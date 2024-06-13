20+ Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces Of All Time

Living happily ever after might be a fairy tale ending, but it’s not always the case in Hollywood because though wedding vows often include promises to stay together, about half of marriages end in divorce. Celebrities, like everyone else, experience divorce, but their breakups often make headlines due to the enormous sums of money involved and the dramatic reasons behind them. In some cases, millions of dollars get involved, whether the split is full of conflict or amicable. So, here’s a list of the 30 most expensive divorces that have taken place in Hollywood!!

Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce from husband in April 2023 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. She stated in the court documents that the custody of their son should be joint. However, the announcement of their divorce was made just five days before their 12th anniversary in a statement that was released by the couple in March 2023. They stated that they had reached this decision after much consideration. According to the Blast, no party will be paying the child support as they will be dividing all the expenses. Also, the shared assets, such as properties, jewelry, and much more, are divided to the mutual satisfaction of both parties.

Joe Don Rooney And Tiffany Fallon Rooney

Joe Don Rooney filed for divorce from his wife, Tiffany Fallon Rooney, in the year 2021, citing the reason for irreconcilable differences. However, Tiffany stated in court that her husband has inappropriate marital behavior, and he is habitual in drinking alcohol and taking drugs, which is the main reason behind their divorce. Tiffany also asked for ongoing alimony payments if his band, Rascal Flatts, gets back together. The high-profile divorce of the couple was finalized on 28th March 2023.

Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson and the Hollywood producer Jon Peters announced in February 2020 that they were separating just 12 days after their marriage. The high-profile couple got married in January 2020 and met each other for the first time at a Playboy Mansion party in the 1980s and stayed in touch ever since. Also, after the divorce was finalized, Pamela Anderson revealed that she had never married Jon legally, and Jon Peters recently revealed that he was leaving $10 million for his ex-wife.

Scooter Braun And Yael Cohen

The American entrepreneur filed for divorce from his wife, Yael Cohen, in July 2021, after seven years of togetherness. The divorce was finalized in the court in September 2022 and Scooter was ordered by the court to give $60,000 per month for their three children which they have together along with $20 million as spousal support to his wife. The court also ordered Cohen to keep their Land Rover Defender, $30 million Brentwood home, and some art pieces. On the other hand, Braun was ordered to keep the private jet, the LA house which was of $65 million, and the art pieces.

Jenna Dewan And Channing Tatum

After meeting each other on the set of 2006 Step Up, the couple started dating and immediately got married in the year 2009. However, the couple announced their separation after nine years of togetherness in April 2018 and released a statement saying that they will just remain loving and dedicated parents to their daughter Everly who was born in 2013. The divorce between the couple was finalized in court in October 2018.

Kevin Costner And Cindy Silva

Another high-profile divorce that is considered expensive is between Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva. The couple got married in 1978 and ultimately got divorced in 1994 after a long period of togetherness. The couple also had three children together and had requested the court to issue joint custody. The reason behind the divorce was Kevin’s long time on film sets which resulted in cheating rumors. Silva also received $80 million in settlement fees even though they did not sign a prenup.

Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux

The celebrity couple met each other for the first time on the set of Tropic Thunder and again crossed paths on the set of Wanderlust. Soon after they started dating and got engaged in 2012. After three years, they got married in 2015 in an intimate ceremony however in 2018, the couple announced their separation after a brief period of togetherness. The reason behind their split was that they couldn’t decide which city to live in.

Amber Heard And Johnny Depp

The high-profile couple was married for 15 months, after which they decided to get separated in 2016. The couple met each other on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011. The couple became engaged and got married in 2015. However, Amber Heard filed for divorce in 2016, citing physical and verbal abuse by her husband, and it was finalized in 2017, after which the court awarded Amber $7 million in the divorce settlement, which she donated to charity. The couple was also involved in a defamation suit, which was decided in Depp’s favor.

