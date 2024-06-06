Best 12+ Action Movies to Watch on Paramount

When it comes to entertainment, a few types of movies grab attention, like action, Treasure Hunt Movies, and Sports films. Paramount+ has a variety of action movies that provide thrills, impressive stunts, and memorable journeys. Whether you prefer timeless hits or modern suspenseful flicks, there’s something for every action enthusiast. Here, we have handpicked a few collections of the 15 action movies on Paramount+ to guarantee your upcoming movie night is packed with excitement.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

“Fallout” is frequently inseparable from the best films in the series “Mission Impossible” with Tom Cruise providing a great acting performance. There has been great reception by the audience due to the enthralling action scenes and town-twisting plot which is done by Henry Cavill and Rebecca Ferguson which makes it a must-watch film for action movie lovers.

Top Gun (1986)

This good movie has placed the young actor – Tom Cruise – on the revelation. “Top Gun” combines the elements of action and theatrical/comedy genres with the setting of aerial combat, music, and characters narrative. The movie is still popular even now and the energetic action scenes are some of the best in the movies of those years.

Transformers (2007)

It is a movie adaptation of the successful series, in which film director Michael Bay offers enthusiastic, heavy muscular minutes and state-of-the-art pyrotechnics that are inherent to the “Transformers” series. It paints the picture of civil war by Autocons and Deceptions on our planet.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

James Cameron’s sci-fi top hit is a big deal in the action movie world. Arnold Schwarzenegger comes back as the T-800 to keep John Connor safe from a newer, better Terminator. The movie’s cool new effects and non-stop speed make it a forever favorite.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Cobra is a military group that has posed a great concern and this movie is an action-packed adventure where this military group fights the elite team of soldiers. This action movie showcases cool gizmos, intense fighting, and an A-list cast count of Channing Tatum and Sienna Miller.

Jack Reacher (2012)

Based on Lee Child’s best-selling books, “Jack Reacher” stars Tom Cruise as a former army sleuth. The movie’s rough, real-feel brawl bits and cool puzzle story set it apart in the world of action films.

The Italian Job (2003)

The movie “The Italian Job” is a fast, tense film. It has big stars like Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Edward Norton. Making the movie, with its smart and hard-to-get story of a wild chase film mixed with cool US-style car chases through Los Angeles, the big city of Angels, will really grab people who watch it.

World War Z (2013)

This post-apocalyptic exodus, which came out in August 2013, features Brad Pitt and is a nice blend of horror and action as the world is saved from the prospect of zombies attacking it. It is a bright and energetic picture with almost perfect buildup and action sequences that keep the audience glued to the screen until the very end.

Shooter (2007)

It is about a former Marine sniper, played by Mark Wahlberg, who has been framed for an assassination attempt. Like many tragic incidents in action films, “Shooter” is a taut and well-crafted thriller that has impressive action shots, which are often complemented by an interesting plot that keeps the audience hooked throughout the movie.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Angelina Jolie becomes the famous video game hero Lara Croft in this full-of-action film. The movie blends fun fight bits with far-off places and old puzzles, making it a cool and wild ride.

Bumblebee (2018)

The movie Bumblebee is a prequel to the “Transformers” series. This action-packed movie shows the origins of Autobots. The movie is set in the 1980s and shows a more intimate story with heartfelt moments and thrilling action. This movie of Franchise makes a good collection for watching an action movie on Paramount.

Star Trek (2009)

J.J. Abrams’ new start to the well-known space show mixes cool looks with fast-paced fun. The movie shows the young team of the USS Enterprise on their first trip, giving a new and fun spin on the much-loved series.

Minority Report (2002)

Made by Steven Spielberg and from a tale by Philip K. Dick, “Minority Report” puts Tom Cruise as a cop in a time when folks stop bad acts before they happen. This movie’s fresh idea and fast, exciting fights make it one to see for sure.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

In this loved part of the Indiana Jones story, Harrison Ford, who is the star, works with his dad, played by Sean Connery. The movie’s mix of fights, fun, and big trips is ageless, giving non-stop joy.

Cliffhanger (1993)

Sylvester Stallone leads in this top-peak movie about a mountain save that fails. With cool tricks and strong moves shown in front of the big, tall Rocky Mountains, “Cliffhanger” gives a heart-racing and edge-of-your-seat time.

Paramount+ has a big box full of action films for all kinds of likes. From the spy things Ethan Hunt does in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” to the lots of zombies in “World War Z,” there is a bit for each person who loves action. If you want old-time fun with Indiana Jones or fast and wild space rides with “Star Trek,” these 15 movies will for sure make your heart beat fast as you watch.