10+ Celebrities Who Had Worst Breakups

We are obsessed with celebrity successful relationships, but hardly any of the love stories get their deserved fairytale endings. Breakups can be brutal, awful, and front-page news, realistically in the public eye. We’re talking about some of the hardest times in celeb breakup history, and here are sixteen celebrities who went through it.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, known as Brangelina, split in 2016 after a decade together when the actress filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner, citing irreconcilable differences. Their split was centered on a long custody battle with accusations of drug and child abuse, ranking it as one of the most highly publicized breakups.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

This split was not just a big personal mess but also a huge talk in the public. Tied in love in 2015, Heard asked to leave a year later, saying Depp hit her. The claims led to many court fights, with each one saying the other one hit and lied about them. The court fights were very hard and showed sad parts of how they were together.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

In the 2000s, Britney and Justin literally ruled the world of music. They split in 2002, a breakup that rocked fans, particularly when Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” music video seemed to hint at Spears cheating on him. The ensuing public fall-out painted a lurid tale of love gone wrong.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

When Brad Pitt went away from Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie in 2005, it was one of the most known breakups in Hollywood. Aniston, seen as the girl next door in the US, made the cut-off extra sad for her many fans. They mostly felt sad about what she felt.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris looked strong until they broke up in 2016. After, Harris went on Twitter to talk about the gossip and show he was not happy with how Swift’s team dealt with the end of their time, showing he had hard feelings and things left unsaid.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Seen as one of the most loved pairs in Hollywood, Affleck and Garner said they were done in 2015 after ten years as man and wife. Their parting was made more hard and known to all because of talk that Affleck had been with their child’s caretaker, which hurt more.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson had a lot of ups and downs because he was said to cheat a lot. It all ended in 2019 when he was said to be with a friend of the family, Jordyn Woods, who made a lot of noise when they split.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Fans loved the “Twilight” stars’ love life until Stewart was seen kissing her “Snow White and the Huntsman” director, Rupert Sanders. This cheating led to a loud split in 2012, smashing the hearts of many who wanted their love to last.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Selena and Justin turned on and off for a long time. Their love tale was full of ups and downs. Their last break hit fans hard, more so because Bieber wed Hailey Baldwin not long after. Every sad twist was seen by all, making their parting a big deal in the pop world.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Katy Perry and Russell Brand had a big, fast love and a grand wedding in 2010. But they split in 2012. It ended so fast that Brand told Perry about the divorce with a text, which left her in deep hurt.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

This pair was together, then not, for ten years before they said “I do” in 2018. But their tie did not last long – under a year, done by 2019. Their break-up was messed up by people talking a lot and sharp posts online, showing the stormy times they had.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

After 13 long years together, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s end in 2015 hit fans hard. Talk spread that Rossdale had not been true with their kid’s nanny, making the cut hurt more and more for Stefani.

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James’ tie broke in a big way in 2010 after lots of women said they had been with James. Bullock, just after getting a top film prize, stayed away from all to deal with the hurt.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, after seven years, told all in 2006 they were done. The reason said was Phillippe’s steps with another, ending what looked like a perfect story of love.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

With many years between them, Moore and Kutcher were always in the talk. Their 2011 end came with words of Kutcher’s false steps. The split hit Moore hard, leaving her with deep personal fights.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian’s quick 72-day link with NBA guy Kris Humphries in 2011 was a big joke and got much talk. The big show of a wedding and fast end were put out there for all, making the parting even more shameful to both.

These splits show us that no matter how fancy their lives look, stars feel sad in love just like us all. The way their love lives are out for all to see adds more hurt and eyes on them, making their sad times hit even harder.