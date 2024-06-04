45 Celebrities Who Have Announced Breakups and Divorces in 2024

We are only halfway through 2024, and there is a long list of celebrities who have announced their split. Some parted ways after years of a strained relationship, and some split only months after dating. Get the insider scoop on messy divorces, seemingly amicable splits, and couples falling out of love.

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

Announcement Date: The couple was separated for a year before they officially ended their marriage in an announcement in early January after failed attempts at reconciliation. They two had not filed for divorce.

Reason: AJ and Rochelle, who met in 2008 when she worked as a waitress, wed in 2011 with a Gothic-themed ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. AJ proposed to Rochelle during his 32nd birthday celebration in Las Vegas the year before. Despite Rochelle’s support during AJ’s substance use struggles, which led to his sobriety in 2021, trust issues prompted their split. Sources claim that the split was initiated by Rochelle. The couple co-parents their two daughters, Elliot, 10 and Lyric, 7.

2. Sam Smith and Christian Cowan

Rumored Breakup Date: rumors about the couple’s split broke out in early January, after Sam Smith dating profile was seen on the app called Raya.

Clarification: Sam Smith’s relationship with fashion designer Christian Cowan remains strong, dispelling rumors of Smith’s activity on the exclusive dating app Raya. Concerns arose over Christmas amid speculation that Smith had joined Raya, described as a ‘private global community.’ However, a close associate clarified to MailOnline that Smith and Cowan are still together and have not used Raya. They expressed worry about the existence of a profile for Smith on the app, fearing impersonation, and indicated plans to address this with Raya.

3. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Announcement Date: The chiropractor filed for divorce from The Bachelorette star on January 2, 2024.

Reason: Everyone expected the couple to settle in Florida, but they realized they weren’t a good match. The couple had different visions for their future; Bryan wanted to stay in Miami for his practice, while Rachel was constantly moving. Their differing life goals ultimately led to their divorce.

Sources said that Bryan grew frustrated with Rachel’s unwillingness to commit to one place and start a family. She would express interest in having a baby but then leave town. During the divorce proceedings, they were still dividing their assets, and Bryan was requesting spousal support and attorney fees. Their separation date was listed as December 31, 2023.

4. Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom

Announcement Date: The couple announced their divorce through separate Instagram posts on 11th January 2024.

Reason: Catherine and Austin McBroom announced their mutual decision to divorce due to irreconcilable differences.Catherine shared on Instagram that 2024 would be a year of transformative change, including her decision to leave her marriage. She and Austin remain committed to co-parenting their children despite their separation. Austin echoed her sentiments, emphasizing their support for each other’s future and their continued dedication to their family. While rumors of Austin’s infidelity have circulated for years, neither mentioned cheating as a reason for the split. The future of their popular ACE Family YouTube channel remains uncertain as they move forward separately.

5. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Announcement Date: The couple announced their separation in February, giving different reasons for the split.

Reason: The couple announced their split through a joint podcast channel.

Later during an episode with the “VPR” star Scheana Shay, Brittany confided about her financial clashes with Jax. She revealed that their arguments often revolved around her newfound financial success, particularly after signing a lucrative $2 million deal with Jenny Craig in 2022.

Brittany also inquired about Scheana’s experiences as the primary earner in her relationship with Brock Davies. Scheana admitted to similar strains. Brittany thus revealed that the couple’s termination from Bravo in 2020 also put financial strain on their marriage.

Despite Jax’s optimism about reconciliation after the separation, Brittany hinted at the possibility of seeking new romantic connections, suggesting deeper issues in their marriage.

6. Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

Announcement date: the couple announced their split around February, but their divorce files cited the exact date as December 3rd. The two share a daughter, Mercy Rose Isabel.

Reason: Jason Isbell filed for divorce from Amanda Shires, shortly before what would have been their 11th anniversary. Shires had previously spoken about their marital difficulties, while Isbell admitted to distancing himself from Shires and friends during the making of his album “Reunions.” Shires also addressed their relationship issues in her song “Fault Lines,” describing a sense of disconnect. In interviews, she revealed channeling these emotions into her music. Their split appears to stem from their struggles to overcome this emotional distance and bridge the gap in their marriage.

7. Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Announcement date: The singer announced her split on 23rdFebruary through Instagram. The couple shares a two-year old son, Arthur together.

Reason: Both Caspar and his partner individually addressed their recent separation. Caspar and his partner acknowledged their decision to split, stating that they had separated some time ago. They emphasized their commitment to maintaining a close friendship and co-parenting their son, Arthur.

