Lisa Frankenstein: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot and More

Jennifer Body’s Diablo Cody is back in business with another comedy-horror project, Lisa Frankenstein. Having considerable experience in the genre, Cody is engrossed in the work. And with the confirmed release date, we have an influx of information about it. So, without further delay, let’s get right into the details of the upcoming movie.

Lisa Frankenstein is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2024. So, the only way to catch a movie is in the theater.

On the same day, Colleen Hover’s It Ends With Us is also set to release. Hence, the film will start its journey with a competition.

The Cast and Crew

HBO’s acclaimed series Big Little Lies’ star Kathryn Newton will lead the project. Given her past notable projects, we have high hopes for her portrayal of Lisa’s character.

Others who will join Newton include:

Cole Sprouse as The Creature

Liza Soberano as Taffy

Carla Gugino as Janet

Henry Eikenberry as Michael Trent

Jenna Davis as Lori

Trina LaFargue as Tricia

Paulo Andino as Misty

Joshua Montes as Vince

Chris Greening as Jock

Mae Anglim as Drunk Girl

Jennifer Pierce Mathus as Lisa’s Mom

Luke Sexton as Axe Murderer

Jailyn Rae as Psychic Jenny

Lisa Frankenstein will mark the feature-length directorial debut of Zelda Williams. She is well known for voicing Kuvira in Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra and as Cassandra “Casey” Jones in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jeff Lampert serves as executive producer, along with Michelle Momplaisir, the Vice President of Production and Development at Focus Features, who serves as the creative executive for the project.

Plot Details

The movie is loosely based on Mary Shelly’s gothic 1818 novel Frankenstein. At its core, the film will tell the viewers the tale of “a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse.”

In a strange turn of events, Lisa Swallows will breathe life into a corpse that dates back to the Victorian Era. From here on, she will embark on a unique journey. Together, they will explore a world unready for their romance.

Several problems will come as obstacles in their journey, but with feelings of true love for each other, they will prove unbreakable. One of the most complex challenges will be unearthing missing body parts. It will be interesting to discover how the teenage girl tries to fix the corpse and morph it into a perfect man by using only a broken tanning machine in her garage.

Trailer for Lisa Frankenstein

Make sure that you watch the trailer before you miss out!

Cody’s typical dark humor is evident throughout the footage. The witty exchanges between the unusual couple have already set the mood high! Remember how the team worked to design everything according to the ’80s. The movie is perfectly reminiscent of the past, from costumes to lighting.

Well, this ends our coverage of Lisa Frankenstein. We will update this site immediately if more information surfaces. So, keep an eye out for further updates.

