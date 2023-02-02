Longtime basketball broadcaster Billy Packer Cause of Death Revealed

According to an announcement made by his son, Mark Packer, on Twitter, legendary basketball analyst and broadcaster Billy Packer passed away on the 26th of January. Billy Packer had reached the age of 82 at the time. Mark Packer broke the heartbreaking news on Twitter. He has also shared Billy Packer cause of death which is kidney failure.

Want to know more about Billy Packer cause of death? Read this article to find out! The legendary commentator has unfortunately left this world, and his cause of death is deeply saddening.

Billy Packer Cause of Death

Billy Packer cause of death was kidney failure. On Thursday night, the famed broadcaster’s son shared that his father had passed away. According to a report from ESPN, his son Mark Packer revealed to the Associated Press that Billy had spent the last three weeks of his life in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, before passing away. He was afflicted with several different medical conditions, but ultimately kidney failure was the main reason behind his father’s death.

He also tweeted, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”

Who Was Billy Packer?

Billy Packer was a well-known broadcaster and analyst for collegiate basketball in the United States. He spent the better part of three decades at CBS Sports. During his time, he covered NCAA basketball tournaments and provided commentary on the games. Due to his significant impact on college basketball, he has been honored with induction into multiple Halls of Fame. Furthermore, he is considered by many to be one of the most talented commentators in the industry.

His death has saddened the entire basketball community, and we are sure that no one will ever forget the legacy he has left behind him.