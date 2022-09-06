Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in California After 1 Year of Engagement?

Did you hear the wedding bells? Well, I do! Considering the surprising news that our one and only “Fast and Furious” star, Jordana Brewster finally tied the knot with the love of her life. Amazing, isn’t it? And to think of it, it seems almost surreal that it has already been a year since she just made an announcement about her engagement to the tech CEO Mason Morfit through an Instagram post. More or less, shocking her fans with the small yet powerful sentence. That happens to read “JB soon to JBM” – referencing her initials, with the picture of both the love birds cuddling up on the beach. Well, long story short – the couple got their happy ending as it has officially happened! Seeing that JB has eventually become JBM over the weekend. Yes, folks! Both Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit marry each other in a stunning wedding in California.

Curious to know more about the couple? Well, do not worry! We have compiled all the details that you need to know about them.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit – Their Relationship Timeline

The internet was in uproar when the Fast and Furious franchise actress and the Tech CEO were first seen holding hands in July 2020. It was during an outing in Santa Monica, California. However, that was not when their story actually began. Seeing that:

As per the revelation made by Jordana Brewster in an essay to Glamour in June 2021, they have actually met each other 5 years ago.

When both were already in relationship with their respective partners.

Yet things hit it off between them when they once again happen to find each other in San Francisco, four days after Jordana Brewster divorce in 2020.

Recalling their union as a unique blend of two people in a world t hat at that time “avoided all contact” and “when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other.”

Well, you look at that! They were clearly meant for each other from the very start.



Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry Each Other in a California Ceremony!

It was evident that from their unexpected reunion their relationship will soon blossom into a lovely relationship. So, it does not come off as a surprise when both Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit marry each other in Santa Barbara, California. Where, the stunning couple said their “I do” to one another in Redondo Beach, on Saturday.

The said wedding in question was cosy yet stunning and was all that the bride wished for! On the pair’s special day, all of the friends and family members of both the parties were present to celebrate their nuptials with them – more or less giving off a wholesome vibe that made their day even more amazing.

And of course, our “Fast and Furious” cast was also here to show their love and support to their co-star, Brewster (bride of the day). For instance:

Ludacris

Vin Diesel

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow.

All of them were in attendance on the duo’s wedding day and saw them get married on that sunny beach.

However, Vin Diesel , on the other hand, did come late to her on-screen sister’s wedding. But, nevertheless, we are going to let it pass for now on account of the special occasion.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Wedding Looks:

Both the bride and groom were looking absolutely elegant in their selective garments for the said event. Seeing that the breath-taking pictures that were released of the wedding unveils that:

Mia Toretto AKA Jordan Brewster, who is off the market now, happens to wear a simple yet beautiful white wedding dress.

It was a form-fitting, strapless, fishtail gown that was sporting a lace embroidered bodice and also had a satin trail.

The bride happens to complete the look with classic diamond earrings.

With her hair in an elegant bun while adorning floral embroidered trim long veil.

As well as holding a cute little bouquet of white roses too.

While, the man of the day, Mason Morfit happens to adorne:

A sleek dark coloured tuxedo.

With all their glory, we see the couple get ready to marry each other in their classic wedding looks.

The Couple Marry One Another in a “Fast and Furious” Fashion?

How can we conclude the wedding of the famous actress of the “Fast and Furious” franchise without it ending in a Fast and Furious fashion? Discernibly, the California wedding is not going to go for a simple happily ever after.

Considering the main fact that soon afterwards the couple’s marriage took place and they were finally pronounced husband and wife, we see them jump into the one and only blue Acura Integra from the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Ultimately, driving off to their new home!

Just to make facts clear, it also happens to be the very same sports car in which Jordana Brewster and her late co-star as well as on-screen husband, Paul Walker, used to ride in the film.

