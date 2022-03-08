God of War TV series reportedly in talks with Amazon

God of War, which is a popular video game, was first launched back in 2005. It is based on ancient mythology and follows the story of Kratos, a Spartan warrior and God of War.​​ Recently, it has been reported that Amazon is engaged in advance talks to acquire the rights to the TV adaptation. Currently, a negotiation is taking place between Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions for the TV adaption of God of War.

What Will God of War Be About?

The video game revolved around Kratos, a Sparton warrior and God of War. In the video game, God of War was tricked by his former master to kill his own family. In the TV adaptation of the video game, the makers will focus on the journey of Kratos in the Greek World with a feeling of vengeance that arouses after being tricked to kill his family by the Olympian Gods. The official description of the the video game reads that Kratos is a man who is currently living outside the shadow of gods and there is a need for Kratos to adapt to the unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats along a second chance at being a father. Kratos along with Atreus, his son will be seen venturing in the wilds of Norse in order to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

According to reports of Deadline, Mark Fergus and Jawk Ostby will be seen as a part of God of War. Both Fergus and Ostby share an Oscar nomination for co-writing Children of Men. Interestingly, they also co-wrote the script for Iron Man which was a huge box office collection too. It is expected that the highlight will be the fight with Thor who is popularly known as the God of Thunder. It is expected that God of War Ragnarok will be released this year but there has been no official confirmation by Sony yet. Currently, there is no additional information about the television adaptation of the game.

If the deal of God of War is closed by Amazon, it will be considered one of the biggest deals for a television series based on a popular video game. The God of War franchise belongs to Sony’s Santa Monica Studio and it supports seven games across four PlayStation consoles. The game made its debut on PlayStation 2 back in 2005. After the initial success, various additional titles were on PlayStation consoles along with PS 3 and the handheld PSP. The video game was brought back to life with another title in 2018 on the PlayStation 4. The game became so popular that it earned the award of Game of the Year in the 2018 Game Awards. Currently, the video game is working on its eighth installment that is titled God of War Ragnarok. According to reports, the game will be available in both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will be released in 2022 itself.

The original video game was written by Marianne Krawczyk. Cory Barlog, Todd Papy, Mark Simson and David Jaffee designed the game. Further, Ready at Dawn, Santa Monica Studio, Daybreak Game Company, Jetpack Interactive and Javaground were the developers of the game. The video game belonged to the action-adventure genre and it was nominated for VGX Award for Strongest Heroes of All Time. It will be interesting to see whether Amazon manages to close the deal of God of War or not and if successfully, completes the deal whether the TV adaptation of God of War is able to meet the popularity of the video game or not.