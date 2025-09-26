Shaun Alexander Reveals 14th Baby Is On The Way

It looks like former NFL stars – Philip Rivers and Antonio Cromartie have some competition from former NFL star Shaun Alexander. No, not on the field, but when it comes to kids!

Philip has 10 children with his wife, Tiffany, while Antonio Cromartie has 14 children. Recently, on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Shaun revealed that he and his wife, Valerie are expecting baby number 14.

The proud dad said with a bright smile, “We’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly.”

While Shaun didn’t reveal the baby’s sex, People reports the baby is due in February 2026. He added that host Kay Adams is the first person he has shared this news with on television.

Kay Adams compared Shaun to another former NFL star, Philip Rivers, who is known for his large family. Kay said, “Philip Rivers, get to work, that’s what I want to say.” To this Shaun joked, “They slacking.”

The former Seattle Seahawks tailback got married in 2002 and Shaun and Valerie have 13 children (10 daughters, 3 sons): Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah (deceased), Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, Judea; they are now expecting their 14th.

The soon-to-be father is active on social media and often shares glimpses of his family life. Recently, he had posted pictures from his outing to the 2025 NFL Draft with his sons, mentioning that it was a birthday celebration for his son Jedidiah.

Shaun played in the NFL from 2000-2008, winning the 2005 NFL MVP. With a smile, he shared his hopes of being inducted, saying, “I want my kids to see the Hall of Fame. Am I asking too much?”