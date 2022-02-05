When Will Dom Toretto Make His Comeback in Fast and Furious 10? What Is the Release Date, Trailer, and Cast List for This Film?

Fast and Furious 10 is in the works once again since we’re entering the final lap of this crazy race, and this one is (also) for the family. Do you know how they say the sky’s the limit? The Fast & Furious franchise has changed dramatically since F9 sent Tej and Roman to space. In the past, the film series was centered on racers and fast cars, but now it is a global action franchise. Having come so far from its street racing beginnings, Fast & Furious is finally approaching its end.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ brings an end to Dominic Torreto’s adventures, bringing a conclusion to the series. Justin Lin is directing the film, who has directed both Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious 6 as well as F9.

Despite not knowing much about the movie, we share some details about the highly anticipated action flick. Here’s what we know about Fast & Furious 10, including release dates and trailers, cast, filming details, characters, and plot details.

Fast & Furious 10: When Will It Be Released?

Fast & Furious 10 is currently scheduled to release its first part on May 19, 2023. Although there is no official confirmation, it looks highly likely that the movie will be released exclusively in theaters. It is reasonable to assume that the upcoming movie will be seen in theaters, given that the previous film, F9, had an extremely successful theatrical run during the pandemic period of the 20th century.

It was initially planned for Fast & Furious 10 to arrive in April 2021, but the film was delayed after F9 incurred delays. After a delay of two years, it was set to release on April 7, 2023, but has since been delayed again. We don’t know yet when Part 2 of the movie will be released, but we’ll probably find out soon enough.

Fast & Furious 10: Is a Trailer Available?

Fast & Furious 10 has yet to release a trailer or teaser, and it’s still early days for the movie, so chances are we won’t see anything for a while. As soon as they begin filming, we’ll hopefully be able to see some footage from the film. Our team will provide you with the latest new teasers and trailers as soon as they become available. So, keep on visiting.

Fast & Furious 10: Who Is in the Cast?

Although the final cast list hasn’t been confirmed yet, we can expect most of the principal cast to return. In addition, the cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Jason Tobin, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, Sung Kang, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, and Jason Tobin, and John Cena. It is also possible that Don Omar and Tego Calderon will return as Rico Santos and Tego Leon. Aquaman star Jason Momoa will also make his debut in the upcoming movie, with his casting being confirmed in January 2021.

The fate of Kurt Russell’s character after the last film is still somewhat unclear, so he could also return. Also, Gal Gadot might make an appearance if her character is brought back. Additionally, Cardi B will return for the final episode. There’s also the possibility that we’ll see Dwayne Johnson in the final installment as Vin Diesel is actively trying to convince him to return to the franchise.

Fast & Furious 10: Who Are the Key Characters?

Fast & Furious 10 is expected to feature nearly all of Dom’s family members. Let’s take a look at the most significant players:

In the role of Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel plays the patriarch of his extended family, a street racer who has turned into a positive force in the world.

Rodriguez plays Letty Ortiz, a talented racer and formidable fighter who’s Dom’s wife.

Jordana Brewster is Mia Toretto, Dom Toretto’s sister, who is in a relationship with Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker), from whom she has two kids.

WWE star John Cena appears as Jakob Toretto, an estranged brother of Dom and Mia. Despite reconciling with his family at the end of the film, he was the primary antagonist of F9.

Brian’s old partner and fast-talking charmer Tyrese Gibson play Roman Pierce.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges portrays Tej Parker, another old friend of Brian. Tej is a brilliant mechanic with a lot of technical knowledge.

F9 revealed that Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh, Dom’s old friend whom he thought was dead.

Emmanuel plays Ramsey, an expert hacker.

A dangerous cyberterrorist in The Fate of the Furious, Charlize Theron, plays Cipher.

Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, mother of Deckard, Owen, and Hattie Shaw. Aside from being the eldest member of the Shaw family, she is sometimes Dom’s ally. Just like Dom, she always prioritizes her family.

Jason Statham portrays Deckard Shaw, Queenie’s son and the man who fans believe to be responsible for Han’s death. He’s a former MI6 agent who is basically Dom’s enemy.

Kurt Russell plays the character of Mr. Nobody, a shadowy intelligence agent who helps Han to fake his death.

Lucas Black plays Sean Boswell, Han’s old protege and former Drift King of Tokyo. According to F9, Sean lives with his friends Twinkie (Shad “Bow Wow” Moss) and Earl (Jason Tobin) in Germany, where they build rockets for the military.

The actress Anna Sawai has been cast as Elle, who was introduced in F9 as the latest member of Dom’s crew.

Fast & Furious 10 Plot – What Happens?

After Fast & Furious 9’s space-bound madness, it’s really impossible to predict where Fast & Furious 10 will go. It is possible, however, to make some good predictions.

Fast & Furious 10 could focus on the next generation of the crew, namely Dom and Brian’s kids. Maybe the movie could end with a flash-forward showing how these kids become the next great racer agents, just like their parents. Jordana Brewster has also expressed her desire to see that in the final movies.

That will make it more of a passing of the torch if that’s where the story is going. In that case, we can probably expect the crew to have some emotional moments with their children as they fight to keep the world safe for them. However, it is still unclear who the villain will be.

During the final scene of F9, Deckard Shaw meets Han again and is surprised to find him alive. Possibly, Shaw and his family will become enemies of Dom’s crew again in the upcoming film. Furthermore, Cipher was still alive and on the run at the end of F9, so it’s possible she’ll return as the villain.

As always, fans can expect the family to take on yet another high-stakes mission with ridiculous levels of action. The possibilities for this story are endless, so let’s buckle up and see where it takes us.

Fast & Furious 10: Which Timeline Does it Follow?

After the events of Fast & Furious 9, Fast & Furious 10 will pick up the story. Unlike F9, this story will take place mostly in the present day, with a few flashbacks. Featuring exotic locales and even more exotic vehicles, we are expecting it to be an epic story that takes the crew all over the world.

Fast & Furious 10 Filming: When will it Start?

In January 2022, Fast & Furious 10 will begin filming. Both parts of the final story will be filmed simultaneously. Although the location of the movie is still pending confirmation, we expect it to film around the world. However, no news regarding the starting of filming is out yet, so we don’t know its current status for sure.

Fast & Furious 11: Will There Be One?

Fast & Furious 10 may be the last movie in the franchise, but it won’t end with just a single movie. It will consist of two movies.

“One of the reasons Fast 10 had to be split into two movies is that there is so much ground to cover. We have to visit so many places and so many different places in the world,” Vin Diesel said during a press conference for F9.

So, you can either call them Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 or Fast & Furious 10.1 and 10.2, whatever you call them, this story isn’t over yet.

So, get ready for a massive dose of action, speed, and thrill with the upcoming fast & furious 10, the last one of the most iconic racing franchises ever!

Sniper Elite 5: Expected Release Date & Updates!