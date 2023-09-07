Pre-Order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Everything You Need to Know

We’ve got some exciting news for those eagerly anticipating the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. Preorders are out now; you can order on many popular online gaming stores! We’ve shared all the details regarding how to preorder the game and everything we know about the release date below!

Pre-orders are Live!

The game’s pre-orders are available on Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. The PlayStation store has also provided links, although pre-orders on this platform have not yet gone live.

The game costs $70 on all these platforms.

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released in early 2024 in the Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer.

Unfortunately, the producers have not yet released the exact date and time.

This follow-up to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will also be released exclusively on PlayStation, just like its predecessor.

Moreover, Square Enix hasn’t officially confirmed the possibility of a PC release for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, considering that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is now accessible on Steam, there’s a good chance that Rebirth might follow suit in the future.

Related: We Pump the Level in Final Fantasy 14 and Develop the Character

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth— What is it about?

As mentioned earlier, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second installment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. It picks up the story where Final Fantasy 7: Remake left off, with our beloved party exploring beyond the confines of Midgar to continue their adventure. While many plot details are being kept secret, we’ve dissected the trailer unveiled this year during Summer Games Fest to identify some exciting storylines!

Naoki Hamaguchi, the game director, also added in a tweet that it will feature a “wide and multifaceted world with high degree of freedom” where players will experience a “myriad of different stories along the way.”

Moreover, Battle Director Teruki Endo revealed that new characters will also “join you in battle, and you can cooperate with other party members in even closer ways than before” in a tweet.

Related: Another Year, Another Poker Craze: What’s Behind The Game’s Surge in Popularity?

The Main Storyline

Before getting into the specifics of the teaser’s revelations, here’s the main storyline.

The standalone game takes our favorite party, including Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith, outside Midgar, into a vaster world. They go on a globe-spanning journey to find Sephiroth— a vengeful swordsman presumed dead.

Along the way, you’ll delve into a captivating story filled with mysterious secrets to uncover. Moreover, you’ll discover the personal journeys of various party members, learning about their detailed backgrounds and the events that made them into who they are today.

Trailer Revelations

After dissecting the trailer in detail, here’s what we found.

1) Lots of Death

The trailer opens with a striking scene of Midgar in ruins, with the narration describing a “massive tornado” that devastated Sectors 0, 1, and 2. In the cutscene, we glimpse Barret, Red XIII, Tifa, and Aerith on stretchers, seemingly lifeless. But we know that the group survived at the end of the FF7 Remake, so what changed?

Only Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII have been caught in the trailer. So, where’s Cloud? This scene might belong to that new timeline we saw at the end of Remake, where Zack survived the battle with Shinra.

Now that Zack’s alive, it’s possible that Cloud doesn’t join Barret’s team. And, without Cloud’s help, the team may have failed to defeat Sephiroth in the end.

Overall, it is highly likely that Zack’s survival will play a pivotal role in the new FF7 Rebirth, and this is the first hint we have at that.

2) The World Beyond Midgar

Cloud and his party will embark on a journey in a diverse world in the upcoming game. The trailer features iconic locations like Cosmo Canyon’s Bugenhagen’s planetarium, the Mythril Mine, the inn at Kalm, the Nibelheim Reactor, and the Cargo Ship.

We also see scenes depicting the mako pipeline that leads to Mount Corel, along with a sneak peak of the Northern Crater and its luminous rocks.

Additionally, we’ll be visiting Junon, and you can spot the Highwind airship anchored above the town’s iconic cannon in the trailer!

3) Chocobo Riding

Talking about chocobo riding, this time around, we’ll have the opportunity to use them as mounts. As we venture beyond Midgar into much larger environments, the increased speed of chocobos will be pretty helpful. The HUD command at the bottom of one clip hints that we can summon them whenever we want while exploring open regions.

Moreover, the contextual chocobo HUD suggests that these big companions can ‘scent’ and ‘scour,’ hinting at their potential use for scouting.

4) Is Tifa Dead?

In the Rebirth trailer, we witness the iconic scene of a young Tifa confronting Sephiroth in the Nibelheim reactor, driven by her desire for revenge for her father’s murder and the town’s destruction. As in the original, Sephiroth strikes Tifa down. However, in this Rebirth trailer, Sephiroth’s voice-over adds a new layer of mystery: “You know that I killed her, so who is she?”

This ties back to the first Rebirth trailer, which featured a tense conversation between Cloud and Tifa. Cloud mentioned, “I saw you lying there, I figured it was too late,” referring to when he discovered Tifa’s seemingly lifeless body in the reactor as he headed to confront Sephiroth. Tifa responded with suspicion, asking if he implied that she had died or was an imposter.

So, the question arises: Is Tifa actually dead? It’s a possibility. Given that the remake trilogy aims to change the original story, such a twist would be unexpected, especially when everyone expects Cloud to be the imposter.

However, it seems more likely that Sephiroth uses this manipulation tactic to sow doubt in Cloud’s mind and make him distrust his friends. Ultimately, Sephiroth’s goal is to coerce Cloud into handing over the Black Materia, and this strategy could be part of weakening him before that big moment.

5) Cloud’s History and Fate

Tifa asks Aerith about Cloud’s whereabouts in the past five years in the new trailer and mentions, “What’s Cloud been doing these past five years? Where has he been? […] This is going to sound crazy, but as far as I know, Cloud was never in Nibelheim five years ago.”

This hints that the upcoming game, Rebirth, will dive deeper into Cloud’s confusing memories and give us more of Tifa’s perspective.

In Remake’s final hours, we got our first clue that Cloud might not be who he thought he was when a Shinra soldier recognized him. It seems like Rebirth will dig deeper into his memory issues. We remember from the original game that Cloud was in Nibelheim five years ago, but Tifa didn’t recognize him because he was a Shinra guard with a helmet, not the SOLDIER he believed himself to be. However, what’s new in Rebirth is the scene where Cloud appears as a robed Sephiroth clone during the Jenova Reunion ritual. Could this be a part of Cloud’s destiny in this new timeline where Zack survived?

Exciting developments lie ahead as Rebirth explores Cloud’s past and his connection to Sephiroth in this fresh take on the classic story.

Related: You Gotta Learn The Bingo Lingo…If You want to Play The Game Online