Usher And Grace Miguel

Shortly after getting divorced from his first wife, Usher started dating Grace Miguel in the year 2009 and in 2015 the couple became engaged and got married. However, just after a brief period of togetherness, the couple decided to go separate ways in March 2018. Further, the divorce was finalized in the court after nine months.

Dr. Dre And Nicole Young

The divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young is considered to be the most expensive because their divorce settlement was one of the most massive. The couple got separated after 24 years of marriage and their separation was finalized in June 2020. The producer agreed to pay $100 million in their divorce settlement to his ex-wife. He decided to pay it in two installments of $50 million each. As per Rolling Stone, he agreed to give more than 1/5th of his fortune and about half of his liquid assets.

Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller got married to Christine Taylor in the year 2000 after meeting for the first time on the set of a television series in 1999. However, in 2017 the couple announced their separation after nearly 17 years of marriage and welcoming two kids together. However, this split was turned back in February 2022, because the couple decided to get back together with each other.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum And Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein

The 19-year-long marriage between the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and his wife ended in a traumatic divorce because there were allegations of cheating and threats against him. The ruler of Dubai was ordered to pay $728 million to his former wife in a divorce settlement which will cover her security costs for the rest of her life along with the expenses of their two children, Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Al Jalila Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Chris Martin And Gwyneth Paltrow

The divorce, which is famously referred to as conscious uncoupling, was between the celebrity couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. The couple got married in December 2003. However, the couple announced that they were going their separate ways in 2014 after ten years of togetherness because of their grueling work schedules, which required them to stay away from each other for longer periods.

Bill And Melinda Gates

After nearly 27 years of togetherness, the couple announced their divorce on May 3, 2021. In the court documents, the jury stated that dividing their assets would be a complicated task because they shared much of their professional life together and had not signed a prenup. The couple had several properties together, such as a mansion in Washington worth $130.88 million and a home in California worth $43 million.

Kaley Cuoco And Ryan Sweeting

The American actress who became famous for starring in Big Bang Theory started dating the professional tennis player in the year 2013. However, after just 21 months of togetherness, the couple announced their separation in September 2015. The reason for their divorce was stated in the court that Ryan Sweeting became addicted to taking prescription painkillers and didn’t plan on leaving it, which resulted in the dissolution of their marriage.

Phil Collins And Orianne Bates

The celebrity couple who got divorced two times is Phil Collins And Orianne Bates. After nearly seven years of togetherness, the couple filed for divorce in the year 2006 and the court ordered a $46.68 million in their divorce settlement. However, after some time the couple got back together in 2016 and then again got divorced in the year 2020. The couple was involved in a long legal battle with regard to their Miami mansion after the divorce. However, the case was decided in Phil’s favor and the claims made by Orianne were dismissed by the judge.

Kris And Caitlyn Jenner

The couple got married in the year 1991 and had two children together out of their wedlock. However, after a long period of staying together, the couple announced that they were separating from each other on June 1, 2013. Further, the court finalized their divorce in the year 2015 and decided the division of their assets to their mutual satisfaction.

Shannon And David Beador

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars, Shannon Storms Beador and David Beador got separated from each other in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in the court in 2019. The divorce came as a shocker because, before this, David threw a birthday bash for his wife and also organized a vow renewal ceremony after 16 years of their marriage, in order to make up for the alleged affair he had with someone else. David was ordered by the court to pay $1.4 million to his ex-wife and $10,000 a month for spousal and child support.

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck

After meeting each other on the set of Pearl Harbor in the year 2000, the couple started dating each other in 2004 and decided to divorce their respective partners. After this, they got married in 2005 in a wedding ceremony in Turks and Caicos. However, after staying with each other for nearly ten years, the couple got divorced in 2015 because there were rumors that Ben Affleck had an alleged affair with his kids’ nanny. In the divorce settlement, the couple has decided to co-parent their kids.

