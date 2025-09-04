Graham Greene: 10 Notable Films Of The Canadian Actor

Graham Greene, one of the finest actors in the industry and a trailblazing Canadian First Nations performer who opened doors for Indigenous actors in Hollywood, passed away in a hospital on September 1, 2025, in Stratford, Ontario after a long illness. With his passing, the industry has lost a truly talented actor.

The Oscar-nominated actor appeared in several films and television series. Let us take a look at the selection of notable films.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Graham Greene’s Hollywood career took off with Dances with Wolves, in which he played Kicking Bird, a Lakota medicine man. The film earned 12 Academy Award nominations and won 7, while Graham himself received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Thunderheart (1992)

In this modern action-mystery film, directed by Michael Apted, Graham played Walter Crow Horse, a tough reservation police officer, alongside Val Kilmer – a role very different from his part in Dances with Wolves. In Thunderheart, Graham is seen helping an FBI agent investigate a series of murders. The story shows the struggle between the federal authority and tribal sovereignty, while Graham and Kilmer’s characters slowly go from enemies to friends.

Maverick (1994)

Directed by Richard Donner, Maverick stars Graham alongside Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster. Graham plays Joseph, a Native American gambler in this Western comedy film, which achieved both critical and commercial success worldwide. The movie was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard with a Vengeance stars Bruce Willis as John McClane and Samuel L. Jackson as Zeus Carver in the lead roles. Graham plays the role of NYPD Detective Joe Lambert, a supporting role that fans continue to appreciate for adding to the film’s quality.

The Education of Little Tree (1997)

Richard Friedenberg’s The Education of Little Tree, based on Asa Earl Carter’s controversial 1976 novel of the same name, stars James Cromwell, Tantoo Cardinal, Joseph Ashton and Graham Greene. In the film, Graham plays the role of Willow John, a Cherokee elder who serves as a mentor and spiritual guide to the young orphan, Little Tree. For this role, he won the FAITA Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

The Green Mile (1999)

Graham plays the role of Arlen Bitterbuck, a Native American man on death row in prison, in Frank Darabont’s epic fantasy drama The Green Mile. The film, based on Stephen King’s 1996 novel, also stars Tom Hanks as a prison guard and Michael Clarke Duncan as a mysterious prisoner.

Skins (2002)

Chris Eyre’s feature film Skins, based on Adrian C. Louis’ novel of the same name, stars Eric Schweig and Graham Greene in the lead roles. Graham plays Mogie Yellow Lodge, a troubled Vietnam veteran, and his performance was praised for its power and emotional depth. Graham also won the Best Actor Award at the 2002 Tokyo International Film Festival.

Transamerica (2005)

Directed by Duncan Tucker, Transamerica is a road comedy-drama that made its debut at the Berlin International Film Festival before being released in theatres (Berlinale premiere on February 14, 2005; U.S. release December 2, 2005). Starring Felicity Huffman and Kevin Zegers, the film also features Graham as Calvin, a role that added depth to this indie drama. The movie received positive reviews and bagged multiple awards, including a Golden Globe, while also earning two Academy Award nominations.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Directed by Chris Weitz, The Twilight Saga: New Moon is a romantic fantasy film based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2006 novel. The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, and features Graham as Harry Clearwater, a Quileute tribal elder.

Wind River (2017)

In Taylor Sheridan’s modern western thriller Wind River, Graham plays Chief Ben Shoyo, the tribal police chief. The movie is set on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation and revolves around a murder case, also highlighting the larger issue of violence against Indigenous women.