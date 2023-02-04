Irene Cara’s Cause of Death: What Caused the Death of Irene Cara?

The 80s’ hit Flashdance fame, Irene Cara cause of death is finally out to the fans after months of speculations. The Oscar-winning singer has created a mark in the industry through her theme songs that are still remembered today. She was also an actress and songwriter with much more to offer in her career. When the news of her passing away was first announced in 2022, the first question that came in fans asked was, “What was Irene Cara’s cause of death?” Her representative, Judith A. Moose, released an official statement in November confirming her death. She also requested privacy on behalf of Irene’s family, so there were no further updates on Irene Cara’s cause of death.

As she had a significant influence on the global music community, fans patiently waited to know about Irene Cara’s cause of death. It has been days since her funeral services were over, and the medical examiners shared all updates about Irene Cara’s cause of death. So, here are all the details about the late singer’s death.

What Is Irene Cara’s Cause of Death?

Irene Cara’s cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, as revealed by Florida medical examiners on 2nd February 2023. Cara also had diabetes, as medical documents further reported. To simplify and explain to you in layperson’s terms, Irene Cara’s cause of death was arteries, high cholesterol, and heart stress resulting from high blood pressure.

The legendary singer died on 25th November 2022 when she was 63. She died in her Largo, Florida home, and her publicist was the first to report the news. Fans were more intrigued to learn about Irene Cara’s cause of death. It is because, before her actual death news, a death hoax went viral in her statement. So, for obvious reasons, fans were trying to double-check details about Irene Cara’s cause of death before it was officially confirmed.

Who Was Irene Cara?

Born in a humble family in the Bronx as Irene Escalera, Irene Cara’s cause of death was not the first thing that got her media attention. Her mom worked as a cashier, and her father, Gaspar, was a steelworker who dreamt of being a musician. Cara was blessed with her father’s talent and was established as a trained singer, actor, and dancer. She did many stage shows and was a child artist on PBS and Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show.

Fans waiting for Irene Cara’s cause of death have known her since her musical career took off in the 70s. Her first role was that of Iris in The Children’s Company. It was her unique talent that won her multiple roles in the future. She was in projects like Loves Angela and Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. Initially, she deserved more popularity. But that didn’t stop her from becoming a star.

Irene Cara Was Has More Than 40 Acting Credits In Hollywood

Cara’s 1980 film Fame took off her career. Irene Cara’s cause of death became a topic of discussion because of her incredible vocal skills. She continued as a singer, and her acting career was also progressing at the same time.

Irene has become a famous singer with her theme song Flashdance…What A Feeling for the 1983 film Flashdance. She and the entire writing team involved in this won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1984. She then got other acting gigs in City Heat, Caged In Paradiso, The Magic Voyage, and many more.

The musical creations of the star will be living amongst us even if she is no longer alive. Apart from Irene Cara’s cause of death making headlines globally, her achievements also catch the fans’ interest. She has won two Grammy Awards for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best New Artist. Furthermore, the singer was also a chart-topper on multiple occasions.

The actress has now passed away, and Irene Cara cause of death has given answers to all the doubts that fans had all this while. There will be no one like Irene Cara again, but we pray that her soul rests in peace.

