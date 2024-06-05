Jurassic World 4 Already Has A Confirmed Release Date In USA Cinemas

Jurassic World 4 is back in the business! The filming is set to begin and the information influx is keeping the fans going. Being the 7th installment of the franchise, the expectations from it are quite high. Below, we have summed up everything that you need to know about its early development. So, continue reading to be well-updated.

The upcoming adventure film will mark a new era for the franchise. This means that it will not necessarily continue with the story of the Jurassic World Dominion. So, the viewers will be subjected to an entirely new set of problems ruining the Jurassic Universe. Let’s see how it pans out for the franchise.

The Jurassic World 4 release date is confirmed to be 2 July 2025.

While many are simply referring to the movie as ‘Jurassic World 4,’ it is actually titled “All-New Jurassic World Event Film” by Universal.

According to Deadline, the movie’s filming is supposed to start at NBC Universal’s Sky Studios Elstree in the UK this summer. Other reports have also confirmed that the filming will begin in mid-June. This leaves plenty of time until its release next summer—but only if all things go as planned!

As expected, there’s a lot of speculation about the cast of the film.

The cast of Jurassic World 4

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Will Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum return for the film? Nothing about their involvement in the installment has been confirmed yet. However, this isn’t bad news either. The fans will have to remain patient to find out.

But you’ll be delighted to hear that Scarlett Johansson and Jonathon Bailey are both set to play the leads in the film. This power duo will surely keep us hooked to screens like Dune Part 2, Sweet Tooth, and Enola Holmes 2. Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo are also in the project! While we know that they’re starring in the movie, there’s nothing substantial available about their characters.

Well, that was everything relevant that you needed to know about Jurassic World 4. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page.