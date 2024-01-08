Queer Eye Season 8 is Scheduled to Premiere on Netflix on January

Fans of Queer Eye, we have fantastic news for you! The show has been renewed for two more seasons. Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France will once again return for the fun-packed season. Sadly, this season will be the last for one of them. We have compiled everything that you need to know about Queer Eye Season 8 below!

Queer Eye Season 8 Premiere is Around the Corner

Queer Eye Season 8 is confirmed to premiere on Netflix on January 24, 2024. The eighth season will take place in New Orleans. Meanwhile, the ninth season will take the audience to Las Vegas. Our Fab Five are committed to providing their fans with quality content in the form of Queer Eye. Hence, the news of the renewal of the next two seasons has relieved the admirers.

Moreover, the show has stayed there since the reboot started airing on the streaming giant. So, in the meantime, you can also stream the previous seven seasons of the franchise on Netflix.

Related: Rebel Moon Part Two, Directed by Zack Snyder, Set for Release in April 2024

The Fab 5 Confirmed to Star in Queer Eye Season 8

The contestants appearing in the upcoming 8th season will be revealed once the new episodes air. But we do know that all Fab Five members are returning.

Unfortunately, this is the last time we will see the group together. A while back, Bobby Berk announced with a heavy heart that the 8th season would be the last one for him. He did not reveal the reason behind his departure. Berk reassured the audience that even though he is parting ways, he will still be active in other projects.

Previously, he had talked about how it can prove troublesome to get all cast members back for the filming of new seasons.

Bobby penned a heartfelt letter to reflect his love and admiration for his colleagues. The decor guru went as far as calling the Queer Eye Community his family. Netflix and his co-stars have also reacted positively to his decision.

Related: Jack Black Cast As Steve In The Minecraft Movie with Jason Momoa

Once again, we will get to see Jonathan Van Ness back in his element while taking care of the hair, Tan France in charge of the closet revamping, Antoni Porowski putting together healthy food recipes, Karamo Brown making sure that the heroes are mentally and emotionally prepared, and Bobby overlooking the interior design responsibilities.

Here our coverage of Queer Eye Season 8 ends. We will strive hard to update this site with any new information. So, remember to bookmark this page!

Related: Next Level Chef Season 3: Details on Premiere, Trailer, and More