The reason for the split wasn’t disclosed, but they expressed a desire to end any further speculation. They requested privacy and stated they wouldn’t provide additional details about the separation, focusing instead on their ongoing friendship and co-parenting arrangement for their son’s well-being.

8. Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker

Announcement date: the couple decided to go separate ways after their split in February.

Reason: Kaya Scodelario and Ben Walker jointly announced their separation, citing a mutual decision to end their marriage while committing to co-parenting and maintaining a close friendship. They emphasized the importance of privacy for themselves and their children as they navigate this transition.

The couple’s absence from public appearances together for over a year, coupled with Scodelario’s attendance at events without her wedding ring, hinted at the dissolution of their marriage. Scodelario’s social media post suggesting “romantic” outings with friends also suggested underlying issues in their relationship, contributing to their decision to part ways.

9. Ray J and Princess Love

Announcement Date: After many divorce filings, the final hit came in February for the couple that stated “unreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Reason: Ray J and Princess Love divorced for the fourth time. Ray J is seeking joint custody of their children, Melody, 5, and Epik, 4, and asked for their assets and earnings to be divided from their separation date. Both will cover their own legal fees, and spousal support for Love will be determined later.

Love announced the split on February 26, stating that after much reflection and counseling, they realized their paths had diverged. They mutually decided to part ways, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a supportive family environment.

10. KJ Apa and Clara Berry

Announcement Date: the actor and model broke up on 25th February after dating for four years. The two have a son together named Vai Keneti Apa.

Reason: In a late-February Instagram Q&A, the 30-year-old French model confirmed her breakup with the 26-year-old Riverdale star, according to a TikTok video from Feb. 25. When asked by a follower if she and Apa were still together, Berry replied with a definitive “no,” expressing her newfound happiness with a lively dance and declaring, “I’m free.”

Despite sharing a two-year-old son, Berry emphasized the importance of both parents being content apart. She mentioned the pain of not having her son half the time but drew strength from her own experiences with separated parents, prioritizing happiness over a strained relationship. The couple did not elucidate the exact reason for their breakup.

11. Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

Announcement date: The couple divorced in February after only fifteen months of marriage.

Reason: Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s divorce emerges amidst speculation about Guobadia’s citizenship status, though sources deny it’s the reason. The cause of their split remains undisclosed, it is dubbed as an “ongoing matter.”

They married in November 2022 in a Nigerian ceremony followed by an American one in Atlanta. Porsha rejoined RHOA after a three-year hiatus, where she initially met Simon, who was introduced as Falynn Pina’s husband in Season 13. Porsha announced her engagement to Simon just a month after they started dating, despite his previous marriage to her RHOA co-star.

Porsha has a four-year-old daughter named Pilar with her ex, Dennis McKinley, while Guobadia has children named Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin, and Ximena from his prior marriages.

12. Jenelle Evans and David Eason

Announcement Date: The couple filed for legal separation on 26th February.

Reason: Initially, Evans and Eason separated after he admitted to killing their family dog, resulting in Evans temporarily losing custody of their children, Kaiser and Ensley. Despite their tumultuous relationship, they reconciled in March 2020 to give their marriage another chance.

Evans later disclosed in March 2021 that she knew returning to Eason would be challenging but felt it was worth trying to work things out. However, their efforts ultimately failed, and Evans filed for separation in February 2024. The primary reason for their split was Eason’s violent actions and the subsequent impact on their family.

13. Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan

Announcement Date: The couple announced their breakup after dating for five years. They actually split in 2022 but divulged the information to their fans at the end of February 2024.

Reason: Romeo and Mia are currently not together. Despite living together previously, Mia has moved out and is staying with her parents. This separation seems more significant than past disagreements. Their last public appearance was at the British Fashion Awards in December. Neither has shared photos of the other on social media since then. Sources indicated in January that Romeo and Mia sought separate living arrangements.

They parted ways allegedly after a disagreement, leading to Mia’s departure from their shared residence, suggesting a more serious rift in their relationship.

Nonetheless, Mia claims that they parted ways amicably and simply friend-zoned each other.

14. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Announcement date: The news came out around last week of February and the first week of March.

Reason: Larsa Pippen confirmed her breakup with Marcus Jordan, explaining that he wasn’t the right match for her. On the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, she stated, “I am single, ready to mingle,” but not ready to date immediately.

Pippen, 49, emphasized that their 16-year age gap wasn’t the issue, but rather that they were on different paths. She wanted to stay true to herself and ensure Jordan’s happiness. During a two-week show shoot, she realized that he wasn’t the right person for her, gaining clarity about their relationship and understanding that their journeys were different.

15. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Announcement Date: The 42-year-old actress filed for divorce last July, and it was finalized in April 2024 in France, where she and Millepied, 46, reside with their children, 12-year-old son Aleph and 7-year-old daughter Amalia.

Reason: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s divorce follows reports of Millepied’s alleged affair with climate activist Camille Étienne. Sources revealed they had been trying to work on their marriage but were separated due to infidelity. French magazine Voici published images of Millepied and Étienne entering and exiting his office separately in May, with Portman allegedly discovering the affair in March. Despite efforts to reconcile, they eventually divorced.

16. Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll

Announcement Date: The couple announced their separation on 13th May after seven years of marriage.

Reason: Golf star Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from Erica Stoll, citing their marriage as “irretrievably broken.” The couple, who married in 2017 and share a daughter, Poppy, 3, have decided to part ways after seven years of marriage. The divorce filing seeks a respectful and amicable process, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their daughter. They agreed on a prenuptial agreement, which the court is asked to validate. The petition highlights their intention to establish shared custody and a timesharing schedule for Poppy, ensuring her support and well-being per Florida Child Support Guidelines.

17. Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada

Announcement date: The news about the couple’s messy split came out in March.

Reason: Gabe recently disclosed on YouTube his ongoing divorce from his Colombian wife, Isabel, citing feelings of betrayal and loss. He expressed frustration over being unaware of Isabel’s whereabouts for extended periods, feeling deceived and used.

Gabe admitted to previously making excuses for her absence on social media, now realizing he was misled. He detailed financial struggles and emotional distress, feeling regretful and overwhelmed by the situation. Despite residing in Colombia, Gabe grapples with the aftermath of their separation. He voiced his perspective on the matter, indicating a breakdown in trust and communication as reasons for the divorce.

18. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

Announcement Date: the secretive couple quietly broke up in the beginning of May after a trip to Japan.

Reason: The couple was together for 14 months. They ended their relationship last month. They took a “make or break” trip to Japan in April to resolve issues but were last seen together in Tokyo. Taylor attended this month’s Met Gala alone, sparking split rumors. An insider revealed they hit a rough patch after Japan and are now taking time apart, with Harry in America and Taylor in London. Despite appearing happy together, their relationship apparently became strained. Harry’s absence from the Met Gala, which he usually attended enthusiastically, added to the breakup speculation.

19. Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene

Announcement Date: Gillian Greene filed for divorce from her husband on 8th May in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. The marriage date was listed as September 17, 1993 and the separation date is “TBD” in their divorce files.

Reason: The divorce files stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Greene’s filing requests spousal support and seeks to end Raimi’s ability to receive alimony. Additionally, she wants Raimi, 64, to cover her attorney fees. The filing does not mention a prenuptial agreement.

20. Rachel and Jon Walters

Announcement Date: The 90-day fiancé duo announced their split on 7th May, through a post on Facebook.

Reason: Jon announced he won’t be joining Rachel and the girls in the U.S., admitting their long-desired future won’t happen. He acknowledged the journey’s difficulty but said hope kept them going. Jon expressed gratitude for being a husband and father, despite his imperfections. He noted long-distance relationships rarely succeed and asked for privacy. He thanked fans for their support. The split resulted from Jon’s criminal record,

which led to his visa denial, and Rachel’s custody arrangement, preventing her from moving to the UK. Their efforts to reunite ultimately failed due to these obstacles.

21. Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon

Announcement date: There hasn’t been an official announcement but the couple has broken up several times, until recently in May when they split for good. The actual date of separation was sometime in March.

Reason: Apparently, the pair broke up after realizing that they weren’t getting along anymore.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon ended their engagement in March 2024 after dating since 2018. The breakup was attributed to their differing personalities and lifestyles, as Paul is more private while Bethenny is in the public eye. The couple briefly separated in October 2020 and subsequently reconciled. Currently, Bethenny is also coping with the recent death of her mother from lung cancer in April 2024.

22. Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom

Announcement Date: The soap-opera stars announced the end to their ten-year long relationship through an instagram post on 27th April.

Reason: They ended their relationship because of irreconcilable differences and ongoing personal conflicts that made it impossible to maintain harmony.

Despite their efforts, they couldn’t resolve these issues, leading to a mutual decision to part ways. Both individuals found that their differing perspectives and unresolved disagreements created an environment where continuing together was no longer viable. This decision, although difficult, was seen as the best course of action for their individual well-being and future happiness.

23. Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

Announcement Date: the pair split in April after dating for three years, according to insiders.

