. It is surely a delight to watch for both longtime fans and newcomers to its fictional universe. Serving as an epilogue to the series, the film features exceptional acting, and promises a memorable viewing experience for all.

Ferry (2021)

‘Ferry’ Action Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes –

IMDb

7/10

Ferry has a way of capturing the audience’s heart with its unique storyline, action scenes, and a great cast. It revolves around the titular character of Ferry Bouman played by Frank Lammers who returns to his hometown in the Netherlands on his boss’s orders. He is sent on a mission to kill a rival gang but amongst all that action and gangsters, Ferry manages to fall for Danielle. The movie then delves into intricate themes of morality, redemption, and human connection within the harsh setting of organized crime.

It is the perfect story for Undercover fans to see how Ferry entered the ecstasy trade. Even if you haven’t seen the previous movie, Ferry is a great standalone movie that is more than just an action-packed movie.

The Informer (2019)

‘The Informer’ Action Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes

64%

IMDb

6.6/10

Featuring The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman as Pete Koslow, The Informer focuses on the Polish mafia and their world of crime. Pete Koslow is no ordinary man as he fights to climb the ranks within the Polish mafia under the leadership of Ryszard “The General” Klimek, played by Eugene Lipinski. However, what The General is unaware of is that Pete has switched sides and is now cooperating with Special Agent Erica Wilcox, played by Rosamund Pike, to bring him down for good.

Finally, when Pete feels that he can now escape from his double life, a tragic turn occurs with an undercover police officer being killed during an operation. This leads to The General threatening Pete’s wife, Sofia, played by Ana de Armas, to ensure Pete continues working for him and remains involved in the drug trade from prison. At the same time, the FBI pressures Pete to continue cooperating, even though Special Agent Wilcox’s superior, Keith Montgomery, has other plans for Pete, as he wishes to sacrifice him for his own mistakes.

Throughout the movie, the gritty and dramatic twists and turns keep the viewers encaptivated and wanting more until the movie finally comes to an end. The Informer is a must-watch, and you will not be disappointed by its climax.

Scarface (1983)

‘Scarface’ Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes

79%

IMDb

8.3/10

If you are into classics, then Scarface directed by Brian De Palma is a great movie for you to watch. Featuring Al Pacino as Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who turned into one of Miami’s powerful drug lords in order to fulfill his heart’s desires and enjoy his life, the movie introduces viewers to a world of crime, drugs, blood and drama.

The captivating tale of Scarface has a special appeal to it that makes viewers cheer for the tough, yet daring crook and villainous main character. Tony Montana’s journey is pretty easy to understand as he rises from nothing to a feared figure. Even though opinions may vary about this movie, fans who enjoy watching mafia movies are bound to have a good time as it’s one of the top mafia films on Netflix.

American Gangster (2007)

‘American Gangster’ Biography Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes

81%

IMDb

7.8/10

American Gangster is one of the most iconic movies in the crime genre on Netflix as it follows the story of Richie Roberts, an incorruptible detective tasked with bringing down a drug cartel led by Frank Lucas, a notorious heroin kingpin. Lucas smuggles drugs into the country by hiding them in the coffins of soldiers returning from the Vietnam War, and this is why it has not been easy to catch him.

This underrated gangster film is inspired by the true story of Frank Lucas, who offers a fresh perspective on drug trafficking while remaining faithful to the original narrative. Featuring a gritty and intense tone, the movie highlights compelling characters and stellar performances by Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Ruby Dee, Idris Elba, Carla Gugino, Lymari Nadal, and others, making it an enticing and captivating watch on Netflix.

The Raid: Redemption (2011)

‘The Raid: Redemption’ Action Crime Thriller Rotten Tomatoes

87%

IMDb

7.6/10

Being an exceptional Indonesian action thriller, The Raid: Redemption just had to make its way on our list of best mafia movies on Netflix. It features a SWAT team who are undercover trying to take down a powerful drug lord named Tama and his gang. Unfortunately, the SWAT team blows their cover and gets trapped in a sticky condition. Now, the remaining members of the team, with their little ammunition, must engage in a bloody fight in order to finish what they had started. Questions like how they will successfully complete their mission and how many gruesome deaths will take place in this deadly battle will keep you enticed.

The Raid 2 (2014)

‘The Raid 2’ Action Crime Thriller Rotten Tomatoes

82%

IMDb

7.9/10

With a runtime of 150 minutes, The Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2011 action thriller The Raid. The sequel features Rama, a Jakarta police officer, facing the consequences of his actions from the first movie and being hunted by dangerous criminals. He eventually goes undercover to shield his family from harm. Along the way, he befriends the crime boss’s son, diving deeper into the underworld with a plan to dismantle the criminal network from within.

With even more breathtaking fight scenes, The Raid 2 complements the first film beautifully and stands strong on its own as an action-packed thrill ride. If you’re a fan of intense martial arts films like Headshot and The Night Comes for Us, chances are you’ll be enthralled by The Raid 2.

The Ruthless (2019)

‘The Ruthless’ Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes IMDb

6.2/10

Taking place in Milan, Santo Russo, a teenager, participates in small-time crime, entering a world of danger. As he grows up, he participates in bigger and better crimes, finally ending up as a major figure in organized crime during the 1980s. Following a structure similar to Goodfellas, The Ruthless has all the ingredients to be one of the best mafia movies on Netflix.

The Departed (2006)

‘The Departed’ Crime Drama Thriller Rotten Tomatoes

91%

IMDb

8.5/10

The Departed is one of those movies that you can watch over and over again and never get tired of. The deadly combination of Leonardo DiCaprio as Billy Costigan and Matt Damon as Colin Sullivan in this thrilling crime movie on Netflix will make you fall in love with this genre all over again.

Billy Costigan is an undercover cop, while Colin Sullivan is a secret spy working for the police. Over the course of time, the duo finds themselves in a tough situation in which their loyalties are questioned as they both juggle between the drug cartel and the police. Their situation becomes even more difficult when they discover they are being observed by the enemy. They must now find a way out of this sticky situation while saving their lives.

Martin Scorsese’s The Departed delivers a compelling blend of unexpected turns, suspense, and intensity that will engage even those who typically aren’t fans of gangster movies. This crime thriller undoubtedly offers strong entertainment value with its compelling characters, talented cast, engaging dialogue, impressive soundtrack, and numerous plot twists and thus, it just had to make its way onto our list.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

‘Reservoir Dogs’ Crime Thriller Rotten Tomatoes

90%

IMDb

8.3/10

Six criminals come together in 1992’s classic mafia movie Reservoir Dogs for a jewelry heist. The heist is quite simple and should have taken place without any hiccups, but things go terribly wrong during it, with the surviving criminals suspecting that one of them is a snitch.

Reservoir Dogs is known for its intense violence and frequent profanity. The Empire even announced it as the Greatest Independent Film of all Time. Beyond its crime narrative, this popular 1992 movie is celebrated for its remarkable screenplay and memorable, often comical scenes that are iconic till date.

Heat (1995)

‘Heat’ Action Crime Drama Rotten Tomatoes

83%

IMDb

8.3/10

A list full of movies in the gangster genre on Netflix, and we leave out Heat? That’s not possible! Taking place in Los Angeles, the 1995 movie stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer as a team of skilled thieves who find themselves pursued by the police following a failed heist. The movie then revolves around violence, revenge, and fast-paced scenes.

Michael Mann’s film Heat is truly remarkable, with outstanding performances, skilled direction, and captivating cinematography. This is why it is still standing strong even years after its release.