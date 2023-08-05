LaShawn Thompson’s Family to Get $4 Million as a Settlement from Fulton County Jail

35-year-old LaShawn Thompson, arrested on a misdemeanour battery charge on June 22 in Atlanta and put in the jail’s psychiatric wing for three months, met a tragic death, sparking rage against the jail officials. Thompson was found dead at Fulton County Jail in Georgia due to insects and bed bugs on September 19. This tragedy persuaded LaShawn Thompson’s family to seek justice, as his death occurred due to the sheer negligence of jail staff. Let’s dive into the specifics of his death to learn the details of the settlement.

LaShawn Thompson Family to Receive $4 Million as Settlement.

Georgia officials gave $4 million to the family of LaShawn Thompson as a settlement. He was found unconscious and covered in bug bites in a big jail. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve this settlement for LaShawn Thompson’s family, as he lost his life because the staff at Fulton County Jail did not properly care for LaShawn Thompson.

On August 3, 2023, Family attorneys Michael Harper and Ben Crump said they made agreements with Fulton County and some other groups whose names are unknown, and the settlement amount will remain undisclosed.

However, as per the words of lawyers, this is not the end of the road to getting justice. The lawyers promised to keep supporting the LaShawn Thompson family and the community that came together to help them. They aim to ensure that no other family has to go through a tragedy like Thompson’s or lose a loved one. They want to honour Lashawn’s life and make a big difference in his name, keeping Lashawn Thompson’s legacy alive.

Furthermore, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat extended his team’s support for LaShawn Thompson’s family and fulfilled their request to replace the facility. He is determined to make the needed changes to assure the safety of prisoners and eliminate the chances of incidents in the future. Labat mentioned that money cannot make the pain of losing a loved one disappear; they hope this settlement brings justice to the grieving family.

Independent Autopsy Reveals LaShawn Thompson’s Death Cause

LaShawn Thompson’s cause of death was classified as undermined in January 2023, as per the statement of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. However, the independent autopsy revealed that Thompson suffered from a severe insect infestation and was dehydrated and malnourished when he embraced death in the most heart-wrenching incident. The autopsy also noted that he was not receiving treatment for his severe mental illness at his end.

Before he died, Thompson had lost around 30 pounds, and his family’s lawyer had previously argued that his mental illness made it difficult for him to take care of himself. Furthermore, a credible source obtained jail documents in May and highlighted the concerns of two jail staff members about Thompson’s cell conditions and health in the days leading up to his death. LaShawn Thompson’s whole body was covered by nasty bugs, making him the epitome of pity.

Can Bad Bugs’ Bite Claim Life?

Michael Potter, an etymologist from the University of Kentucky specializing in bed bugs, described the conditions in the cell as highly horrible. When he looked at the pictures of Thompson’s body, he mentioned that in his 20 years of experience, he had never seen anything quite as severe as this.

Furthermore, he explained that bed bug bites are usually not life-threatening, but in extreme cases, such as Thompson’s, where people are exposed to them for a long time, they can become anaemic. The continuous blood deficiency aggravates the situation and moves people slowly towards the ultimate cessation of life.

Potter added that bed bugs survive by feeding on blood, consuming large amounts as they multiply, causing severe health issues for the hosts. This heavy infestation can also lead to dangerous allergic reactions. Interestingly, the autopsy reports on Thompson did not mention anaemia or allergic reactions as complications.

Tragically, LaShawn Thompson’s life met an untimely end within the confines of a jail cell, a dire consequence of the jail staff’s negligence. This agonizing incident is a stark reminder of the importance of accountability and compassion in our correctional facilities. Let us not hesitate to demand safety for the lives of countless people in jail to prevent such harrowing occurrences from happening again.

Even though LaShawn Thompson’s family has received a reasonable amount as a settlement, with renewed determination, we can work towards a safer and more responsible system that values every individual’s well-being. May this heartbreaking event encourage positive changes and pave the way for a more empathetic and just society.

