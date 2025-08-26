Wedding Bells Soon! Celebrities Who Got Engaged in 2025

It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that “love is in the air” in 2025, as several celebrities have decided to take their relationship to the next level by proposing to their partners and sharing the happy news with their fans. From intimate celebrations with family and friends to dreamy beach proposals and surprise arrangements, these stars made their loved ones feel truly special with heartfelt gestures and unforgettable moments. Take a look at celebrities who got engaged in 2025; Can we hear wedding bells ringing soon?

Zendaya and Tom Holland

The rumours of Zendaya and Tom Holland getting engaged started doing the rounds when the former stepped out to the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, sporting a diamond ring. A family source even confirmed to People that the Spider-Man costars are engaged. Apparently, Tom proposed to Zendaya at one of her family homes and stepped out at the 2025 Golden Globes. It seems that the couple plans to take their time and won’t rush a wedding. Also, both of them are busy with their projects.

Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt

On January 1, Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt took to social media to announce their engagement. The Circle season 7 star shared a joint post on their Instagram and captioned it as “Here’s to forever with you.” In a picture, Darian was seen getting down on one knee in front of a heart-shaped arch made of red roses with ‘Will You Marry Me’ written behind it.

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom

Steve Burton and girlfriend Michelle Lundstrom got engaged on January 3. On January 5, the General Hospital star took to Instagram and shared a video, which had a slideshow of their sweet moments from their engagement.

Mike Zimmer and Katarina Miketin

Model Katarina Miketin announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer on January 3, 2025, via Instagram in a video, which included photos of Katarina showing off her engagement ring.

Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks

On January 5, Montana Jordan took to his Instagram account to announce his engagement with Jenna Weeks. In a picture, the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star can be seen getting down on one knee to propose his love Jenna in front of a “marry me” sign with rose petals scattered.

Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner

On January 12, The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star took to his Instagram account to confirm his engagement with Amanda by sharing an “aww’dorable video. During their snowy vacation, along with their family and friends, Ryan got down on one knee to propose his love Amanda.

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson

New England Patriots quarterback popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Ann on January 15. The NFL star shared a few pictures with the beach and sunset in the background as he proposed to Ann, on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!❤️.”

Lo Bosworth and Domenic Natale

On January 21, an American former reality TV personality took to her Instagram account to announce her engagement with Domenic Natale. She shared an adorable picture with Domenic, showing off her ring and captioned it as, “For you, my darling, it could only be a “yes.” Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me. All my love, L.”

Sabrina Soto

On January 27, Sabrina Soto took to her Instagram account to announce her engagement. The Home and Intentional Living Expert shared a picture of her fiancé and captioned it as, “💍 The most unexpected surprise of my life. Forever starts now. ❤️.”

Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor

According to People, Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor got engaged on January 26 in Santa Barbara during a simple, intimate dinner. A source close to the couple was quoted by the leading daily as saying, “It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee.”

Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon

The Philadelphia Eagles running back confirmed that he is engaged to Anna Congdon to People on February 2. The couple, who share two children, had been dating for eight years. Saquon was all praise for Anna and was quote by the leading daily as saying, “I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have [so far] in my career without the help of her. She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there’s a lot that goes on.”

Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Daniel Humm

On February 6, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Daniel Humm announced their engagement after the Chef commissioned a portrait of the Succession alum wearing a ring on her finger. Daniel shared a few pictures with an adorable caption on his Instagram account.

Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley

Baylen Dupree announced her engagement to Colin Dooley on February 11. The Baylen Out Loud star, showing off her oval-shaped ring, gushed in a social media video, “We’re engaged.”

Lainey Wilson and Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges

After four years of dating, Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges announced their engagement on February 12. According to Page Six, the ex-NFL player proposed to the country star at the late legendary country singer George Jones’ $5.95 million manor in Franklin, Tenn.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma

The Milwaukee Bucks forward proposed to the model on February 13 while they were flying off to Turks and Caicos for an All-Star Break getaway. The private plane in which they were travelling was decorated with rose petals and balloons. The couple shared a joint post, in which they shared adorable pictures from their unforgettable engagement, giving fans a glimpse of the romantic setup.

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser confirmed their engagement in their joint Instagram post, one day after showing off their matching rings at the Cobra Kai series premiere in Los Angeles. It was surprising as fans were unaware of the two dating before the proposal.

On February 13, Este Haim took to her Instagram account, where she wore a blue T-shirt that read “I’m taken” and showed off her diamond ring, as she announced her engagement to Jonathan Levin. Although she didn’t confirm her fiancé’s identity, she took her Instagram Story on February 14 to share a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Jonathan Levin.

Frankie Catania Jr. and Nicole Perricho

Frankie Catania Jr. got down on one knee at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City to propose to his girlfriend, Nicole Perricho, on February 22. The priest blessed the couple. Dolores Catania’s son shared a few pictures from their special moment on his Instagram account and thanked everyone for their wishes. Frankie also arranged a surprise engagement party for Perricho, celebrating the occasion with their family and friends at Rocco Steakhouse.

Cade York & Zoë Dale

During a visit to Flippen Park in Texas, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York proposed to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader star Zoë Dale. The couple got engaged on March 1. Zoe shared adorable pictures from their special moment on Instagram.

Leila Roker and Sylvain Gricourt

On March 2, Leila Roker took to Instagram to announce her engagement with Sylvain Gricourt. Al Roker and Deborah Roberts’ eldest daughter shared a few pictures of their romantic Italian engagement with an adorable caption.