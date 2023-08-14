Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order: What is the correct order to watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

For those stepping into the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen, navigating its anime, manga, and movie releases can be an intriguing yet perplexing endeavour. This guide aims to clarify the optimal watch order, whether you follow the chronological release or the narrative order. Let’s embark on this journey and uncover the best way to experience the Jujutsu Kaisen universe!

Understanding the Complexity

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s intricate narrative requires a thoughtful approach to appreciate its depth fully. While the content may not be overwhelming in quantity, the context is paramount to comprehend the storyline. Your watch order decision hinges on striking the right balance between chronology and context.

The Prequel Movie: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’

The movie ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ is a prequel to the anime series. While some may opt to begin with the film, it’s advisable to watch the initial episodes of the series first. This approach offers a foundational understanding of the complex world, enabling you to grasp the movie’s context better. The puzzle pieces will fall into place as you progress through the series, enhancing your movie-watching experience.

For a straightforward viewing experience, following the chronological release date is recommended. This approach allows you to flow through the story as it unfolds seamlessly:

The first season (aired from October 2021 to March 2022, comprising 24 episodes) ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ movie (prequel) The second season (ongoing, with the Premature Death Arc episodes and continuing with the Shibuya Incident Arc from August 31, 2023)

Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order

For those intrigued by exploring the narrative order, be prepared for a potentially complex experience. This order delves into character-centric arcs and requires a keen focus to connect the dots:

Begin with the first five episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, which delve into the past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Watch the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ movie, focusing on the events following the Hidden Inventory Arc (second season). Continue with the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen episode by episode. Transition to the second season from the 6th episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Embrace Every Episode: No Filler Episodes

Unlike other long-running anime, Jujutsu Kaisen does not feature filler episodes. Each instalment contributes to world-building and character development, making every episode essential to the overarching narrative. Delve into each episode to comprehensively understand the intricate Jujutsu world.

The Worth of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’

With confidence, it can be stated that ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ is worth watching. The movie enriches the story by providing additional depth to characters and perspectives. Its success at the Box Office and its role in setting the stage for the second season underscore its significance within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

Navigating the Jujutsu Kaisen Universe

In the realm of Jujutsu Kaisen, the choice of watch order becomes a personal journey. Whether you opt for chronological release or narrative chronology, immerse yourself fully in sorcery, battles, and complex characters. Each instalment contributes to the grand tapestry, offering a fulfilling experience for newcomers and ardent fans.

As new episodes emerge, watch for further updates and enjoy your exploration of the captivating Jujutsu Kaisen universe!

