Trailer Drops for Amy Winehouse Controversial Biopic Back to Black

The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black teaser has just been dropped, stirring up some major controversy amongst fans. The movie, made by Sam Taylor Johnson, aims to capture the essence of her too short yet impactful career and the struggles she faced.

As we dive into the buzz surrounding this upcoming film, let’s unpack all the information on what to expect, including details on the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black trailer.

Trailer for Amy Winehouse Controversial Biopic Back to Black

On January 11, Studio Canal released a trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. This snippet gives us glimpses into Winehouse’s journey from her humble beginnings to soaring stardom and the challenges that came with fame.

Notably, some scenes in the advancing movie, such as Amy Winehouse’s bad likenesses, depiction of an overdose of drugs, and funeral scenes, have outraged fans. That is not it; the filming of her suffering due to the drug overdose took place at her old flat with the backing of her father, Mitch Winehouse.

Related: Major Update for Battlestar Galactica Reboot: Peacock Announces Hiring of New Showrunner

At the time, Amy’s pals were furious to know that her father had given his consent to use her residence in Camden to be used to recreate one of his daughter’s darkest moments.

Moreover, Abela, who portrays Amy Winehouse, takes the stage, belting out Winehouse’s iconic Back to Black and immersing us in the musician’s world with performances of now-famous legendary albums. The teaser trailer also hints at Winehouse’s relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil.

As the preview clip starts, Abela says, “I don’t write songs to be famous. I write songs because I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t. I want people to hear my voice and just forget their troubles.”

Amy Winehouse’s biopic “Back to Black” is set to debut in the UK and Poland on April 12, 2024, followed by releases in Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia on April 18. France and New Zealand audiences will receive the film on April 24 and 25. For viewers in the United States, Focus Features has scheduled the release for May 10, 2024.

Related: Queer Eye Season 8 is Scheduled to Premiere on Netflix on January

Unraveling the Cast Members

In the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, Marisa Abela takes on the role of Winehouse, with Jack O’Connell portraying the soul singer’s spouse, Blake Fielder-Civil. Eddie Marsan plays the character of Mitch Winehouse, her father, and Lesley Manville is set to appear in the film as Cynthia Winehouse. The cast also features stars such as:

Ansu Kabia as Raye Cosbert

Harley Bird as Juliette

Bronson Webb as Joey

Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse

Sam Buchanan as Nick Shymansky

Matilda Thorpe as Aunt Melody

Pierre Bergman as Pub Punter

Michael S. Siegel as Uncle Harold

Tim Treloar as CID Officer

Anna Darvas as Shelley

Christos Lawton as PC Jones

Plot Details

Penned by Matt Greenhalgh, the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” plot unfolds the singer’s journey to stardom. The film captures every aspect of Amy Winehouse’s life, from her fame with her debut album “Frank” in 2003 to the impactful and bestselling album “Back to Black” in 2006. The narrative explores the late artist’s modest beginnings, navigating through the vibrant chaos of ’90s Camden High Street to international acclaim and back again.

The forthcoming movie’s official synopsis reads: “Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity, and honesty that infused everything she did.” The movie “crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

Tragically, Amy Winehouse succumbed to accidental alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27, struggling with eating disorders and depression throughout her lifetime.

Sam Taylor Johnson, deeply connected to the subject matter, expressed her heartfelt commitment to portraying the late singer’s story with fidelity and respect. Drawing from personal experiences, she said, “I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s’ Jazz Club in Soho, and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t’ just ‘talent’… she was genius. As a filmmaker, you can’t really ask for more. I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s’ beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music.”

She also added that she will take on the role of responsibly bringing the Grammy-winning singer’s biopic to life, along with her writing collaborator Greenhalgh.

Here, our coverage of the controversy surrounding Amy Winehouse’s biopic ends. Stay connected to get more exciting news.

Related: Lisa Frankenstein: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot and More