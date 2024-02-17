Dune Part 2 Release Date Confirmed for March 2024

Dune Part 2 will make its theatrical debut earlier than expected. This mutual decision of Universal and Legendary has been reached in hopes of attracting more audience to the premiere. For a complete background of this decision, continue reading the article.

According to the official reports, Dune Part 2 will now be released nationwide on 1st March 2024. Initially, the movie was slated for a release in 2023; however, due to the strikes, the delay was necessary. The release date was pushed back to 15th March 2024, which has been revised.

The upcoming film’s predecessor was a massive hit at the box office and amassed a total of $402 million. It went on to secure numerous accolades. So, a sequel was inevitable. The first part debuted simultaneously on Max and in theatres.

The sequel will take a different path, as it won’t be available for streaming on any platform. This is because Denis Villeneuve was against releasing the movie on Max. But this does not imply that the film will never reach the platform. You’ll have to wait for a while longer.

Who is Returning For Dune Part 2?

Many familiar faces are returning in the sequel. The movie’s trailer also gave glimpses of the returning characters:

In a nutshell, the following are in the second part:

Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides

Zendaya’s Chani

Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica Atreides

Javier Bardem’s Stilgar

Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck

Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban Harkonnen

Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Stephen McKinley Henderson’s Thufir Hawat

Charlotte Rampling’s Reverend Mother Mohiam.

Additionally, there will be new cast members as well!

Florence Pugh will star as Princess Irulan Corrino. Corrino is Bene Gesserit, who will be closely involved with Paul. Christopher Walken will also join the cast as Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, who was the ruler of the Universe in that timeline. Léa Seydoux will play Lady Margot. Meanwhile, Tim Blake Nelson has been confirmed in an undisclosed role.

Austin Butler was announced to join the cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who is Baron Harkonnen’s evil nephew.

With so many big names under one project, the movie is bound to be another hit at the box office.

Well, that was everything about Dune Part 2. Rest assured, if we receive more information about the film, we’ll update this site as soon as possible. So, remember to bookmark this page!