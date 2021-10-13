Watters’ World’ investigates Nancy Pelosi’s financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, D-Calif, has worked in Congress for about 34 years and currently operates in a top-tier position as one of the strongest figures in the United States government. Amidst a recent chain of complex decisions, she has had to face as a leader for her caucus, Jesse Watters who is a Fox News host introduced a “Watters World” inquiry for her financial dealings during her period in politics.

What led to investigate her financial dealings?

The speaker was not able to pass the bilateral infrastructure bill since progressives in her party showed their disapproval for the same. Watters in disgrace of policies made by her said that they are making it “harder and harder for average Americans to accumulate wealth,” chaining them with the taxes and “destroying the dollar with reckless spending.”

What is the current salary of the House Speaker?

The current salary of the House Speaker stands in the low six digits but still, Pelosi is one of the wealthiest members of her party.

But what is the reason behind her wealth, probably maybe her husband, Paul?

What does Watters have to say about her wealth and success?

Watters stated that “After they got married, Paul opened up a real estate and venture capital firm. And through his connections, he pushed Nancy into the political world, helping her get elected to Congress in 1987,” further adding that he said that “The couple has timed the market perfectly over the years,” he continued, “while Nancy’s been a Washington insider. Real estate, stocks, the Pelosis always know what the right investment is.”

As per reports, Pelosi has the ownership of multiple parts of real estate along with a mansion in Napa Valley which nearly has a value of up to $25 million, a red-brick mansion in Pacific Heights of California, and a DC waterfront condo worth more than $2 million.

Watters continued to state that her husband has the possession of multiple commercial estates in San Francisco “combined, worth up to $50 million,”

“In 2018, the Pelosis’ wealth skyrocketed,” Watters added. “That year, her financial disclosure report revealed a net worth of over $114 million. In 2019, Pelosi’s assets totaled up to a whopping $271 million and in 2020, those numbers went up even more to as high as $315 million.”

“In 2007, Visa worried the new Democrat Congress would target their swipe fees, costing them billions. So, they hired a team of lobbyists who descended on Pelosi,” he said. “Visa’s CEO personally met with her. She got donations from them. One of his advisers left and became a visa lobbyist himself.”

“Suddenly, Paul Pelosi got a phone call from his broker. He was in luck,” he continued. “Paul was offered a pre-screened invite to get in early on Visa’s $18 billion IPO. Did Nancy and her husband hesitate? No, they bought between $1 million and $5 million worth of Visa stock. But it gets better. While Pelosi was speaker, bills that would have hurt Visa’s stock price were blocked in the House. Visa shares going up over 200 percent during the time, making the Pelosis a fortune on paper.”

“In January, the Pelosis got a million dollars worth of Tesla stock right before Joe Biden announced electric car incentives in June. The Pelosi family cashed in big-time just before Congress was set to pounce on Big Tech. Mr. Pelosi exercised options on Google’s parent company, Alphabet, making an easy $5.3 million.”

Watters continued to provide another scenario where the Pelosis cashed in. “In March, Paul Pelosi exercised $2 million worth of Microsoft options, just two weeks before the tech giant got a $22 billion contract to equip the US Army with high tech headsets,” as stated by Watters.

Further while concluding he said “The Pelosis have never been indicted for insider trading, but her marriage investments and access, combined with extremely fortunate timing, have created a lot of suspicions. All we’re doing is following the money, and they’re sure is a lot of it.”