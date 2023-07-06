Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Everything We Know

Attention, fans of anime and Jujutsu Kaisen! Prepare for an exciting new season as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is just around the corner. The first season left us on a cliffhanger, and now it’s time to uncover all the mysteries in the upcoming season. With its supernatural elements, intense action, and captivating storytelling, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for anime lovers. Let’s dive into the details and learn everything about the highly anticipated second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Mark your calendars because Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to release on July 6, 2023. The official announcement was made on the show’s Twitter account in March 2023, along with an extended teaser.

The series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll worldwide, with new episodes released every Tuesday after their premiere in Japan.

As for the duration of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is expected to continue airing until the end of the year. It will likely consist of at least 20 episodes, and there’s a possibility of even more attacks, considering the previous season had 24 episodes.

Voice Cast for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

The second season features a talented cast of Japanese and English voice actors who will breathe life into the characters we love.

Here are some of the voice cast members:

Yuji Itadori: Junya Enoki (Japanese), Adam McArthur (English)

Megumi Fushiguro: Yuma Uchida (Japanese), Robbie Daymond (English)

Nobara Kugisaki: Asami Seto (Japanese), Anne Yatco (English)

Maki Zen’in: Mikako Komatsu (Japanese), Allegra Clark (English)

Toge Inumaki: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese), Xander Mobus (English)

Panda: Tomokazu Seki (Japanese), Matthew David Rudd (English)

Satoru Gojo: Yūichi Nakamura (Japanese), Kaiji Tang (English)

And many more!

Expectations from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

In the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, he concluded with the Death Painting Arc. The second season will delve into Satoru Gojo’s backstory, specifically focusing on the Gyokusetsu’s Arc (Gojo’s Past Arc). This arc occurs during Satoru Gojo’s sophomore year at Tokyo Jujutsu High and spans chapters 65 to 79 of the manga. Additionally, the season will feature the Shibuya Incident Arc (chapters 79–136), which involves Gojo and his cursed alliance planning to seal away Goto.

The second season is expected to have two courses, approximately 24-26 episodes. The Gojo’s Past Arc will have five episodes, followed by a movie recap and a season one recap on August 10 and 17, respectively. The Shibuya Incident Arc will begin on August 31 after a one-week break on August 24.

This season, we can expect the story to explore the growing threat of Sukuna, the alliance Choso, Geto, and Mahito formed, and the subplot involving a mole within Jujutsu High. Exciting missions, character development, and thrilling encounters await our favourite characters, including Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Maki, Panda, and Gojo.

The CEO of MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka, has assured that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will offer something different and build upon the success of the first season. Fans can anticipate even more tremendous growth and success in the upcoming season.

In conclusion, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 promises an exhilarating experience with supernatural themes, intense action, and compelling characters. Get ready to dive back into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and uncover the secrets that lie ahead.

