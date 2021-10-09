Always a Witch Season 3 Release Date Plot Cast Trailer and Many more

Always a witch also known as Siempre Bruja is a romantic comedy Colombian television series created by Ana María Parra and inspired by the novel Yo, bruja written by Isidora Chacón. The series starred Angely Gaviria, Dylan Fuentes, Sofia Bernal Araujo, Valeria Henríquez, Carlos Quintero along with Lenard Vanderaa.

The series is set in the 17th century and present-day Cartagena, Colombia and the storyline follows the main character Carmen Eguiluz played by Angely Gaviria, a witch, and poodle from 1646. The series is directed by Liliana Bocanegra, Louis Milito, Matt Earl Beesley, Tim Matheson and Mateo Stivelberg, produced by Dago García and Juliana Barrera.

The first season initially aired on Netflix on 1st January 2019 and after the success of the first season, the show was soon decided to be renewed for its second season which premiered on Netflix after one year approximately on 28th February 2020. The show is also available in English. The first season consists of 10 episodes whereas the second season has 8 episodes in total with an average run time of around 32-45 minutes. With the compelling storyline, the series has a rating of 6.3 out of 10 on IMDB and 61% on rotten tomatoes.

The show received positive reviews from critics and viewers and hence many fans are asking now for its third season as well. We are here with all the latest updates on the Always a Witch Season 3 right from release date to plot, read out the full article to catch up on all the latest information.

Always a Witch Season 3 Release Date

Sadly, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the renewal of the series for its third season but it’s not canceled either. Since there is no hint from the creators on the filming of the third season of the series neither has any actor shared anything so we cannot expect a release anytime soon.

It may be possible that they would have planned to renew the series if the covid-19 pandemic situations haven’t impacted everything. Yet we think that there will be an update by the first quarter of 2022.

Always a Witch Season 3 Cast

Since there is no official announcement made for the third season of the series so we can only speculate on the subject but we expect to see characters from previous seasons return for the third season to reprise their roles, catch the names below.

Angely Gaviria in the lead role of Carmen Eguiluz

Sofia Bernal Araujo in the role of Alicia

Dylan Fuentes in the role of Johnny Ki

Valeria Henríquez in the role of Mayte

Sebastián Eslava in the role of Esteban

Carlos Quintero in the role of León

Luis Fernando Hoyos in the role of Aldemar the Immortal

Lenard Vanderaa in the role of Cristobal De Aranoa

Oscar Casas in the role of Kobo

Apart from them, we can also see some recurring characters from the last season, read the name below.

Cristina Warner in the role of Isabel de Aranoa

Verónica Orozco in the role of Ninibé

Juan Manuel Mendoza in the role of Detective Pablo Corcel

Constanza Duque in the role of Adelaida

John Alex Castillo in the role of Braulio

Dubán Andrés Prado in the role of Daniel

Mayra Luna in the role of Hilda

Norma Nivia in the role of Ximena Gamez

Felix Mercado in the role of Rogelio

Matthew Moreno in the role of Oscar

Indhira Serrano in the role of Dr. Luisa

If the third season happens, there may be certain other additions to the cast as well, let’s wait till the further official announcement.

Always a Witch Season 3 Plot

The show revolves around the protagonist Carmen Eguiluz who is allegedly involved in witchcraft and a slave who fell madly in love with the son of a slave master named Cristobal. During the seventeenth century, the complexion of a racist was at its peak and hence the black people had to face discrimination and were treated like slaves, so, the romantic affair between a white man and a black woman is far beyond question and disapproved by the society during that period.

As soon as Isabel who is the mother of Cristobal gets to know about the truth of their affair, she instantly held Carmen responsible for the same and accused her of using the tricks of witchcraft to make his son fell in love with her and declared that her punishment will be to burn her while she is still alive at the stake which is beyond cruelty.

Luckily, just before when she was about to be burnt, a dominant sorcerer Aldemar asked Carmen to escape away from that place upon which she presented her wish to travel in such a time where the public do not trust upon the presence of Witches. But there is a cost which she needs to pay to go to such a place which is that she should never use her power ever again in the future.

Since she was so desperate to protect her life, Carmen pledged that she won’t use her witchcraft powers ever, and then she was sent to modern-day Cartagena in Colombia. But we all know that truth cannot be hidden for a long time and no matter where she lives and how many attempts she makes to not disclose her identity, in the coming future truth will be disclosed for sure.

In the second season, we saw that Carmen tries to increase her powers so that she can revisit its original time and place from where she came to rescue her mother. Overall, the second season revolves around the attempts she makes to intensify her abilities.

If the third season gets confirmed, we expect that the series will be continuing the same storyline showing the strong Carmen to go on a long journey and the plot of the third season will surely be more gripping than the earlier seasons.

Always a Witch Season 3 Trailer

We cannot expect any trailer to release anytime soon since there is no official announcement till now.

Conclusion

Though there is no announcement made to date but if the renewal of the series for the third season gets confirmed then we are sure this one will be a thrill to watch, we will update every latest information on the subject, until then stay tuned.