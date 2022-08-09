Motorola Razr 2022 Specifications and Price

Motorola Razr 2022 is set to launch this very month. Before the launch, we laid our hands on a few of the interesting features of the smartphone. Firstly, there will be plenty of improvement in this foldable smartphone. The launch of Motorola Razr 2022 is set for August 14. But we are here to shed light on the smartphone’s features even before the official launch. According to reports, the smartphone will sport the highest refresh rate of 144Hz. Keep reading to find out more about the smartphone.

Along with the launch of the smartphone, the other smartphones that will see launch beside it are Moto X30 Pro and S30 Pro.

Features Of Motorola Razr 2022

The smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen. As discussed above, it will sport a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The refresh rate of the smartphone even surpasses the Galaxy Z Flip4. It will feature a 6,7 inch OLED screen too. Motorola Razr 2022 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Additional features of the smartphone include DC dimming and superb eye care support.

Moto S30 Pro will be available in two colors: black and blue. Both the color variants will support a leather-like texture. The smartphone is supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset. Interestingly, the inner screen of the smartphone is similar to iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Furthermore, the refresh rate of the smartphone will be supported by HRD10+. In addition, the outside of the foldable headset will have a 2.7-inch display. Additionally, the smartphone will have 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration.

Camera

Motorola Razr 2022 will sport a 50MP primary camera. This camera will be supported by optical image stabilization. In addition, it will also house a 13 MP wide-angle sensor. The selfie lovers will love the camera as it supports a 32 MP front camera. Also, the sound quality of the smartphone is superb, thanks to its Dolby Atmos support.

Also, according to features, the smartphone will have a tripod mode. This mode allows the users to click photos after placing the smartphone on a table. It also has a self-timer gesture. Additional features that can come in handy are time-lapse photography. The camera of the phone is such that it can be operated by freeing the hands.

The UI of the smartphone is adapted in a manner that supports tripod mode. The tripod mode is especially useful for content creators who need to keep clicking photos and videos every day. Also, the viewing and shooting experience will be different.

Additional Features

The smartphone has one billion color lights. Also, the dual SGS low blue light helps provide eye protection to the users.

Also, the upper and lower side of the Motorola Razr 2022 is slightly curved, which gives the smartphone a premium look. It is yet unknown whether the curve will have an impact on the display of the content or not. Let us now talk about the outer screen of the smartphone.

As discussed already, the outer screen is 2.7-inch wide. It supports the following nine tiles:

Weather

Travel

Express

Calendar

Commute advice

AI health

Contacts

Camera

Dials

The user can customize the time display on the outer screen.

The expectations are high for Motorola Razr 2022, and we would be better able to throw light on its features once it is officially released. Of course, there is a massive upgrade from the previous model, which we think will keep its users happy. On second thought, we would like to know if you are looking forward to buying this smartphone.