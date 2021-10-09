Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Exit ‘Quietly Welcomed’ by Some Royals—Book

As per the book written by Andrew Morton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were regarded as “very difficult to deal with” by the royals, and some family members “quietly welcomed” and seemed happy with their decision to give up and leave.

No Help From The Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had words with the royals after asking and requesting for support to deal with adverse media coverage of them and after Meghan was allegedly blamed for fuming her servant at palace aide.

Departure

Their combined household with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace was separated in the year 2019 and in January 2020, they officially declared their withdrawal from royal life.

Andrew Morton, the writer of the book, wrote a notorious biography of Princess Diana with her support in the year 1992 has re-released a biography of the duchess.

What is the new chapter about?

In the new chapters of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, it is written that “It was clear that Meghan had ruffled feathers in the family and that they felt she and Harry were very difficult to deal with.”

“For her part, Meghan found some of its members—not the Queen or Prince Philip—unfriendly and jealous.”

He added further “At a personal level, then, their departure from Britain was quietly welcomed by some in the Windsor family and their courtiers, but on an institutional level it was a heavy blow.”

Decision Of Quitting Royal Life

Morton also advised Prince William to accept their decision to take a leave at a very early stage, when they spent Thanksgiving and Christmas 2019 in Canada.

Harry and Meghan started their discussions of giving up royal responsibilities while they were on that vacation, residing at a let-out property on Vancouver Island.

In the book, Morton wrote, “Like many others, Prince William breathed a sigh of relief when Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from royal duties for six weeks or so and spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in North America.”

“The couple ended up in a remote luxury mansion on Vancouver Island loaned to them by a patriotic Canadian businessman. Palace aides, who had been urging the couple to slow down, we’re pleased to see them take a breath.”

Meghan and Harry executed their final royal responsibilities in March 2020 before moving to California, previously staying in Los Angeles while they purchased a property in Montecito.

However, the relationship with the royal family continued to be cold and in November 2020 Prince Harry requested a war wreath to be placed on behalf of them at Britain’s Remembrance Sunday service but the request was refused by their families.

A chain of symbolic titles and patronages, which includes the role of Prince Harry as a captain-general of the Royal Marines, was taken from them in February, and thereafter further in March, they did their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Interview with Oprah Winfrey

In the interview, Meghan said that an anonymous royal addressed concern about how dark the skin of her unborn child might be and said she suffered having suicidal thoughts amidst negative media coverage.

In the CBS primetime special, Prince Harry stated how his close ones, families cut off with them financially after they left and even his father started ignoring, didn’t answer his calls while he was still making attempts to settle on his way far away from royal life.

Prince Harry interview with Apple TV docuseries The Me You Can’t See

In the interview with Apple TV docuseries The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry expressed how his family became so neglecting over his multiple requests to help him in dealing with the negative media coverage.

He said “It went to a whole new depth with not just traditional media but also social media platforms as well. I felt completely helpless.” He added further that “I thought my family would help but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, got met with total silence or total neglect.”

On struggling with finding out a way he stated that “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job, but Meghan was struggling.”