Reason: After three years together, Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have decided to part ways amicably, remaining good friends and supporting each other’s endeavors, as confirmed by Seacrest’s rep. Recently, Paige, 27, seemingly took a dig at Seacrest with her new drinking card game, which she promoted on Instagram. In her post, she highlighted the game’s focus on enjoying wine and connecting with others, mentioning a card labeled “My toxic ex,” which some saw as a jab at Seacrest. The game, available on the Sippin’ On Something website, aims to bring people together over wine.

24. Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller

Announcement Date: The couple broke up in April only after a year of dating each other.

Reason: On Jason Tartick’s ‘Trading Secrets’ podcast, Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo, 30, discussed his recent split from Victoria Fuller, 30. Grippo emphasized respecting Fuller and avoiding detailed discussion, noting the difficulty of public relationships. Despite the breakup, he praised Fuller’s kind heart and acknowledged the challenges they faced together.

Confirmed in November 2022, their relationship drew scrutiny, particularly regarding its overlap with Fuller’s engagement to Johnny DePhillipo. Grippo condemned the harsh judgment women in the franchise face and affirmed his admiration for Fuller. Now in “repair mode,” Grippo plans to move to Brooklyn and is optimistic about the future. He also mentioned spending $12,000 on their first date in Rome.

25. Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola

Announcement date: Todd filed for divorce from Alexia in April.

Reason: Alexia faced numerous challenges on and off RHOM. Before the show’s initial cancellation in 2013, her son Frankie was in a near-fatal car accident, and her second husband, Herman, passed away in 2016. Returning to RHOM for Season 4, Alexia married Todd Nepola, but their marriage soon unraveled. In April 2024, Todd filed for divorce, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. Alexia was shocked by the sudden split, believing they were still in love. The couple’s marital issues were highlighted on the show, particularly a heated argument between Todd and Alexia’s son, Peter. Despite the drama, Alexia remains focused on her family and healing.

26. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Announcement date: Gerry filed for the dissolution of his marriage with Theresa on April 12, 2024.

Reason: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist decided to divorce three months after their televised wedding due to difficulties with their living arrangements and disagreements on core values. Gerry lives in Indiana, while Theresa is in New Jersey, and despite their efforts to find a suitable home together, they couldn’t resolve the issue. They both prioritized their families’ needs and concluded that living apart was the best choice for their happiness.

27. Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Announcement date: Christian Richard divorced Christine Quinn in April, just two weeks after getting arrested for domestic violence.

Reason: Christian Richard has filed for divorce from “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, citing “irreconcilable differences” and seeking sole custody of their son, following his recent arrest for domestic violence. Richard, who is not requesting alimony, also wants to terminate Quinn’s ability to seek spousal support. The couple’s split follows a turbulent period in March, during which Richard was arrested for allegedly hitting their toddler with a glass bottle and later detained for violating a restraining order. Both have filed restraining orders against each other, with allegations of mental health issues and spying.

28. Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris

Announcement date: Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce from Parker Ferris after eight years of marriage in April.

Reason: Following news of their split, a 2017 video of YouTube star Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris discussing divorce has resurfaced. In the video, Ovard expressed gratitude for divorce as it allows couples to pursue a better life if they’re unhappy, despite preferring not to experience it. Ferris acknowledged that divorce might be necessary in some situations but suggested both partners should agree before separating. Their recent separation has stunned many fans. Ovard, who filed for divorce on April 1, has previously voiced concerns about “Utah culture” and its impact on their daughters. The couple share two children, two-year-old Lola and four-year-old Cove.

29. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Announcement date: Tori filed for divorce in March after spending twenty years together.

Reason: After nearly two decades together, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have separated. The couple, who share five children, announced their split in June 2023. McDermott later took full responsibility for their marital issues, admitting his abuse of alcohol and prescription drugs significantly damaged their relationship. He expressed deep regret for the pain he caused Spelling.

The pair, who married in 2006, faced numerous challenges, including McDermott’s infidelity and financial troubles. Despite efforts to reconcile, Spelling officially filed for divorce in March 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She requested spousal support and custody of their children. McDermott vowed to spend his life making amends for his actions.

30. Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani

Announcement date: Chelsea Lazkani of Selling Sunset has filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, after nearly seven years of marriage, in March 2024.

Reason: Chelsea, who has a son, Maddox, 5, and a daughter, Melia, 3, with Jeff, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing. She has requested joint physical and legal custody of their children. The couple met on Tinder in 2015 and married two years later. Chelsea previously shared that they connected deeply before even meeting in person.

31. Jenelle Evans and David Eason

Announcement date: Jenelle Evans has filed for separation from her husband, David Eason on 16th February.

Reason: Sources indicate that the former ‘Teen Mom’ star recently submitted court documents in North Carolina to formalize the separation, though divorce isn’t confirmed yet but seems likely. According to reports, Jenelle’s filing includes allegations against David, such as erratic behavior, substance abuse, and refusal to work. She also mentions past disturbing incidents, including David killing their pet dog in 2019 and facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing her teenage son, Jace. Last summer, Jace ran away multiple times, eventually leading to David’s arrest for misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation. Recently, Jenelle described a break-in attempt at her home, notably omitting David from her account.

32. Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott

Announcement date: Big Brother couple Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott have ended their relationship. Garrett, 41, filed for divorce from Abbott, 42, on March 1, shortly after a domestic violence case, listed as related, was filed.

Reason: The divorce filing reported that they had differences which could not all be fixed and requests no alimony for Abbott. There were reports about Abbott, who expressed regret over the exposure of personal information and called for privacy. Garrett, in a separate statement, expressed his sadness and desire to work on their marriage. The couple, who met on Big Brother: All-Stars, got engaged in June 2021 and married in May 2022.

33. Joe Bradley and Danielle Olivera

Announcement date: Joe confirmed their breakup on the podcast Gabbing with Gib on Feb. 20, expressing admiration for Danielle but feeling undeserving of her.

Reason: The founder of Donne app met the Republic VIP Manager at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas in November. Two weeks later, Danielle appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Nov. 16, revealing she “had some fun in Vegas” with Joe, who supported her from the audience. Joe described it as the “best weekend of my life” to the host. Despite Joe living in Charleston, South Carolina, and Danielle in New York, they visited each other in December and January. However, they never defined their relationship, and it eventually ended.

34. Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey

Announcement date: The 20-year-old zookeeper and son of the late Steve Irwin, and the 19-year-old Buckey, shared the news of their breakup on Instagram in February 2024.

Reason: Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey, who began their relationship in November 2022 and made it public in July 2023, have decided to part ways. In their joint statement, they expressed deep appreciation for the time spent together and wished each other well for the future. They emphasized their gratitude and respect for one another as they move forward on different paths. They also requested privacy and announced they would not be commenting further on the matter.

35. Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

Announcement date: After five years of marriage, Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have decided to separate announced on 3rd April 2024.

Reason: They announced their split on Instagram, expressing mutual respect and gratitude for their time together. Despite this, they are committed to co-parenting their daughters, Kensli and Marli. Chance and Kirsten began dating in 2013, welcomed Kensli in 2015, briefly separated in 2016, reconciled in 2018, and married the following year, welcoming Marli. Their relationship journey, depicted in Chance’s album “The Big Day,” showcases their love. Last year, a video of Chance sparked rumors of trouble, but sources later confirmed their reconciliation to TMZ.

36. Bobbi and Cory Althoff

Announcement date: Bobbi Althoff, host of The Really Good Podcast, revealed on Instagram that she and husband Cory Althoff are divorcing after four years of marriage, sharing two daughters. Cory filed for divorce on 24th February.

Reason: Despite the sadness, Bobbi expressed gratitude for their time together and praised Cory’s role as a father. She emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and remaining friends. Cory cited “irreconcilable differences” in court documents obtained by E! News, listing their separation date as July 4. The documents outline joint custody arrangements for their children. While their marriage didn’t last, Bobbi and Cory aim to maintain a positive relationship for the sake of their family.

37. Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker

Announcement date: Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, took to Instagram to announce his split from Charli D’Amelio after nearly two years together, on February 24th.

Reason: In his post, Landon expressed gratitude for their relationship but stated they decided to part ways to focus on themselves. He emphasized that they remain friends and still harbor love for each other. Landon, 20, thanked fans for their support and requested respect for their decision. Meanwhile, Charli, 19, has not publicly commented on the breakup, leaving the matter unaddressed for now.

38. Sam Feher and Kory Keefer

Announcement date: Feher revealed that their relationship concluded shortly after the season 3 reunion in December 2023, leaving Keefer surprised by her decision to terminate it.

Reason: Summer House star Sam Feher disclosed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she and her boyfriend, Winter House’s Kory Keefer, have split after a year together. Feher initiated the breakup, feeling her love wasn’t reciprocated, especially when Keefer didn’t say “I love you” back. Their relationship took a hit after Winter House Season 3 aired, revealing lies and drama. The final straw for Feher was when Keefer asked about holiday plans just days before Christmas, indicating a lack of prior consideration. Their romance blossomed off-screen, with Feher confirming their relationship after Keefer’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

39. YG and Saweetie