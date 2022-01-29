Genshin Impact Leaks Hint Yae Miko Should Be Paired With Dendro Characters

Genshin Impact Leaks: Genshin Impact’s defining features are exploration and character design, both visually and lore-wise. Among other things, these features have helped make Genshin Impact one of 2021’s most popular games so far.

Playable characters for Genshin Impact were heavily rumoring to include Yae Miko. Many travelers have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of her banner release since her introduction in Inazuma. Unfortunately, many fans were disappointed with the Genshin Impact 2.4 banners, which brought Yun Jin and Shenhe but left Electro, but miHoYo has confirmed that she will join the game.

Beta Phase Genshin Impact Leaks

The beta phase of each Genshin Impact version commences at the beginning of the previous update. A recent leak on Reddit’s popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit has revealed an exchange between a player and a beta tester regarding the 2.5 beta.

In spite of initial impressions that Yae Miko can be weaker than expectations, the beta tester confirms that recent buffs have made her one of the strongest characters in the game. Furthermore, according to him, Yae Miko has the greatest synergy with a supporting character that uses the Dendro element.

Dendro Element When are they including it?

Fans were wondering when the Dendro element would be available in the game since it would add even more combat diversity to the game. In the game, Dendro is the only element that any character has not yet used. The addition of a new element could take some time due to the complex mechanics of elemental reactions. Interestingly, this element has also been linked to a nearby Genshin Impact region called Sumeru.

Most players have assumed Yae Miko will be one of the strongest DPS characters in Genshin Impact since her secondary stat is Crit rate, which is unusual for a Catalyst user. When she moves rapidly, she leaves behind “Lethal Sakura”, which periodically deals damage to nearby enemies. Like Shenhe, she will be better suitable for a sub-DPS role rather than the lead damage dealer.

A mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5 version of Genshin Impact is available now. However, the switch version is still not available and its release is still pending.