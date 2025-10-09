Celebrities Who Refuse To Participate In ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Tish Cyrus, Caitlyn Jenner And Others

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS), the popular ABC reality competition series that premiered in 2005, makes headlines every time it airs. Since its debut, the show has featured several of the biggest names in entertainment and beyond – around 400 celebrities paired with more than 50 professional ballroom dancers. This format has even won the show 21 Emmys and grabbed the attention of millions of viewers, who eagerly wait for the next season.

Even though DWTS has been popular and several big celebrities have participated, still some celebrities wouldn’t consider taking up the show. Here is the list of a few celebrities who refuse to participate.

Tish Cyrus

In a September 2025 episode of “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast, Brandi Cyrus revealed that mom Tish Cyrus is “terrified” to put on her dancing shoes because the ABC show airs “live”. Brandi said, “I think she’d be so good on Dancing [With the Stars]. And she’s like, ‘It’s live. I can’t.’ But I feel like you could,” to which Tish said, “I could never. Not live.”

Although Tish isn’t interested in participating, her former husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, competed on the show back in 2007 (Season 4). Billy and his professional dance partner, Karina Smirnoff, finished in fifth place.

Caitlyn Jenner

Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro shared updates on which celebrities will be hitting the dance floor and whether Jenner or former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe would be on the show. Alfonso told E! News that Jenner is “not going to do” the show. For the uninitiated, Bristowe won the mirrorball trophy with her partner Artem Chigvintsev on Season 29 in 2020.

Tiffani Thiessen

Tiffani Thiessen revealed to The Huffington Post in 2011 that she has declined Dancing With The Stars’ offer multiple times over the years. She was quoted as saying, “I’ve been asked a few times, but my response to that is that I am an actor, not a dancer.”

Bobby Flay

In 2013, Bobby Flay told Zagat that he declined the show, saying he didn’t want to “be known as that guy on Dancing With the Stars.” He even joked that his wife would divorce him if he did the show, referring to his ex-wife Stephanie March, whom he split from in 2015.

Jamie Lee Curtis

In 2011, Jamie Lee Curtis said that she would “never in a million years” participate in Dancing With the Stars but added that she had one condition if she were to compete. The Freaky Friday star was quoted by E! News as saying, “I’ll tell you how I would do Dancing With the Stars. If they gave me a million dollars to give to charity…I would only do it if there was a big charity component.”

Gayle King

In 2010, Gayle King told the Essence that she got Dancing With the Stars offer thrice but rejected them all, saying she doesn’t want to embarrass herself or her children ever, as she can’t dance. She was quoted as saying, “I think it’s good to keep my public humiliation to a minimum. I would never want to embarrass my children ever…or myself! I can’t dance.”

Paula Deen

In 2010, when Extra asked Paula Deen whether she would consider Dancing With the Stars, she said no, adding, “No! Fat girls don’t look good sweating.”

The 34th season of the reality show premiered on September 16, 2025, with Alfonso Ribeiro as host and Julianne Hough as co-host. The show has been hitting the headlines for its star-studded cast, exciting performances, and unexpected twists.