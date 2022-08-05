Will there be an Shang-Chi 2?

Released in 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a hit movie. It revolved around Shang-Chi 2, the master of Kung-Fu who was forced to confront his past due to some circumstances. The movie was immensely successful, and now, the fans are wondering if there is any news regarding Shang-Chi 2. If you are one of those fans, you are at the right place. We have gathered all the information about the movie. So, without further ado, let’s dig deeper to check whether there will be Shang-Chi 2.

Shang-Chi 2: Is It Happening?

We know for sure that Shang-Chi 2 is happening. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of the first movie, said he would be directing S-C 2. He confirmed the same in late 2021 when he informed the fans that he would be writing and directing the sequel of Shang-Chi. Therefore, we know that the movie is happening for sure. It’s just that we do not know when yet.

Hopefully, we will have clear information regarding the movie’s release date.

Shang-Chi 2: What Does Director Announcement Mean?

Recently, the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty made an announcement. This is going to have a significant impact on S-C 2. We now know that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both movies, will be released in the same year. It is one of the most significant announcements for sure.

Shadow And Bone Season 2 Release Date

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of both Shang-Chi and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, proved himself to be one of the prominent action movie directors that comes with a compelling story, especially in MCU. Therefore, it is not surprising that he will now play a prominent part in MCU projects.

We know that Cretton will direct Avengers 5, and an official announcement accompanies the confirmation. Therefore, we can expect a delay in the making of Shang-Chi 2. Further, Shang-Chi 2 is not a part of the Multiverse Saga slate of announcements. Honestly, it is hard to imagine Cretton directing the sequel first and then moving to direct Avengers 5.

According to our guess, either there will be a delay in making Shang-Chi 2 or the director’s hat will be worn by someone other than Cretton.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer

We Expect Shang-Chi Sequel To Premiere In 2025

There was a lack of information and update regarding S-C 2 in the recent announcement made by Marvel. It indicates that Destin’s priorities have changed, and he is more focused on AvengersL The Kang Dynasty. Phase 4 of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ends in 2022, and an announcement regarding Phase 5 is already made.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Confirmed by CW – What’s New?

For Phase 6 MCU movies, thankfully, there is a vacancy for the release date. It means that there is a slim chance that Shang-Chi 2 will premiere just a few months before the release of Avengers 5. However, it means that Shang-Chi’s sequel has a release in 2025; that is our best guess. Subsequently, there will be a gap of four years between the first and the sequel of the movie. However, it isn’t surprising because it has stayed a trend for MCU.

If Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t play a major part in the overall Marvel plan, we can expect a delay. The priority will be, of course, the Multiverse Saga, and then, Cretton can go ahead to direct Shang-Chi 2.

Can There Be Another Director?

Daniel Cretton has a pretty packed schedule. His priority, hopefully, at present, is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, if Shang-Chi 2 is essential for the Multiverse Saga and Cretton is busy with other projects, we might see another Asian filmmaker directing the movie.

Creed 3 Release Date has Been Shifted to 2023

Your Honor Season 2 Spoiler, Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

However, we cannot imagine the sequel with Daniel Cartoon altogether. Hopefully, if this is the case, we will see Cartoon producing and writing the script. This is all the information that we have regarding S-C 2. So, if you wonder if the movie is happening, the answer is a big YES.