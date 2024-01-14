Golden Globes 2024 Controversy Explained: The Issue Behind the Scenes

Moments from The Golden Globes Awards went viral for all the wrong reasons, including misogynistic jokes and snubs directed at some movies and stars like Barbie and Taylor Swift. Due to these reasons, The Golden Globes proved to be an exciting night for the film industry and cinema enthusiasts. This article has compiled everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2024 controversy.

The Golden Globes 2024 Controversy: Jo Koy’s Controversial “Plastic Doll” Remark

Comedian-actor Jo Koy’s hosting stint at the Golden Globes 2024 was an utter disaster. He gained attention for all the wrong reasons!

Knowing the phenomenal cast of ‘Barbenheimer‘ was under the same roof, the host did not miss the chance to joke about it. He drew a bizarre analogy between Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Gerwig’s Barbie. Koy received significant backlash for his specific comment on the two movies. He described Oppenheimer as based on the 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project. And on the other hand, according to him, Barbie was just about a ‘plastic doll.’

The audience reacted to this joke with a grave reaction. Also, there was a fierce reaction from the online community.

Koy, who agreed to this gig just ten days before the event, joked about Taylor Swift’s recent involvement in the NFL games. He mentioned that the most significant difference between the NFL and the Golden Globes is that there are fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

Swift did not react positively to this punchline. As the camera panned to her, she looked nonplussed while sipping her drink.

While talking to ET, Koy explained his joke as being ‘cute.’ According to his statement, he never meant to cause any discomfort to the singer. To amuse the audience, the comedian mentioned how no one wanted this gig anymore. He pointed out that the main reason is that jokes are not welcomed in this era.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s Private Gossip Session

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s gossip session is under the radar as almost every interaction was filmed. One such iconic interaction caused millions to speculate about what the two were discussing. There were several attempts at trying to decode their conversation.

In this viral moment, Gomez appeared to share something shocking with Swift and Sperry. Even though no one knew what exactly they were talking about, there were countless memes for the funny situation.

As more people started exploring this, Gomez had to jump in herself to clear the air. Gomez mentioned that she was telling Taylor about two of her friends who hooked up. She further added that this private conversation was no one’s business.

According to the social media gossip, the internet was manipulated into thinking that the shocking conversation was related to Timothee Chalamet. However, the rumors were later debunked.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Loses in an Important Category

Despite winning the newly created “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” award, “Barbie” failed to secure other significant trophies. This left some viewers disappointed, especially considering the film’s critical acclaim. The award itself faced criticism for seeming like a consolation prize compared to the more prestigious categories.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things, which were Barbie’s competition, managed to bag more critical awards. So, why was Barbie excluded?

Remember that this made-up category has always received backlash for offering no such importance to the event. This major disappointing event has also prompted many to think about Barbie’s fate in future shows of the 2024 award season.

Bradley Cooper Loses Out

Bradley Cooper’s spectacular portrayal of the famed conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro lost the best performance by a male actor in a motion picture-drama to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer.

While people didn’t seem shocked over Cillian winning the category, many were still surprised over Cooper’s losing streak.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Caught Sharing a Kiss

Amidst all the chaotic events, this cute moment between the couple shifted the mood. Throughout the evening, the two were inseparable. Chalamet, 28, and Jenner, 26, were spotted sitting together during a commercial break. One of the cameras captured their endearing kiss.

Aside from the controversies, the Golden Globes proved to be a heartwarming event for many. Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous actor in the Golden Globes history to win the Best Actress award for a Motion Picture (Drama). Irish actors had a great time, mainly when Cillian Murphy talked about the slew of Irish actors and his excellent partnership with Nolan.

Well, that was all you needed to know about the Golden Globes 2024 controversy. For more information, remember to bookmark this page!

