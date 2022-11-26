Lego Masters Season 4: Everything We Know So Far!

Lego Master is a television series that premiered in 2020. This television series is designed for the LEGO enthusiast. The game begins with a single LEGO brick and ends with a complex structure. The current IMDB rating of the show is 7.4. It has completed three seasons now and the fans have started wondering about Lego Masters Season 4. The show has four nominations and successfully won the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards for “Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series.” It is running its third season. Continue reading to get updates on the Lego Masters Season 4.

Season 3 premiered on 21 September 2022 and ended on 24 November 2022. At the time of writing, there is neither news regarding the show’s renewal nor cancellation. However, if the numbers are considered, there is a strong possibility of Lego Masters Season 4 happening.

Lego Masters Season 2 ended on 14 September 2021. As discussed above, the third season began on 21 September 2022. As we can see, there is a gap of almost one year between the last episode of the second season and the first episode of the third season. If the same pattern follows and the show receives a greenlit, we can expect Lego Masters Season 4 to be out around September 2023.

However, it is just speculation. We will update this section as soon as there is official news regarding Lego Masters Season 4.

Cast

Will Arnett hosted the show. Furthermore, Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett have been judging the performance since the beginning. We expect to see all the above casts again in Lego Masters Season 4. Of course, we have yet to get the list of contestants. However, we will update this section with the name of the contestants as soon as it is available.

More About Lego Masters

Lego Masters is a reality television show. Interestingly, Brad Pitt is the executive producer of the show. The series began on 5 February 2022, and the country of origin is the United States. Endemol Shine North America, Plan B Entertainment, and Tuesday’s Child are the production companies of Lego Masters. The runtime of each episode is one hour.

Winners

Tyler and Amy, who are married, won the first season. In the same season, Boone and Mark were the runner-ups. Mark and Steven, who are brothers, won the second season. Zach and Wayne, again brothers, stood in the second position. At the time of writing, the winners of the third season are yet to be declared as the show is still running. Below is the list of the contestants who are still running for the first three positions:

Justin and Austin (doctors)

Brendan and Greg (brothers)

Dave and Emily (siblings)

Emily and Liam (mother and son)

Nick and Stacey (influencers)

Stephen and Stephen (firefighters)

We will update this section as soon as the winners are declared.

A Look At The Rating

The possibility of Lego Masters Season 4 happening can be best decided after looking at its rating. Lego Masters Season 3 has an average rating of 0.33 for the age group of 18-49. The live and same-day rating indicates that the show has 1.43 million viewers. If these stats are compared with the second season, there is a drop in both the demo and the viewership. The demo has witnessed a decline of 30%, and the viewership has decreased by 7%. This drop is not surprising because as the number of seasons increases, the viewership drops. The numbers are good.

Therefore, there is a strong possibility of Lego Masters Season 4 happening.