Love Ft Marriage and Divorce Season 3 Release Dat Cast Plot Trailer and Many More Updates

Love ft. Marriage and Divorce is a South Korean fictional drama television series written by Phoebe and directed by Yoo Jung Joon and Lee Seung Hoon. The writer of the series signed an exclusive contract with Jidam Inc. at the beginning of August 2020 after he announced his retirement from the television industry. The series is produced by Seo Hye Jin, Kim Sang-Hun, Ahn Hyung Jo, Hwangbo Sang Mi, Park Chae Won.

The series stars Sung Hoon, Park Joo Mi, Lee Tae Gon, The first season of the series was premiered first on 23rd January 2021 on TV Chosun and concluded on 14th March 2021 with a total of 16 episodes which used to air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 p.m with an average run time of 68-70 minutes. The series has also been picked up by Netflix for streaming across the world.

The series got renewed for its second season very soon after the first season and premiered first on 12th June 2021 on TV Chosun and concluded on 8th August 2021 with a total of 16 episodes which used to air every Saturday and Sunday, also it is available to watch on Netflix as well worldwide.

The series was so impressive that its first season has a rating of 6.4 out of 10 on IMDB but the second one has a rating of 7.5out of 10 on IMDB. The last episode of the second season crossed a rating of 16.582 percent across the nation which made it the 8th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

After watching the two very interesting seasons of the series the Korean Drama Fans are now waiting curiously for the third one. Here’s everything we know about the third season of the series, read the full article to catch all the updates.

Love ft Marriage And Divorce Season 3 Release Date

The second season concluded on 8th August 2021 and if we refer to the gap between the first and second season then it’s merely about 3 months of gap and considering that we think that the announcement of renewal for the third season should not take much longer. We can expect the premiere of season 3 by the first quarter of 2022.

Love ft Marriage And Divorce Season 3 Cast

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the renewal of the show for its third season but we can expect to return almost all cast for the third season to reprise their roles. Here are the names of the main characters to return.

Park Joo-mi in the lead role of Sa Pi-young, who is the spouse of Yu-shin

Lee Ga-Leong in the lead role of Boo Hye-Kyung, Sa-Yeon’s spouse

Jeon Soo-kyeong in the lead role of Lee Si-Eun

Lee Tae-gon in the lead role of Shin Yu-shin

Sung Hoon in the lead role of Pan Sa-Hyeon

Jeon No-min in the lead role of Park Hae-Ryun

Lee Min-young in the lead role of Song Won

Song Ji-in in the lead role of A Mi

Lim Hye-young in the lead role of Nam Ga-bin.

Moon Sung-ho in the lead role of Seo Ban

Bu Bae in the lead role of Seo Dong-ma

Besides the main characters, we can also expect to return the supporting cast, check the names below.

Kim Eung-soo in the role of Pan Mun-ho

Kim Amelia in the role of Kim Dong-mi

Noh Joo-Hyun in the role of Shin Gi-rim

Lee Hyo-Chun in the role of Mo Seo-Hyang

Lee Jong-Nam in the role of So Ye-Jeong

Moon Sung-ho in the role of Seo Ban

Yoon Seo-hyun in the role of Jo Woong

Jeon Hye-won in the role of Park Hyang-gi

I’m Han-bin in the role of Park Woo-ram

Park Seo-kyung in the role of Shin Ji-ah

Shin Soo-ho in the role of Attorney Yoon

Bae Yoo-ri in the role of Joon-Jae

Love ft Marriage And Divorce Season 3 Plot

Let us take a quick recap of the events that happened in the previous two seasons and then we will get into the expected storyline of the third season of the series. The entire series revolves around the lives of three married couples each in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. Since all the three mistresses finally have a face-off with the women they have been backstabbing.

In the second season of the series, we saw that Dong-Mi was pleading to Pi-Young to help him out in releasing A-mi, which can prove very expensive to him in the most vulnerable way. Ga-Bin decides to leave Spain due to his parents yet Dong-ma ends up raising him. The second season ended up with Ji-a who is making her way to the apartment of Yu-shin.

Though Yu-shin greets his daughter, something still seems off. On the other hand, Dong-mi stepped out from her room and excitedly greeted her until Ji-a called her out by her name “Kim Dong-mi.” So Yes Ji-a has been possessed by the spirit of Mr. Shin and Dong-min manages to get this circumstance and hence she feels threatened. It looks like Mr. Shin is wanting to take revenge and disclose the reason behind his accidental death.

Keeping the ending in mind we expect that the third season will surely continue the same storyline and we will get the answers to all our questions and doubts in the third season only.

Love ft Marriage And Divorce Season 3 Trailer

Since now there is not even any update on the production of the series so we cannot expect any release of the trailer any time before 2022.

Conclusion

The first two seasons were so gripping and filled with dramas in the married life of all the three couples that viewers have been waiting eagerly to watch the third season as well. If we consider the evolution of the series generally, they take nearly about 3 months after the end of the last season so there is the possibility that we may get some updates on the production in the coming month.