Jeff And Mackenzie Bezos

The divorce between Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Mackenzie Bezos is considered to be the most expensive as it involved a huge sum of money. The couple got separated from each other in the year 2019 after nearly 25 years of their marriage. In the court documents, it was stated that Mackenzie Bezos had decided to take away around $36 billion which made her the richest woman in the world. Also by June 2020, she donated $1.7 billion to charitable organizations.

Miranda Lambert And Blake Shelton

The couple who met each other in 2005 after performing a duo together, has got separated from each other after nearly four years of their marriage. They announced their divorce in a statement on July 20, 2015, stating that they had decided to go their separate ways. The couple had no children together but they had 15 pets whom they had rescued together. Also, during their time together, both the stars were accused of cheating on each other.

Michael And Juanita Jordan

The divorce between Michael and Juanita Jordan was one of the costliest divorces of a sports star. The couple got married in 1989 but ultimately decided to go separate ways in 2006. After finalizing the divorce, Juanita Jordan received a payout of $168 million. However, it wasn’t the first time that the couple decided to divorce. In 2002, the wife of the Basketball star filed for divorce in a court of law but later withdrew her petition.

Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale

The couple bonded through music and met in 1998 when Gwen Stefani’s band opened the show for Gavin Rossdale’s band. Ultimately, after this, the couple got married in 2002, and by 2014, they welcomed two sons together. However, there were rumors that Gavin Rossdale had an illicit affair with the nanny, which led their marriage to break. The divorce between the couple was finalized in 2015.

Paul McCartney And Heather Mills

The couple got married in the year 2002 and after just one year in 2003, they welcomed their daughter Beatrice Milly McCartney into this world. However, after some time the couple got separated in 2006 and their divorce was finalized in the year 2006. The split of the Beatles star is considered expensive because he was ordered to pay nearly $50 million in the divorce settlement to his ex-wife Mills and described his marriage as the biggest regret of his life.

Marc Anthony And Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez started dating Marc Anthony in the year 2004 after meeting him in 1998 when he was starring in the 1998 Broadway show. Just after six months of dating, the couple got married to each other in a backyard ceremony. After this, the couple welcomed twins Maximillian David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz in the year 2008. However, in June 2014, the couple announced their divorce in a mutual agreement citing irreconcilable differences.

Heidi Klum And Seal

The singer, Seal got married to supermodel Heidi Klum in the year 2005 in a wedding ceremony which was held in Mexico. As a ritual, the couple decided to renew their vows on a yearly basis. However, in 2015 the couple decided to divorce each other because it was alleged that the singer had a problem with his temper and anger. Also, Seal accused Heidi of having an illicit affair with her bodyguard but she denied it. In the court documents, the couple stated that they would have joint custody of their children.

Guy Ritchie And Madonna

Madonna, the popular singer, got married to Guy Ritchie in a fairytale wedding at Skibo Castle in Scotland; however, after nearly eight years of togetherness, the couple announced their split in the year 2008. The divorce between the couple was settled when Madonna agreed to pay between $76 million to $92 million to the British film director. Also, after the divorce, the couple was involved in a custody battle for their son, who was born during their marriage.

Kim Basinger And Alec Baldwin

After meeting for the first time on the set of the 1991 film, Marrying Man the couple started dating each other and ultimately got married in the year 1993. However, in the year 2002, the couple got separated from each other after nearly nine years of togetherness. The couple also has a daughter who was born in 1993 named Ireland Baldwin. The couple’s divorce is described as heavy-duty and loud because of the public attention it received. After the divorce, the couple was also involved in a long legal custody battle for their daughter.

Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon

The celebrity couple got married to each other in the year 2008 in an intimate ceremony which was held in the Bahamas. By the year 2011, they welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe into this world. However, after several years, the couple announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in the year 2016. In court documents, the couple decided to co-parent their children.

Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen

Another celebrity divorce that made headlines was between Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen. The couple got separated in 2005 when Charlie Sheen was expecting their child Lola. The divorce between the couple was dramatic because Charlie requested a restraining order against him because he made death threats to her. In court documents, it was also stated that Denise was very abusive towards her and slept with prostitutes.