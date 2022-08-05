Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer

Marvel Phase 4 is currently going in full swing. Probably the most anticipated movie in this phase is Black Panther Wakanda Forever. After multiple unfortunate delays, the film is ready to hit the big screen. The trailer for the movie recently dropped, and it has its fans as excited as ever. Further, the release date is out as well. Here is everything we know regarding Marvel’s upcoming grandeur movie.

Produced by Marvel Studios, the movie is a sequel to the original Black Panther movie released in 2018. Following its release, it became the highest-grossing movie directed by an African American. Keeping in mind the success, the producers brought back Ryan Coogler as its director for the sequel. The movie that started its development back in 2019 faced multiple delays. Surprisingly, the pandemic was not its biggest problem. In August 2020, the show’s lead, Chadwick Boseman, passed away. The actor had long been fighting colon cancer, which eventually got the best of him. With the loss of the show’s lead, the team had to bring major changes to its storyline while simultaneously mourning the loss of a friend.

The team, however, confirmed that they would not recast Boseman’s T’Challa. Nevertheless, there would still be a new Black Panther. It is likely that one of T’Challa’s family members would continue his legacy. Coogler made major changes to the storyline to include T’Challa’s death. The sequel pays homage to the Wakandan hero in a grand funeral for T’Challa. Moreover, the movie will mark the end of Marvel’s phase 4.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Cast

Black Panther Wakanda Forever brings back most of its original cast for the sequel. Letitia Wright reprises her role as Shuri, the princess of Wakanda and T’Challa’s sister. Letitia is a scientific genius and the inventor of the Black Panther suit. Letitia’s Shuri will have a much more prominent character in the sequel compared to the first movie. However, the team remains secretive about what extra role she has now.

The talented Lupita Nyong’o is ready to return as the War Dog of Wakanda, Nakia. Nakia is a part of the river tribe and an undercover spy. She also played king T’Challa’s love interest in the first movie. It will be interesting to see how her role gets altered in the sequel.

Danai Gurira returns as Okoye, the leader of Wakanda’s female special forces, the Dora Milaje. Further, Florence Kasumba reprises her role of Ayo, the second in command to Okoye and a prominent member of the Dora Milaje.

Winston Duke returns as M’Baku, the mighty warrior and leader of the Jabari -the mountain tribe of Wakanda. Martin Freeman would also appear as Everett Ross, a special agent of the CIA. Moreover, Angela Bassett reprises her role as Ramonda, the Queen of Wakanda and mother of T’Challa and Shuri. We see her majorly mourning her son’s death.

There are multiple new editions to the cast as well. Dominique Thorne joins the cast as Riri Williams, an exceptional inventor. Thorne will also star in Marvel’s upcoming series, Ironheart. Riri Williams made her own Iron Man suit and became Iron Heart in the upcoming movie. Furthermore, joining the cast is Michaela Coel as Aneka, the fighting instructor for the Dora Milaje. The trailer shows a glimpse of her involvement in the battle.

Tenoch Huerta enters the cast of Wakanda Forever as its antagonist, king Namor. Namor is the king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Some cast members would not return for the second season. These include Michael B. Jordan’s KillMonger. Killmonger’s role was mainly limited to the first movie and ended with it. Daniel Kaluuya would also not return for the sequel. Kaluuya is currently working on the sci-fi horror movie, Nope. As a result, he had scheduling issues and had to let go of the Black Panther sequel.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date

After countless delays, Black Panther Wakanda Forever will finally hit the big screen. The movie that was scheduled to release in March 2022 got pushed back a few months. These delays were caused by the pandemic, which pushed multiple other Marvel movie release dates as well.

The movie is now set to release on 11th November 2022. This comes over four years after the first Black Panther movie was released. While this may mark the end of Marvel’s phase 4, fans need not worry. The team at Marvel already has the next phase all mapped out for its fans. Currently, the Black Panther movie is available for viewers to stream on Disney+. Viewers can always re-watch that while they wait for its sequel. Black Panther Wakanda Forever would also release on Disney+ following its theatrical release. It is likely that the movie will be available to stream in the winters of 2022 or early spring of 2023.

Storyline

Similar to other Marvel movies, the team remains quite secretive regarding the plot details of Black Panther Wakanda Forever. The synopsis for the movie available states,

“The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.”

While this synopsis does not reveal much, the trailer did give us a fair idea of where the sequel is headed. A large part of the trailer shows the people of Wakanda mourning the demise of their beloved king T’Challa. Further, we see a grieving Queen Ramonda sitting on the throne, implying that she would temporarily take hold of the most powerful nation in the world.

We also see multiple threats heading toward Wakanda. The majority of this is from Namor, the king of Atlantis. The sequel to Black Panther mainly focuses on the struggle of the soldiers of Wakanda to save their nation from the underwater kingdom. Furthermore, we also see the US armed forces holding Wakandan soldiers at gunpoint. Therefore, the people of Wakanda have more than just one threat facing them in this movie.

The biggest mystery still remains, however. Who will take on the mantle of Black Panther as we move into the second movie. The last moments of the trailer show a gold embellished Black Panther ready to fight. Although sticking to classic Marvel fashion, the creators keep the identity of the new Black Panther a mystery.

With Shuri having a more prominent role in the upcoming sequel, fans believe that T’Challa’s genius sister would continue on his legacy. This does make a lot of sense as Shuri is the designer of the Black Panther suit and knows it better than T’Challa himself. It is also possible that Nakia may be the new Black Panther. She is an exceptional warrior, and her love and closeness to T’Challa would also make her a worthy heir to it.

Trailer

The trailer for Black Panther Wakanda Forever was released on 24th July 2022. In less than a week, it has over 30 million views and YouTube over 10 million views on Instagram. A truly emotionally triggering and goosebumps-inducing trailer has its fans restless for the full movie release. The trailer truly succeeded in building the hype for the movie. Eager fans are hopeful that the sequel will do justice to the original Black Panther movie.

Check official Trailer: