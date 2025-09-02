10 of the Priciest Celebrity Engagement Rings (and Where Taylor Swift’s Fits)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who confirmed their romance in October 2023, announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025. It’s not just the engagement making headlines — Swift’s ring has taken the internet by storm. The ring has grabbed attention for its elegance and value. Exact specs haven’t been disclosed. Expert estimates range widely—from about $400,000–$1 million if the stone is ~8–10 carats, up to $3.5–$5 million if it’s closer to 18–20 carats and top quality. While that’s impressive, do you know that there are other celebrities who own even more expensive engagement rings than Taylor’s?

Grace Kelly

The engagement ring Prince Rainier III gave to Hollywood actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly is a masterpiece crafted by Cartier. The ring, featuring a 10.48-carat emerald-cut diamond with baguette sides in platinum, is often estimated today around $38.8 million; historical ‘$4.06 million in 1956’ figures are estimates rather than a documented purchase price.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis received the dazzling 40.42-carat marquise-cut Lesotho III from Aristotle Onassis in 1968, and the two married later that year. The ring was designed by Harry Winston from a rough diamond found in Lesotho. In 1996, it sold for $2,587,500 at auction; modern valuations vary, and some outlets cite figures up to $20 million—presented as estimates.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey was gifted with a stunning 35-carat emerald-cut diamond ring featuring a simple platinum band by businessman James Packer. Because of its massive size and excellent cut and clarity, the ring is estimated to be around $10 million.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor received a 33.19-carat, Asscher-cut engagement ring, also known as the Krupp Diamond, from Richard Burton. In 1968, Richard reportedly paid $305,000 for the precious ring. In 2011, at Christie’s, the ring was sold for over $8.8 million.

Anna Kournikova

Singer Enrique Iglesias gave his long-term love and former tennis champ Anna Kournikova two engagement rings – the first ring was an 11-carat, pear-cut pink diamond prized at $2.5 million, and the second ring featured a radiant-cut yellow diamond, framed by trillion-cut diamonds, valued at $5.4 million. Current estimates vary; some outlets place the combined value near $9 million—best treated as an estimate rather than a confirmed figure.

Beyoncé

After dating for a long period Jay-Z proposed to Beyoncé on his birthday on December 4, 2007; they married in April 2008. Beyoncé’s ring is an ~18-carat emerald-cut diamond by Lorraine Schwartz, commonly estimated around $5 million.

Jennifer Lopez

In 2019, Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez an engagement featuring a 15-20 carat emerald-cut stone situated between two baguette diamonds. The ring is variously estimated between roughly $1–$5 million.

Paris Hilton

In 2005, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis proposed to Paris Hilton, reportedly offering her 15 rings to choose from. She chose a stunning 24-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, commonly reported at $4.7–$5 million at the time; present-day valuations vary (some outlets describe the stone as yellow, but color reporting is inconsistent).

Kim Kardashian

Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian on October 21, 2013, at San Francisco’s AT&T Park, presenting a 15-carat cushion-cut diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz on a diamond micro-pavé platinum band; the stone was widely described as D-color, Type IIa and flawless. Contemporary estimates for that ring varied from roughly $3 million up to about $8 million, and there’s no public, authoritative appraisal establishing a single figure.

Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds worked with celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to design an engagement ring for Blake Lively. The ring featured a 12-carat, oval-cut solitaire stone on a diamond band, which was rumored to have cost around $2 million.