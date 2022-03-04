Kirby and the Forgotten Land – This Nintendo Switch Game Gets New Trailer and a Free Demo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land which is supposed to release on 25th March 2022 has released a new trailer of the game along with a free demo version. The new trailer is available in the official Nintendo UK YouTube account. The trailer of Kirby and the Forgotten Land clearly shows what the gamers can expect from the upcoming game.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Trailer

In the trailer, the viewers can see that Kirby in the game will be traveling across different landscapes of cities, deserts and beaches and will be using different copy abilities for the same. Also, the copy abilities of Kirby can be upgraded later for enjoying new power and new visuals. The trailer of Kirby and the Forgotten Land also indicates that the Waddle Dee Town will play a vital role in the game and it will be seen growing with the rescue of each Waddle Dee. Along with that, it is clear from the trailer that the players will be able to enjoy activities like fishing, shopping and mini-games.

Check official trailer:

The Demo Version

The players who cannot wait for the full release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land can try their hands on the demo version of the game. The demo version of the game is available in the Nintendo Switch eShop and is available for free. With the help of the demo version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the player can enjoy the beginning of the gameplay that includes the first three levels of the game which ends with a fight with the boss.

The demo version can be played both in solo and local co-op mode. Further, in the demo version, the players can choose the difficulty level at which they want to play the game. In the demo version, the players could get the old feeling of playing Kirby’s game. The co-op mode can be played jointly as children and parents as the second character can join the game as Bandana Waddle Dee who helps Kirby in his adventure with the help of his spear. The second character in the game mostly works as a supporter for the main protagonist of the game.

When the player is done playing all the levels in the demo version, they are rewarded with code that can be used for laying their hands on freebies once the full version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land is released. The players will also have the option to have to replay the levels again in the upgraded version of the Copy Abilities.

The game will be released on 25th March 2022. Currently, the game is available for pre-order and it will cost the users $59.99 to download the game. The game is available for preload and it will become available to the players as soon as the game is released.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land supports a single system and 1-2 players. The publisher is Nintendo. The supported play modes of the game are TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode. The game file size is 6.2 GB. Japanese, French, British English, Italian, German, Korean, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Dutch, Canadian French, Latin American Spanish, American English and Traditional Chinese are a few of the supported languages of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.