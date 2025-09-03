Dances with Wolves Actor Graham Greene Passes Away At 73

By Nagarathna
Dances with Wolves Actor Graham Greene Passes Away At 73
Image Credit Yahoo News Canada

Graham Greene, known for his films including Dances With Wolves, died at 73 on Monday, September 1, 2025, in Ontario after a long illness.

The award-winning legendary Canadian actor is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, and their daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene.

His manager, Gerry Jordan, confirmed the news, telling CBC News: “It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene.” He said Greene died of natural causes.

In a statement released to several outlets, including Deadline and the Los Angeles Times, his U.S. agent Michael Greene (no relation) said, “He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed… You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven.

Graham Greene, known for his films including Dances With Wolves, died at 73 on Monday,
Image Credit Yahoo News UK

Born in 1952 in Ohsweken, on the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Canada, Greene got into acting by chance while working as a recording engineer, after his friend asked him to read a script. In the 1970s, he began performing in plays in Canada and England. In 1979, he appeared on-screen for the first time in an episode of the Canadian drama, The Great Detective. In 1983, he debuted in film with the biopic Running Brave.

However, he got his big Hollywood break when Kevin Costner cast him in Dances with Wolves (1990), where he played the Lakota medicine man Kicking Bird (Lakota: Ziŋtká Nagwáka). The film was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won 7 awards, and his performance earned him an Oscar nomination. This role kickstarted his Hollywood career. Later, Greene appeared in movies like Thunderheart (1992), Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Casino Jack (2010).

Greene also appeared in several television shows, including Northern Exposure, Murder, She Wrote, Wolf Lake, Echo, and Tulsa King to name a few.

Apart from his Oscar nomination, Greene won a Grammy in 2000 for Listen to the Storyteller. He was a two-time Gemini Award winner and won a 2025 Canadian Screen Award for Seeds. He also received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2021 and was nominated for a 2003 Independent Spirit Award for Skins.

Share

Nagarathna
Nagarathna
Nagarathna, who holds a master's degree in Biotechnology, is a dedicated and passionate freelancer and content writer. Before entering the freelance world, she was working with online media and publishing companies for several years as full-time content writer and proofreader. As an entertainment freak, she loves staying on top of trends. In her free time, she enjoys reading novels, listening to music, or blogging and vlogging, where she gets to share her insights about various topics, including gardening, relationships and other lifestyle subjects.
Related
News

At Venice, Frankenstein Draws 13-Minute Ovation; Jacob Elordi Gets Emotional

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival, which runs August...
Read more
News

George Clooney’s Upcoming Film Jay Kelly Gets Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival

George Clooney’s performance in his upcoming film, Jay Kelly,...
Read more
News

It’s Official! Twilight Saga To Return To Theaters This October

It’s time to relive the magic! The epic love...
Read more
News

George Clooney Forced To Skip Jay Kelly Premiere at Telluride Film Festival Due To Health Issue

George Clooney has been hitting the headlines for his...
Read more
News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announced Engagement Via Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took the internet by...
Read more

Copyright © 2025 openskynews.com