Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Coming to Quest 2 and PSVR 2 this Fall

Get ready to bust some ghosts this fall as Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord debuts on the Oculus Quest 2 and PlayStation VR 2 platforms. The world of virtual reality is about to get a lot spookier, and fans of the iconic Ghostbusters franchise couldn’t be more excited. In this article, we’ll dive into what makes Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord a must-play experience for VR enthusiasts and Ghostbusters fans alike.

In a recent presentation at the PlayStation State of Play event, game developer nDreams brought exciting news to the eager gaming community. They officially revealed that Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, the highly anticipated virtual reality (VR) ghostbusting experience, is finally scheduled for release on the 26th of October.

Specs of Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

In an official statement by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), the company provided an in-depth overview of the unique attributes tailored specifically for the PSVR 2 platform. These enhancements encompass an array of cutting-edge features, such as the incorporation of eye-tracking technology to bolster precision and improve menu navigation assistance.

Notably, the PSVR 2 doesn’t stop at visual innovations; it also offers a tactile dimension to the gaming experience. For instance, the headset incorporates haptic feedback that activates when spectral entities pass through the player, heightening immersion. The Sense Controllers, on the other hand, bring a heightened sense of realism by providing haptic feedback that corresponds with interactions like object manipulation. Additionally, including adaptive triggers adds a layer of physical resistance when utilizing the Proton Wand, enhancing the overall gaming sensation. These innovations collectively promise to usher in a new era of immersive gameplay on the PSVR 2 platform.

Price of Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

A sneak peek into the ‘Full Containment Edition’ has also been unveiled, presenting an enticing option for gamers at a retail price of $49.99, in contrast to the standard game at $34.99. According to SPVR’s official statement, this special edition encompasses not only the complete base game but also an assortment of post-launch content. This extended package boasts an array of extras, including four distinctive equipment skins, an impressive selection of over 10 additional player avatars, a captivating Slimer Hunt feature with collectible elements, and various other bonuses designed to enrich the gaming experience.

Furthermore, SPVR has tantalizingly hinted at introducing new game modes through forthcoming updates, keeping players engaged and excited about the evolving and expanding world of Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

Gameplay Trailer of Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

The trailer commences by showcasing scenes where players gear up and don their Quest 2 headsets. It then seamlessly transitions between these real-world players and captivating in-game cooperative sequences. The gameplay footage captures players confronting a diverse array of spectral entities and iconic monsters drawn from the Ghostbusters universe.

Additionally, the trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the eerie and enigmatic antagonist, the Ghost Lord, who takes center stage as the game’s titular villain.

The announcement of games’ release date coincides with the debut of a fresh trailer for Rise of the Ghost Lord. It premiered today during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. While previous trailers primarily showcased gameplay, this footage took a more story-centric approach. Zim, A representative from the development team, elaborated, stating,

“We’ve heard a lot of questions about the Ghost Lord. Who is he? Why is he in San Francisco? That’s exactly why we wanted the latest trailer to focus on his origins from humble student to mad scientist.”

The fresh headquarters is situated within a repurposed cable car depot, ingeniously outfitted with a cable car that now serves as a ghost containment unit. Within this base, players can enhance and personalize their equipment before embarking on thrilling adventures to renowned locales such as Chinatown, Alcatraz, and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

This exciting revelation sets the stage for an immersive and diverse gaming experience that eagerly awaits players in Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

Conclusion

The game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord makes its way to the Oculus Quest 2 and PlayStation VR 2 this fall on 26th October. So prepare to don your proton pack to trap ghosts and venture into the Ghostbusters’ realm through an immersive virtual reality experience. Take charge of the Ghostbusters HQ in an exciting new urban setting, San Francisco, as you delve into a captivating mystery that adds a fresh and intriguing chapter to the ever-expanding Ghostbusters universe.

