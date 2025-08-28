12 K-drama Couples Who Dated Off-Screen — Where They Are Now

Korean dramas have been creating huge waves worldwide. What makes them binge-worthy are their compelling and romantic storylines, unique plot twists, and deep exploration of human emotions. In short, they are stress-busters for people and provide an escape from reality. Additionally, most women feel that the heroes are handsome and romantic. People find K-dramas to be real-life fairytales, and the lead actors’ chemistry adds an irresistible charm, making their on-screen appearances hot, happening and unforgettable, leaving audiences emotionally invested and wanting to watch their favorite couples over and over again; not just on-screen, but also off-screen.

Over the years, we have witnessed several on-screen couples, who have not only captured the hearts of fans with their chemistry and romance, but also topped the charts with high ratings. Interestingly, these couples didn’t just romance on-screen, but also dated in real life too. Let’s take a look at some of these K-drama couples who dated in real life.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

Crash Landing on You, which hit the screens in 2019, is still one of the most-watched K-dramas of all time, reason being, not just the story, but also the lead couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s on-screen chemistry. The couple shared a strong camaraderie and fans couldn’t stop shipping them in real life! They confirmed their relationship in 2021 and got married in March 2022. The couple welcomed a son in November 2022.

Ki Tae-young and Eugene

This couple starred in 2009 romantic comedy Creating Destiny. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by audience, which made the show one of the highly appreciated dramas of that time. Fans were also happy to see their on-screen favorites romancing in real-life. In 2011, the duo got married and are parents of two beautiful daughters Ro-hee (2015) and Ro-rin (2018).

Kim Bum and Moon Geun-young

Rumors of Kim Bum and Moon Geun-young dating each other started doing the rounds during the filming of 2013’s Goddess of Fire. They were even spotted holidaying in Europe that same year. However, their relationship didn’t last long, as they parted ways within seven months of dating in 2014, due to their busy schedules.

Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung

Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung were seen together in 2016’s Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. Their cute on-screen chemistry made fans cheer for them. In 2017, they confirmed their relationship. Unfortunately, their relationship was short-lived as they broke up that same year.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo starred in 2016’s Descendants of the Sun. Their undeniable chemistry made fans wish they were a couple in real life and it did come true. Although they denied dating rumours initially, they confirmed their relationship in 2017 and announced their wedding in July 2017 and married on Oct 31, 2017. However, their relationship could not stand the test of time as they decided to part ways and filed for divorce in 2019.

Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young

Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young started dating after meeting on the set of City Hunter. In late August 2011, their agencies confirmed they were dating, after the show’s finale aired. Unfortunately, they parted ways the following year.

Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun

Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun were seen together in 2010’s Pure Pumpkin Flower. They later starred in 2013’s romantic drama Hold My Hand. After dating for five years, they announced engagement in December 2014 and got married in July 2015. In 2019, the couple adopted their first daughter.

Lee Hye-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol

Lee Hye-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol starred in 2015’s family drama, Reply 1988. Their on-screen chemistry was so much impressive that fans started rooting for them. In 2017, the duo confirmed their relationship. After dating for six years, the duo announced their breakup in 2023.

Ahn Jae-hyun and Koo Hye-sun

Ahn Jae-hyun and Koo Hye-sun began dating after meeting on the 2015 drama Blood. They married in May 2016 and later appeared together in the reality show Newlyweds Diary (2017). In August 2019, Koo Hye-sun revealed on Instagram that Ahn Jae-hyun had asked for a divorce. The following month, she announced she would temporarily suspend her entertainment activities. Their divorce was finalized in July 2020.

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young co-starred in 2004–2005’s Save the Last Dance for Me. Separately, Lee Bo-young headlined the 2013 series I Can Hear Your Voice. The couple married in 2013 and have been together for over a decade, with two children.

Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin

Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin, who co-starred in the 2014 drama Gunman in Joseon, began dating in early 2016. They confirmed their relationship in April 2017 and broke up in August 2017.

Lee Joon and Jung So-min

This couple started dating after meeting on the set of My Father Is Strange in 2017. After nearly three years of dating, the couple broke up in June 2020.