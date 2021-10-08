El Marginal Season 4 Release Date Cast Plot Trailer and Many More

El Marginal is a police procedural Argentine television show created by Sebastián Ortega and Adrián Caetano, written by Adrián Caetano, Guillermo Salmerón, Silvina Olschansky, and Nicolás Marina. The series is directed by Luis Ortega, Mariano Ardanaz, Javier Pérez and Alejandro Ciancio and stars Juan Minujín, Nicolás Furtado, Martina Gusmán, Claudio Rissi, Esteban Lamothe, Gerardo Romano, Roly Serrano, Maite Lanata, Lorenzo Ferro and Alejandro Awada. T

he series was previously premiered at the Televisión Pública TV channel and later it was picked up by Netflix after the original run.

The first season of the show was aired on 2nd June 2016 on Televisión Pública and concluded on 8th September 2016 with a total of 13 episodes, following which the series renewed for its second season which aired on 17th July 2018 and concluded on 4th September 2018 with a total of 8 episodes whereas the third season aired on 9th July 2019 and concluded on 27th August 2019 with 8 episodes.

The first season didn’t go well with viewers but the second and third seasons succeeded to impress its audience with a rating of 9.4 out of 10 and 9.6 out of 10 on IMDB. The show was nominated for 8 awards and won 2 awards for best writer and best miniseries.

After the first three successful seasons, the fans are now requesting the fourth season of the series and we have got everything you should know about the upcoming season, read the full article to catch up with all the latest updates.

El Marginal Season 4 Release Date

As of now, there is no official confirmation for the renewal of the fourth season, although as per reports the production for the upcoming season will be soon wrapped up and upon this, we have received some disclosure as well. In April 2021, Alejandro Cancio, one of the four directors, posted a few pictures of the filming location. In the shared pictures the cast from the previous season Juan Minujín and Nicolás Furtado were also seen which raised speculations of the production of the fourth season.

In addition to this, the distributor of the show also posted a clip in which we can see the new prison in the Old Bridge, the one where the shooting of the third season went down. These shared pictures and clips made us even more sure of the fact that the fourth season is under production and can probably arrive anytime by the first quarter of 2022 or maximum by the third quarter hopefully.

El Marginal Season 4 Cast

Though there is no official announcement made yet on the cast to be returned or added for the upcoming season of the show, we can expect the below characters to return once again for the fourth part to reprise their characters.

Juan Minujín in the role of Miguel Palacios

Nicolás Furtado in the role of Juan Pablo “Diosito” Borges

Claudio Rissi in the role of Mario Borges

Martina Gusmán in the role of Lic. Emma Molinari

Gerardo Romano in the role of Director Sergio Antín

Lorenzo Ferro in the role of Cristian “Moco” Pardo

Alejandro Awada in the role of Oliverio Bruni

Carlos Portaluppi in the role of “El Morcilla”

Gustavo Pardi in the role of Pikachu

Guito Botto Fiora in the role of “Fiorella”

Daniel Pacheco in the role of James “El colombiano”

Marcelo Peralta in the role of Barny

Brian Buley in the role of Pedro, “Pedrito” o “El enano”

Jorge Lorenzo in the role of Oficial Capece

Emanuel García in the role of Arnol

Ignacio Sureda in the role of “Pantera”

Mauro Angemi in the role of “Calambre”

Ana Garibaldi in the role of Gladys Borges

Gustavo Garzón in the role of Eduardo Pardo

Osqui Guzman in the role of Ramos

Ana María Picchio in the role of Estela Morales

Denis Corat in the role of “Marquitos”

David Masajnik in the role of Juan Carlos Rodríguez, “Tubito”

Maite Lanata in the role of Luna Lunati

Aylin Prandi in the role of Sofia

Mariano Argento in the role of Cayetano Lunati

Javier Pedersoli in the role of Kalina

Roly Serrano in the role of Sapo Quiroga

Diego Cremonesi in the role of Quique “El Cuis”

El Marginal Season 4 Plot

Let us take a quick sneak peek into the events of previous seasons in brief before proceeding into the prospective plot of the upcoming season.

In season one, we see that the former police inspector Miguel Palacios gets imprisoned at San Onofre involved in a fake name along with a fake false legal case. He is on a mission to find and unmask a culprit group of convicts along with the prison guards and collect every data on the kidnapping of a judge’s daughter, who is allegedly kidnapped by the same culprits.

The second season is a spin-off that shows us the story that happened three years earlier before Miguel Palacios moved to San Onofre. Juan Pablo “Diosito” Borges and Mario Borges both are sent together to San Onofre where they intend on throwing out “El Sapo” Quiroga, the head of the prison, and to accomplish their mission they met and involved with the gang “Sub-21” and also with a doctor with a strange past, Patricio Salgado.

In the third season, the task of looking after Cristian Pardo was given to the Borges Brothers, Cristian is the son of a significant business tycoon, the one who murdered his friend in a car accident when he was drunk. On the other hand, when Diosito is supposed to look after the boy, the gang “Sub-21” gets involved with “Pantera” and the Borges brothers to be pulled down by Bruni.

In Season 4 of the show, we can suppose that they will continue the story and will show what will happen next to the Borges brothers, and also, they may show how the gang “Sub-21” is going to implement their mission and will they succeed? We think all these answers will be there in the fourth season of the show.

El Marginal Season 4 Trailer

There is no trailer released yet by the distributor or the makers, we hope to see some glimpse of the upcoming season by the end of this year.

Conclusion

The last two seasons of the show are proof that this is one of the most awaited ones by the fans and we hope that there will be some official announcement soon. We will update you with every latest update on the subject, stay tuned.