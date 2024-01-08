Major Update for Battlestar Galactica Reboot: Peacock Announces Hiring of New Showrunner

Peacock has officially confirmed that there is a significant change in the crew of the Battlestar Galactica reboot. The project that was first announced in 2019 has seen a lot of issues related to development. Initially, it was announced that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes screenwriter Michael Lesslie was to serve as the showrunner in 2020. However, due to unforeseen issues, this decision has been revised. We have compiled everything you need to know about it.

The New Showrunner of the Battlestar Galactica Reboot

The Sinner creator Derek Simonds is confirmed to replace Mike Lesslie as the showrunner of the Battlestar Galactica reboot. Simonds has joined the crew as the reboot’s showrunner, series writer, and executive producer!

This big news came shortly after Sam Esmail, the second executive producer of Peacock’s reboot, reassured the anxious fans of the series. He revealed that the show was in great shape in October 2023, following the end of the WGA strike.

Esmail also cleared the air by clearly stating that the upcoming reboot is in no way a remake of the already perfect series that Moore launched. Instead, it is set to explore a new storyline in the same mythology! Similarly, it will not mimic the 1978 original either. But will Simonds adopt a new approach for the reboot? We will find out once the development picks up some pace.

Past works of the new showrunner Derek Simonds include The Sinner, starring Bill Pullman, and Call Me By Your Name, which he produced in the same year.

According to reports, Michael Lesslie parted ways because he preferred working on a television adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s Maddaddam series for Hulu’s streaming service.

More Information

With the newly hired captain, the ship is ready to sail! As mentioned earlier, the reboot will focus on the same universe as the 2004 Battlestar Galactica while telling its own story. There is still no substantial information available about the cast of the reboot. The series had a spectacular cast consisting of Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackoff, and Grace Park. Hopefully, Esmail’s reboot will also live up to its name.

Unfortunately, there is not much available about the plot synopsis either.

It was everything that you needed to know about the latest updates of the Battlestar Galactica reboot. If more information surfaces, we will update this site immediately. So, remember to bookmark it.

